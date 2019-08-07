Tallgrass Energy: Why I Am Not Buying

I have mixed feelings about Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE). On the one hand, it seems that the company can cover its substantial distribution. On the other hand, the operational performance is nothing to write home about. Also, I am concerned about the rapid rise in TGE’s financial leverage.

The macro picture looks strong

The demand for crude oil and natural gas in the coming years seems stable. On the crude oil side, the EIA is predicting an average increase in global oil consumption of 1.1 million barrels per day in 2019. Also, the agency is forecasting an average increase in consumption of 1.4 million barrels per day in 2020. One of the reasons why I believe that the demand for crude oil consumption will remain strong is that the economy is still expanding, although at a slower pace. Moreover, several central banks, such as the Fed, the Bank of England, and the Bank of Canada, still have room to stimulate their economies by lowering short-term rates. Unfortunately, the ECB and the Bank of Japan are not in the same position.

On the natural gas front, I also expect the demand to remain strong. In 2018, the U.S. used almost 30 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, representing a remarkable 10% increase YOY. In 2018, 35% of the natural gas used was for electricity production. The second most important use for natural gas was for industrial purposes (34%). I think that a primary driver for natural gas demand in the coming years will be the ongoing replacement of coal power plants for natural gas power plants due to pollution concerns.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the EIA.

In brief, the strong demand for crude oil and natural gas should be beneficial for companies engaged in midstream operations, such as TGE.

TGE’s operational performance

The DuPont ROE analysis could be used to assess the operational performance of a company. The summary provides information on tax burden, interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and leverage. I am showing the inputs and results in the following tables. All amounts are in thousands except ratios or otherwise noted.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

I will skip the tax burden ratio as there is nothing worth discussing.

Regarding the interest burden ratio, I think that it is low compared to other companies in the industry, such as Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP). Also, the ratio has been ticking lower compared to last year, meaning that the interest expense is becoming a more important number compared to the operating income. Going forward, I want to see a reverse in the trend.

The operating income margin is stellar at 38.1%. Moreover, it has been stable over the past six quarters. I want to see the trend remain untouched in the coming quarters.

Moving on the asset turnover, I think that the ratio is meager. For 1Q 2019, the asset turnover was 0.03, and it has remained unchanged over the last six periods. Going forward, I want to see the asset turnover increase.

The equity multiplier tells me about the financial leverage of the company. The ratio has been ranging between 2.97 in 2Q 2018 and 3.42 in 4Q 2018. Although I am not concerned about TGE's financial leverage, it is something to keep an eye on. The equity multiplier in 1Q 2018 is only for illustrative purposes as it was before the company issued $2.1 billion of Class A shares.

Lastly, the ROE has been stable, but it is close to 2%. For 1Q 2019, the company’s ROE was 1.57%. In other words, TGE generated 1.57 cents in net income per dollar of equity investment. I believe that it is nothing to write home about. In conclusion, I am not excited about TGE’s operational performance.

Delving into TGE’s debt

My go-to metrics to measure the healthiness of the debt level are the interest coverage ratio (ICR) and the debt-to-equity ratio (D/E). The first describes TGE’s ability to pay the quarterly interest expense from the operating income. The latter tells me about the leverage status of the company. In general, I want to see the ICR higher than 3.0, and the D/E ratio lower than 3.0.

TGE’s interest coverage ratio has been trending lower over the past six quarters. Currently, the ICR is 1.85 compared to 2.45 in 2Q 2018. I am slightly concerned because the interest expense is climbing while the operating income remains unchanged.

I observed an equally puzzling story from the D/E ratio. Ignoring the ratio from 1Q 2018 for the reason that I mentioned before, the leverage has been increasing since the class A shares issuance. The primary driver is a rapid increase in LT debt. Meanwhile, equity has been growing at a much slower pace.

In brief, although I am not overly concerned about TGE’s debt status, I am not thrilled either.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

TGE’s distribution seems to be sustainable

TGE offers a $0.54 quarterly distribution, or 10.8% annualized. I am interested in determining if TGE can cover the distribution sustainably. My preferred metrics are the distribution coverage ratios (DCR) calculated from the net income and the cash flow from operations (CFO).

Regarding the DCR from net income, the company has not generated enough income to cover the distributions for the last six quarters. However, companies pay the distribution with cash. On the DCR from CFO side, TGE can cover the distributions with ease. The DCR has remained above 2.0 for the past four quarters. I am not paying much attention to the DCR ratios from 1Q 2018 or 2Q 2018 since the company began paying distributions on the new class A shares in 3Q 2018.

In brief, I think that the company can cover the distributions for not. In 3Q 2019, I will be looking forward to seeing a DCR ratio from CFO above 2.0.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

My two cents

On the one hand, the macro picture for crude oil and natural gas is exciting. Also, it seems that the company can cover its distributions. On the other hand, I am not thrilled about the operational performance of the company. Further, I am slightly anxious about the rapid rise in leverage and the deteriorating interest coverage ratio. The problem is that if the leverage gets out of hand, debt holders have priority of claims on the assets compared to equity holders in bankruptcy. Although I think that TGE is nowhere near bankruptcy today, I want to see improving financial leverage before I consider the company for a long position. Thus, I think that the best course of action today is to avoid any exposure to TGE.

