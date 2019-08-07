News-Driven Panics Aren't Structural Threats

Has the so-called “everything bubble” bull market finally met its end? The final verdict still awaits, but the latest evidence emphatically says, “No!” In this report we’ll examine the signs which point to a market which is rapidly becoming oversold and vulnerable to short covering. We’ll also discuss why news-driven market panics like this one aren’t serious structural threats to a bull market, and why this one will be eventually reversed in the coming weeks.

Stocks have posted the worst 6-day performance of the year to date, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) losing 6% since late July. The catalyst for this selling is easy to identify, namely the U.S.-China trade tariff war. After President Trump’s threatened to increase tariffs on Chinese imports by 10% on September 1, China countered by halting purchases of U.S. agricultural products. China’s Commerce Ministry said the latest tariffs were a “serious violation of the consensus reached by the two countries’ leaders in Osaka,” according to CNN.

The immediate effect of China’s latest countermeasure was a 3% plunge in the SPX as investors are now showing signs of outright panic. Market volatility as measured by the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) also rose by an incredible 40% on Aug. 5. This was the highest 1-day spike in broad market volatility since last December when the S&P 500 fell almost 20% over interest rate and trade tariff concerns.

Source: BigCharts

Judging by the prevailing sentiment on Wall Street, not much has changed since then. Investors still have grave concerns over Federal Reserve interest rate policy, fearing the Fed is too tight in a market threatened by global deflation. Participants are also concerned that the tit-for-tat between the U.S. and China is on the verge of becoming something much bigger. Until now, U.S. investors weren’t really taking Trump’s tariff-related tweets seriously. But the above VIX chart suggests that now they fear a potentially devastating trade war between the two countries.

In the wake of China’s latest retaliatory move, the news media was filled with headlines inferring that President Trump’s tariffs weren’t having the desired effect in forcing China to lower its trading barriers with the U.S. The blustery response of China’s government officials would certainly support that conclusion. A picture is worth a thousand words, however, and the following chart suggests that China is being threatened economically by the tariffs. Shown here is the graph of the Wisdom Tree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (CYB), my favorite yuan proxy. The yuan is under significant pressure right now. Anytime a currency is weakening on a sustained basis it means that either that country’s economy is getting weaker, or that capital flight is taking place with money flowing out of the country. Either way, China’s yuan currency is sending an emphatic message that the Chinese economy is under siege.

Source: BigCharts

In his latest blog, Scott Grannis elucidates this point by observing:

China is far more dependent on trade with the U.S. than the U.S. is with China. Trade disruptions are disrupting China’s economy meaningfully, and that is putting increasing pressure on China’s leadership to make a deal. Further declines in the yuan’s value will put tremendous pressure on China to make a deal, otherwise their economy could be crippled.”

In times when the U.S. stock market is in decline you may remember me making reference to the so-called Cyrano Principle. This principle says that when the equity market is faced with a problem which is as obvious as the nose on your face, policymakers will have a surprisingly easy time finding a solution for it. In the case of the latest market panic, the solution potentially can come in one of two ways: 1.) Either the Fed needs to more forcefully acknowledge the market’s concern that the fed funds rate is still too high, or 2.) Trump and China can come to some sort of agreement – even if only temporary – to halt the acceleration of the trade war. Either of these problems can be solved with a simple tweet or news conference.

Another positive aspect to news-driven market panics is that the extreme fear which is the driving force behind the market’s decline tends to dissipate fairly quickly. Fear is arguably the most extreme of all emotions, yet it’s also the most ephemeral. Moreover, market panics which are catalyzed by specific news headlines tend to be reversed in fairly short order. Sometimes the reversal process can take a few weeks, or perhaps even a few months.

Moreover, when the stock market is already in good shape from the standpoint of corporate earnings a panic rarely leads to significant structural damage to the equity market. Given the continued fundamental strength of the U.S. corporations, investors aren’t justified in assuming the latest selloff is the start of a new bear market.

Another sign that the latest selloff in stocks is strictly a news-driven, psychological event rather than the result of structural damage can be seen in the following graph. This one shows the recent progression of the ICE Bank of America Merrill Lynch U.S. High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread. Credit spreads suggest that informed investors aren’t concerned about the latest tariff threats, nor are they overly worried by the Fed’s reluctance to lower interest rates. If the latest stock market plunge was indeed a threat to the U.S. economy or the corporate profit outlook, it would surely result in spiking credit spreads. Instead, credit markets are remarkably subdued given the worry by equity investors over headline noise.

Source: St. Louis Fed

While the stock market will still be under immediate-term selling pressure as long as the energy sector continues to populate the list of NYSE stocks making new 52-week lows, there are a growing number of signs that the selling is likely about to reach a climax. One such sign is found in the Rydex Funds Nova/Ursa Ratio Sentiment Indicator. This indicator is based on the overall level of buying and selling in the popular Rydex family of bull and bear mutual funds and is a useful gauge for whether the stock market is “overbought” or “oversold” on a short-term basis. The chart below shows that the short-term Rydex Ratio has hit its lowest – and therefore most “oversold” – reading since last December’s panic low. It’s quite rare for the Rydex Ratio to hit levels this low and it suggests that there is entirely too much short selling taking place right now. This leaves open the possibility of a sizzling short-covering rally once the fear behind this latest panic selloff completely dissipates.

Source: Market Harmonics

Also worth mentioning is that the CNN Fear & Greed Index has once again fallen to levels normally seen at or very near a major short-term market bottom. As of Aug. 5, the Fear & Greed Index had fallen to 22 (out of a possible 100). This indicates a high level of “extreme fear” in the financial market.

Source: CNN

In summary, there isn’t sufficient evidence to indicate that the stock market’s latest selling event is anything other than a panic-induced decline. I view it as a correction in an ongoing bull market since the market remains sound on a fundamental basis, while liquidity remains plentiful and credit markets are in good shape. Accordingly, investors should avoid the temptation to assume a worst-case-scenario and join in the selling panic. An end to this latest market scare will soon be seen.

On a strategic note, I recommend that investors refrain from initiating new long positions in stocks and ETFs until the new 52-week lows on both major exchanges diminish. Investors should also use the market’s latest internal correction to prune the laggards from their portfolios and build a watch list of stocks which are in a strong relative strength positions versus the S&P 500 Index. Once we get the next confirmed immediate-term buy signal – and the SPX climbs back above its 15-day moving average – it will be time to deploy more cash into buying stocks. Until then, a defensive posture with plenty of cash is warranted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.