Southside Bancshares' Earnings To Grow On Margin, Assets' Expansion

SBSI's net interest margin is likely to increase due to higher yields as a result of the restructuring of the securities' portfolio.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) is a bank holding company that through its subsidiary, Southside Bank, provides banking services in Texas. We expect the company’s earnings to rise in 2019 due to expansion in net interest margin and increase in earning assets. Our forecasts are based on company-specific as well as macroeconomic assumptions, as discussed below.

Sharp Escalation In Trade War Calls For Monetary Easing

We expect a further Fed Funds rate cut of 25bps in the remainder of 2019, taking the full year rate cut to 50bps. While the language of the monetary policy news conference does not signal any further rate cut, we think the recent escalation in trade war will warrant a cut in September. To recall, soon after the Fed cut rates by 25bps and called it a “midcycle adjustment,” the US president announced a tariff on the remaining $300 billion of imports from China effective September 1. China retaliated by suspending imports of US agricultural products and letting the Yuan weaken. These recent developments threaten global and US economic growth. In order to mitigate the effect of the trade war on the economy, the Fed is likely to cut rates again this year.

Net Interest Margin To Rise In 2019

As per guidance given in 2Q2019 investor call, the management expects yields on earning assets to increase in the remainder of 2019. According to the management, the yield improvement will be attributable to the replacement of low-yielding securities by high-yielding securities in 2Q2019. Due to management’s confidence regarding yields, we are assuming that yields will rise in the remainder of 2019 despite a Fed Funds rate cut. Higher yields will support net interest margin in the second half of 2019.

Further, we expect SBSI’s funding cost to decline in the remainder of 2019, thereby giving a boost to net interest margin. Monetary easing is the chief reason why we expect cost of funds to trend downward. Further, SBSI was able to slightly tilt its deposit mix towards non-interest-bearing deposits in the first half of 2019, whose effect will likely be seen in the remainder of the year. SBSI’s non-interest-bearing deposits made up 23.0% of total deposits as of June 30, 2019, versus 22.5% as at December 31, 2018. In the 2Q2019 investor call, the management mentioned that it expects the cost of both wholesale funding and deposits to decline as a result of the Fed rate cut.

As a result of the combination of higher yields and lower cost of deposits, we expect SBSI’s net interest margin to increase by 10bps in 2019. The table below gives our projections for the remainder of the year.

SBSI likely To Meet Loan Growth Target

We expect SBSI’s loan growth to continue on an upwards trajectory in the remainder of 2019 chiefly because we expect accommodative monetary policy to keep economic growth mostly steady. We expect SBSI to be able to meet the management’s target loan growth of 6% by the end of this year. The company had already achieved a 4.7% increase in net loans by the end of the second quarter of 2019. Our expected growth will lead to an increase in earning assets by 5.6%, thereby pushing up SBSI’s net income for the year.

The table below shows our projection for SBSI’s loan growth as well as key balance sheet items.

Earnings To Increase By 10% In 2019

As a result of the combination of net interest margin expansion and earning asset growth, we expect earnings to increase by 9.7% year-on-year in 2019. We expect provisions charge for non-performing loans to remain stable in the rest of the year as we do not foresee asset quality deterioration. The recent rate cut, and prospects of further rate cut, should make debt servicing easier for creditors. Further, we expect non-interest-bearing expenses to remain flat in the second half of 2019, in line with the trend witnessed so far this year. However, as noted in the 2Q2019 conference call, salary expenses may increase in the new year.

The table below shows our projections for SBSI’s profit and loss statement.

Dividends To Remain Mostly Steady

We expect SBSI to pay $0.31 as dividend per share in the third and fourth quarters of 2019, taking the full year payout to $1.23. This is only 2.5% higher than the payout for 2018. Our dividend forecast implies a 3.65% dividend yield.

Valuation Analysis Shows Price Downside

From 2013 through 2018, SBSI has traded at an average price to book multiple (P/B) of 1.34x, as shown in the table below.

Taking the P/B multiple of 1.34, and multiplying it with our projected 2019 book-value per share (BVPS) of $22.8 gives us a target price of $30.5. Our target price implies a downside of 5.3% from SBSI’s July 2, 2019 closing price of $32.3.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Stance

As per our estimates, SBSI has the potential for capital depreciation of 5.3% and dividend yield of 3.8%. This gives us an expected total return of negative 1.5%; hence, we are adopting a neutral stance on the stock. We advise investors to purchase SBSI if its market price drops to $27.8, which is 10% below our target price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.