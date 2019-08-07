Korea IT H/W: Aspeed Posts Record Sales In July

Aspeed’s record sales signal sharp recovery of 4Q hyperscale server demand

Aspeed, which supplies 80% of hyperscale server BMC globally, saw its July sales hit a record high of NTD215mn. The previous peak was in January when sales hit NTD208mn; sales have been fluctuating since, before hitting a new record in July. Since Aspeed’s sales lead semiconductor chip demand for servers by three months, we expect to see a meaningful rebound in server semiconductor chip demand in October. With the recovery of PC and smartphone demand shoring up NAND contract prices, the sharp bounce back of the server demand leading indicator is a strong signal that a recovery of the memory semiconductor sector is in order. Meanwhile, NAND wafer prices are displaying a healthy rebound in July, led by TLC wafers. The price of 512Gb TLC wafers rose 24.5% MoM; 256Gb TLC wafers 25.6% MoM; and MLC wafers 7-10% MoM. Amid the decline of overall inventories across all segments, surging NAND wafer contract prices should have a positive impact on memory chipmakers’ earnings. Intel’s PC CPU sales rose YoY for a second consecutive quarter; it has begun to ship the 10nm Ice Lake CPU for notebooks to PC makers, and cut the price of its 14nm notebook CPU, which is fuelling the recovery of notebook PC DRAM demand. Additionally, we expect mobile DRAM shipments to start recovering in 2H19 amid a recovery of smartphone demand in Chinese-speaking countries, especially for Huawei. Mobile DRAM contract prices slid 15% QoQ entering 3Q19, but the shipment value will likely increase nevertheless, as the DRAM capacity of Android smartphones is expanding by more than 50%.

PC, smartphone, and now server demand recovering; need to have more confidence in the memory semiconductor sector’s recovery

Amid the expansion of 5G services, Intel’s (INTC) server CPU sales generated by telcos increased 3% YoY in 2Q19, and sales coming from cloud companies edged down just 1% YoY. We expect Intel’s server CPU sales to grow YoY from 4Q19. Meanwhile, Apple (AAPL) saw its iPhone sales sliding more than 10% YoY for a third consecutive quarter in 2Q19, although the quarterly results beat consensus. Wearables and services made up for lackluster iPhone sales. There are mounting worries that the iPhone prices will increase in the US as Washington plans to impose 10% tariffs on additional Chinese goods. However, even if the new iPhone sells poorly, the iPhone’s DRAM capacity is less than 50% DRAM capacity offered by Android smartphones, meaning weak iPhone sales are unlikely to weigh on the recovery of the DRAM market. Given the signs of a recovery of server DRAM demand, we maintain Overweight on the memory semiconductor sector and present SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) and Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) as our top picks. We also continue to view the memory semiconductor materials sector in a positive light.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.