Long Ideas | Services | China
Alibaba: Dilution And Declining Margins Are No Problem
About: Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), Includes: GXC
by: From Growth to Value
Summary
Alibaba has trailed the S&P 500 by 13% over the last year.
A short overview of the company's different branches.
Alibaba's valuation is about fair.
The declining margins of Alibaba are nothing to worry about. They just signal investments.
The dilution of the Hong Kong listing is just 4.5% and investors will probably be compensated by higher prices.
Introduction
The American-Chinese trade tensions have been dragging on for too long now and a lot of Chinese stocks have done poorly or lukewarm. This is what the S&P 500 (SPY) has done