CNX Midstream Partners Does Not Convince Me

The way that CNXM has been funding its distributions is not sustainable.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) is a natural gas midstream company. CNXM has several positive attributes. First, the demand for natural gas seems stable in the coming years. Also, CNXM has an outstanding operational performance. Further, the company has a healthy and sustainable level of debt. However, the company does not convince me into taking a long position because I am not sure that the distribution is sustainable.

The macro picture looks strong for natural gas

Natural gas had a remarkable demand in 2018. According to the EIA, the U.S. used almost 30 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, up 10% from a year ago, Figure 1. Moreover, the U.S. is on track to use an all-time high amount of natural gas in 2019. According to the Houston Chronicle, the U.S. hit record natural gas consumption in July burning 44.5 billion cubic feet of gas. One important driver was the spike in electricity demand due to the heatwave from July 15 to July 22.

Figure 1

I believe that the trend will remain intact in the coming years. The main driver will be the continuing replacement of coal power plants to natural gas power plants due to pollution concerns. From 2007 to 2017, the number of coal power plants dropped from 351 to 219. On the other hand, the number of natural gas power plants climbed from 767 to 820, Figure 2.

Figure 2. Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the EIA.

CNXM has a reliable operational performance

I always look at the DuPont ROE summary because it provides a picture of the company’s performance in several areas. These areas include the tax burden, interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. I am showing you the inputs and results of the analysis in Figure 3 and Figure 4.

Figure 3. Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

Figure 4. Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

CNXM’s operational performance is stellar. The ROE remains stable at 11.73% for 2Q 2019, slightly higher than the company’s six-quarter trailing average of 10.38%. Now, I want to discuss the components of the DuPont ROE summary.

First, the tax burden ratio has averaged 0.86 over the last six periods. This is good news because it shows that the company pays a marginal amount of taxes. The metric confirms that the company is acting as a pass-through entity.

On the interest burden side, the ratio is also very close to one, meaning that the interest expense represents a small portion of the operating income. Going forward, I want to see the interest burden remain at current levels.

The most exciting item for me is the operating income margin. The company posted a stunning margin of 69.33%. What is more is that the margin has been stable over the last six quarters above 60%, and I do not foresee any reason why the trend will change.

There is not much to write about the asset turnover. At 0.07, the ratio is close to other MLPs that I have covered before, such as Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP).

One item to pay close attention to in the coming quarters is the equity multiplier. First, you will notice that the equity multiplier dropped from 3.85 in 1Q 2018 to 2.77 in 2Q 2018 due to an increase in equity. However, the rise in equity was due to a “ non-cash distribution of interests in assets” to CNX Gathering, increasing the limited partners’ capital by $46.4 million. Since 2Q 2018, the equity multiplier has been growing steadily, primarily due to an increase in long-term debt. Ideally, I want to see the equity multiplier stabilize. Therefore, it is vital to pay attention to this metric in the next earnings report.

CNXM’s debt level is sustainable

My go-to indicators for debt sustainability are the interest coverage ratio (ICR) and the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. The first one tells me if the company generates enough income from operations to pay the interest expense. The latter tells me about the company’s leverage level.

The ICR says that the company can pay the interest expense with ease. The ICR has been trending higher since 2Q 2018, which means that the interest expense represents a smaller portion of the operating income. Going forward, I do not want to see any changes in the trend, Figure 5.

Furthermore, I am not concerned about the company’s leverage. However, I will keep a close eye on it in the coming quarters since the long-term debt is ticking higher, Figure 6. On a positive note, the company’s 6.5% senior notes are not due until 2026, so there is no liquidity requirement anytime soon. Moreover, the company has a revolving credit facility for $600 million, with $392 million still available. Also, the creditors are happy with the company since they reduced the annual interest rate by 0.25% on April 24, 2019.

In brief, I think that the creditors are happy with CNXM.

Figure 5. Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

Figure 6. Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

The distribution to limited partners concerns me

On the positive side, the company covers the distribution from the net income according to the distribution coverage ratio (DCR). The metric has been above 1.0 for the past six quarters. Similarly, the DCR calculated from the cash flow from operations has been above 1.48 for the same period. In 1Q 2019, the DCR was 2.58. However, these metrics should be taken with a grain of salt since they do not account for capital expenditures, Figure 7, and Figure 8.

Figure 7. Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

Figure 8. Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

Once I take capital expenditures into account, the picture is very different. The company could not cover the CAPEX and distributions from the cash flow from operations in the last four quarters. What is more, the ratio has been deteriorating over the previous six quarters. Therefore, CNXM has funded the distributions by borrowing money, and I think that the strategy will backfire should it continue, Figure 9.

Figure 9. Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

It is a common practice for MLPs to tell investors that their distributions are sustainable because they provide a metric called “Distributable Cash Flow.” However, I urge you to take it with a grain of salt because it is a non-standardized metric, and companies calculate the distributable cash flow in different ways. Therefore, I think that it may be subject to manipulation.

My takeaway

I think that the demand for natural gas will remain stable in the interim. I also believe that CNXM has great operational performance and that its creditors are happy. However, I also feel that the distribution may not be sustainable for the long term. Therefore, I think that it is best to avoid a long position in CNXM for now.

