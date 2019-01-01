Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:EVBG) is a software application company that provides an enterprise solution to detect and respond to critical events including IT outages, severe weather, and public safety threats like an active shooter situation. The company was founded following the terrorist events of 9/11 recognizing a need for a unified communications system in what the company describes as "critical event management". Growth has been impressive in recent years following a general theme among corporations placing a higher importance on IT security, internal controls, and compliance-regulations protocols. This article highlights the recent Q2 earnings result and our view on where the stock is headed next.

EVBG stock price chart. source: FinViz.com

Q2 Earnings Recap

EVBG reported a GAAP EPS loss of $0.37 (adjusted EPS loss of $0.07), with the adjusted figure beating consensus expectations by a penny. Revenue of $48.4 million was slightly above estimates of $48 million and up 35.2% y/y. The GAAP net income loss $12 million narrowed from $17 million in the quarter last year. The GAAP loss was based on recognizing equity-based compensation and the amortization of acquired intangibles. The non-GAAP adjusted net loss of $2.4 million narrowed from $5.1 million in the quarter last year.

EVBG Q2 Earnings Result. Source: YCharts.com

Favorably, a gross margin of 69.55% this quarter, up from 67.8% last year is the highest in the company's history and reflects an increasing mix of sales from higher margin new products. Operating expenses increased 13.6% trailing the revenue increase, resulting in a narrower operating loss of $11.6 million compared to $15.6 million in the quarter last year.

EVBG Q2 Financials. source: Company IR

Separately, management offered Q3 and full year 2019 guidance suggesting revenue to around $199 million for the year which if confirmed would represent a 35% increased over 2018. An adjusted EBITDA between $4.2 million and $5,2 million would also be an improvement compared to negative 2.7 million in 2018. Overall, the trend of a narrowing loss is positive although investors will likely need a more material improvement going forward to justify current valuations.

EVBG Q2 Financials. source: Company IR

Earnings Analysis

The Q2 results were otherwise as expected for a company with a growth story that is well recognized with unique business profile and market position. We think the guidance update for the full year 2019 was ill-received by the market and in part explains the stock falling nearly 15% on the earnings report. The full year revenue mid-point guidance was revised higher by about just $1.5 million, or half-a-percent from the guidance issued in Q1. For a stock trading at nearly 16x sales and 630x adjusted forward EBITDA, expectations were already clearly extremely bullish. This may have been akin to a "sell-the-news" type of event.

Data by YCharts

Addressable Market

Our concern here beyond the extreme valuation is in regards to EVBG's addressable market. Everbridge highlights a market opportunity of $41 billion across mass notification, critical alerting segment, and the critical event management suite of products. Remember this is a company that is on track to generate $200 million in revenue this year, so if indeed these estimates are correct, the company has 50x revenue upside even if it captured just 25% of the market. Still, EVBG would need to continue to grow revenues at an annual rate of 35% per year through 2028, to reach $3.0 billion in revenue. A pace we do not believe to be realistic.

Everbridge Addressable Market. source: Company IR

The products are highly specialized with unknown demand that is currently being hyped as solutions to problems that may or may not exist. According to the company, its enterprise client base already counts on many major global institutions as customers. The company has already captured the "low hanging fruit" from the mass-notification product, and the higher value-added solutions like room sized "visual command centers" become a harder sell. The company discloses that 9 of the 10 largest investment banks, 9 of the 10 largest cities, 6 of the 10 largest tech companies, 6 of the 10 largest global consulting firms and 46 of the 50 busiest North American airports, are already part of its client base. Without naming companies individually, the data below shows Everbridge already has attained "critical mass" among major corporations in the U.S., and revenues is still under $200 million. Even if every current client here doubles their spend rate on EVBG products and services, revenues of $400 million would still represent a price to sales ratio of 8x.

Everbridge Client Base. source: Company IR

We take this as implying growth going forward will need to come smaller and more marginal customers, or have existing clients pay for significantly more additional features. The public sector is a logical customer for many of the products and as a client segment now represent 30% of revenues for the company. Beyond major cities and federal organizations, not every town can justify or needs this level of technology. The question becomes, where will these billions of Dollars in additional revenues come from to justify the current valuation? This is simply our interpretation and opinion of the market opportunity. Everbridge's investor presentation does a good job of presenting the bullish case for the company and we suggest readers take a look. We're simply skeptical on the outlook.

EVBG Investment Summary. source: Company IR

Conclusion

Q2 earnings were largely as expected and 'as expected' clearly isn't enough when the level of bullishness in a stock is this extreme. The stock is now down 20% from its all-time highs but by most objective measures is still expensive. Revenue growth of 35% is impressive, but the stock will likely need to see a more material turn towards profitability and free cash flow to regain positive sentiment to make a new all time high.

We had intended to cover this stock as a short idea following the earnings, hopefully with an opportunity to fade the bounce if the stock had moved higher. Alas, the market reaction moving significantly lower has largely captured much of the near-term downside we had expected and at this point EVBG is more of an "avoid" of "hold" type of situation in our opinion. The revenue growth and leadership position will help the stock find support with a steady stream of dip buyers. We would consider initiating a short position on any strength towards the $100 level over the next few months. In other words, we are long-term bearish, but neutral at the current level.