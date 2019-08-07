Masco - Get Prepared For A Buying Opportunity

I will present an estimated normalized valuation for where I expect the stock to trade over the long term and an estimated trough valuation as a warning of where it could trade down to.

Masco has changed its business mix to be less cyclical and focus on branded products with higher Return on Assets (ROA) through the cycle.

Masco (NYSE: MAS) is a leading building products company operating in the following segments: cabinets, plumbing, decorative architectural (paints, stains, lighting, door hardware), and windows & other specialty products (windows and patio doors). The company was founded in Detroit in 1929 as an auto parts company, but entered the building products space in 1954 with the invention of a single-handle faucet (Delta faucet). Over the decades since, Masco has expanded into new segments via acquisitions and done a good job of growing organically through strategic relationships with the big box retailers (especially Home Depot) who have gained market share in both new construction and remodel markets.

Masco is a good company to get to know as we head into a real estate downturn as Masco is a survivor with a keen eye on return on invested capital and a well-managed balance sheet. Masco was able to build market share during the past downturn, and I expect they will do so again. I will review the performance of the company and its share price during the past recession and then comment on strategic changes made since so as to estimate a long-term normalized valuation and an expectation for a trough valuation.

Segment Performance

Masco has operated in its core segments for over 20 years, providing an abundance of data on segment performance through the cycle. We can use this historical data to gain a better understanding of how this cyclical company performs through the cycle, on average, as well as how its profitability looks in a downturn. In addition, we can adjust historical company profitability and valuation based on changes in the segment mix.

Notably, in 2012, the company exited the Installation and Other Services segment which had primarily been installing insulation in new housing developments. This was an incredibly cyclical segment with a commodity service which was low margin and had a low return on assets (average in 2004 and 2005, but otherwise close to 0% ROA).

Prior to the last recession, Masco viewed the Installation segment as a means of getting into new housing developments and cross selling its other products. The current business is focused on branded products which are primarily sold to the repair and remodel market. As such, the business is now less cyclical and earns higher margins and a higher return on investment than previously. Historical segment performance is shown below:

(Source: Company filings, Author calculations)

The exhibit below shows the current segment mix, which is 85% repair and remodel on average and 81% of revenues are in North America. Note that plumbing represents nearly half of revenue and over half of operating profit. This segment is exposed to tariffs as manufacturing has shifted to China over the past several decades due to competitive pressures from other plumbing manufacturers which also shifted production to China.

Management has stated that approximately $600 million worth of goods are produced in China. Assuming a 25% tariff, this equates to $150 million in additional costs, should they not transition their production to another country (which they are).

(Source: Earnings presentation)

Historical Decline 2004-2011

Masco’s EBITDA peaked in 2004 at $1.9 billion and then proceeded to fall to a low of $566 million in 2011 for a 70% decline from peak to trough. Revenue actually peaked in 2005 at $12.5 billion and declined over the same time frame declined 43% to $7.2 billion in 2011. However, excluding the highly cyclical Installation segment, revenue and segment EBITDA (excluding corporate G&A expenses) declined 35% and 59%, respectively, from peak to trough.

Normalized Valuation Assumption

I think that the building products industry is heading for a downturn with home prices weakening and new home sales volume declining. Therefore, now is not an ideal entry period. However, I think it's important to keep in mind an estimate of the long-term normalized value of the Company. I am making the following key assumptions:

Due to a tariff-driven transition of plumbing manufacturing from China back to the U.S. or to other countries, I am reducing plumbing EBITDA by ~20% reflecting lower expected margins on plumbing products. Assuming the Plumbing products were to remain in China and subject to the tariff, this additional ~$150 million cost equates to ~21% of 2018 operating profits or ~19% of 2018 EBITDA. This, combined with the higher historical revenue growth of the plumbing segment results in the 20% EBITDA reduction assumption. Since management is transitioning manufacturing to another country, I believe this is a conservative assumption as presumably the cost of production elsewhere is more profitable than paying the tariffs. The Plumbing segment operating profit margins have been 18%-19% the past three years, but have averaged 12-13% since 2004. The 20% reduction assumption results in adjusted operating profit margins of ~15% for the plumbing segment. Other segments are currently operating near or below historical profit margins, so using 2018 performance unadjusted is a conservative normalized performance assumption. Masco has historically traded at a valuation of approximately 10x-12x EBITDA. In 2008 and 2009, it traded below 6x EBITDA and during the recovery years of 2011 and 2012, it traded at 14x-16x EBITDA. I am assuming a 10x multiple of adjusted EBITDA.

(Source: Company filings and Author calculations)

Estimated Trough Valuation

Before jumping in and buying, I think its important to have a good idea of how low the share price could go. Keep in mind that trough EBITDA and the trough EBITDA multiples don’t occur at the same time. Generally, valuation multiples of cyclical companies recover prior to the trough in profitability as investors see the light at the end of the tunnel. For example, Masco’s EBITDA multiple troughed in 2009, about 2 years prior to the trough in EBITDA. I am also assuming that we are not going to repeat a housing-centric economic downturn. Therefore, I’m assuming an EBITDA decline of 40% and an EBITDA multiple of 7x. This results in a share price ~75% below the estimated normalized share price.

(Source: Company filings and Author calculations)

Conclusion

Masco is a great company, but operates in a historically cyclical industry which is showing some signs of weakness. I think it’s a good idea to start getting to know the company so that you will be ready to buy should the share price decline to attractive levels. I estimate a normalized value of approximately $30/share and a trough value of approximately $8/share. Based on this analysis, I would probably start buying around $12/share, but watch the company and industry closely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not know your personal financial position or goals. Please conduct your own due diligence.