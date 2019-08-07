Buy American Tower: A REIT With Great Total Return And Dividend Increases Each Quarter

American Tower has much more to grow with 5G starting to be implemented, giving you good growth with the increasing need for more wireless communications and with the growing economy.

American Tower has increased its dividend for seven of the last ten years and presently has a yield of 1.7%, slightly below average, and has had 29 quarterly dividend increases.

American Tower (AMT) is a buy for the dividend growth investor and total return investor. American Tower is one of the largest providers of wireless communications services and is a growth investment that should be in all tech portfolios because of the expanding demand for 5G wireless streaming capability.

The company is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing. AMT is 0.92% of the Good Business Portfolio, a starter position of the portfolio. The company has steady growth and has plenty of cash it uses to buy bolt-on companies and increase the dividend each quarter.

When I scanned the five-year chart, American Tower has a good chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for four of the five years with a pause in 2015 when the market was a bit negative. Recently AMT's price has gone up with the market.

Data by YCharts

Fundamentals of American Tower will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

American Tower passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

American Tower does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with seven years of increasing dividends and a 1.8% yield. The last seven years have shown steady dividend growth with a 5-year growth rate of 23%/year. American Tower is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The payout ratio of FFO to dividends is moderate for a REIT at 53%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by buying bolt-on companies and expanding the present foreign and United States properties. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. AMT easily passes this guideline. AMT is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $94 Billion, $10 Billion more than the last quarter. American Tower 2019 projected AFFO at $3.5 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing the dividend each quarter. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA of 6% does not meet my guideline requirement. This fair future growth for American Tower can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of wireless streaming in the United States and foreign countries, and I feel that looking at past performance the CAGR is more likely to be 8% meeting my guideline. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. AMT passes this guideline since the total return is 125.85%, more than the Dow's total return of 47.59%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $24,500 today. This gain makes American Tower a good investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow, and the need for more wireless communications is required. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. AMT's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $220, passing the guideline. AMT's price is presently 3% below the target price at present and has a high FFO to earnings ratio of 27, making AMT a fair buy at this entry point considering the growth potential for the long term investor. If you are a trader, it is better to wait for a better price if it ever happens. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great, and a slightly below-average yield makes AMT a good business to own for income and growth long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes AMT interesting is the potential long-term growth as the economy and population grow giving you an increasing dividend for the dividend growth investor with a company having growth in one of the hottest business sectors today.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. American Tower beats against the Dow baseline in my 56-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 56 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The good total return of 125.85% makes American Tower a great investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. AMT has a slightly below-average dividend yield of 1.7% and has had increases for seven years, making AMT also a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The Dividend was last increased in May 2019 to $0.92/Qtr. from $0.90/Qtr. or a 2.5% increase from the last increase in March. AMT has increased the dividend for 29 quarters in a row showing the great growth of the company business.

Dow's 56 Month total return baseline is 47.59%

Company name 56 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Quarterly dividend percentage American Tower 125.85% 78.26% 1.7%

Click to enlarge

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on July 31, 2019, American Tower reported FFO earnings that beat expected by $0.27 at $2.01, compared to last year at $1.60. Total revenue was higher at $1.89 Billion more than a year ago by 6.2% year over year and beat expected revenue by $60 Million. This was a good report with bottom-line beating expected and the top line is increasing and having a good increase compared with last year. The next FFO earnings report will be October 2019 and is expected to be $1.93 compared to a year ago at $1.69 a good increase.

The graphic below shows the comparisons of the second-quarter results from a year ago.

Source: AMT 2nd quarter Earnings Call Slides

Business Overview

American Tower is one of the largest developer and provider of wireless communications services in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpts from Reuters

American Tower operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant communications real estate. ATC's segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other. Its primary business is property operations, which include the leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data providers, government agencies and municipalities, and tenants in various other industries. Its U.S. property segment includes operations in the United States. Its Asia property segment includes operations in India. The EMEA property segment includes operations in Germany, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, and Uganda. The Latin America property segment includes operations in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, and Peru. Its services segment offers tower-related services in the United States.

Overall, American Tower is a great business with 6% S&P CFRA CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing need for more streaming capability. I feel this growth rate will be at least 8% because of the 5G implementation. The good earnings and revenue growth provides AMT the capability to continue its growth as the business increases by buying bolt companies and investing in 5G expansion.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. At the March 20 meeting, the Fed lowered United States GDP projection for 2019 which they said are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting no rate increases for 2019. The Fed meeting Statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting. At the June 2019 meeting, the Fed suggested that there could be one or two rate cuts this year. On July 31, the Fed decreased interest rates by 0.25%. The Fed reduction is important to keep the growth of the United States economy at a good 2-3% rate while the trade wars continue.

From July 31, 2019, earnings call James D. Taiclet, Jr. (Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and President) said

I want to make just a few comments on the anticipated merger between T-Mobile USA and Sprint, which was approved by the U.S. Department of Justice last Friday. Since then, T-Mobile and Dish have made public statements and filings regarding their agreements and plans for their respective networks. Based on what has been made public today, we at American Tower continue to expect that these developments will likely result in net positive impacts on our U.S. business over the long-term. While there may be some decommissioning of sites as the new T-Mobile optimizes its network and rolls out 5G, we would also expect significant demand from the combined company for our extensive U.S. portfolio during that process and well into the future. Furthermore, Dish is set to acquire Sprint's prepaid business and has made a commitment to deploy facilities-based 5G broadband network capable of serving 70% of the U.S. population by June of 2023. As a result, we also expect to secure meaningful new business from Dish, as they transition their current narrowband IoT network design into a full-fledged 5G mobile architecture over the coming years. In the near term, we do not expect the recently announced transaction approval to material impact our 2019 results, and we will provide you with ongoing updates as the situation develops going forward. Our International business portfolio of approximately 130,000 communication sites in 16 countries outside the U.S., we believe that our global scale diversity and reach is unmatched. As a result, we are well-positioned to work closely with the large multinational tenants, who comprised a significant majority of our international revenues and who together are on track to spend upwards of $25 billion on network CapEx in our served markets this year. In the second quarter, our business outside the U.S. accounted for nearly half of our property revenue and about 35% of our property operating profit, generating an aggregate U.S. dollar NOI yield of over 11%. In addition to the Eaton Tower's acquisition, we've also started to ramp our build program in the region with 2019 new build expected to be roughly double 2018 levels. We're also making great progress increasing our operational efficiency while reducing the mobile industries carbon footprint through our innovative power and fuel program. In Africa, where grid power in many areas tends to be unreliable, we are actively deploying next-generation greener technologies, including lithium-ion batteries and solar solutions. We expect to invest more than $50 million in 2019 to enhance the uptime performance of our sites in the region, while at the same time significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. At the consolidated international level at American Tower, we are confident about the prospects for strong long-term growth as the global migration to 4G continues to progress in Latin America, EMEA, and India. We view our International business is tremendously complementary and additive to our core U.S. tower business, which continues to drive the majority of our AFFO.

This shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the American Tower business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. AMT has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy grows, and 5G is implemented.

As shown in the graphic below is AMT's 2nd quarter summary and guidance for 2019.

Source: AMT 2nd quarter Earnings Call Slides

Takeaways

American Tower is a good investment choice for the dividend growth investor with its slightly below average dividend yield but with good dividend growth and a great choice for the total return investor. American Tower is 0.92% of The Good Business Portfolio, and the position will be increased whenever cash is available. If you want a growing dividend income and good total return in a growth computer streaming business AMT may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On June 17, I wrote covered calls against the DHR position to gain 2.6% of income from the holding in one month. July 19, I bought back the calls and made all of $0.40/share or 0.3%. I expected weak earnings, and DHR had a beat. On July 22, I wrote covered calls (August $145) against the position to collect another premium.

On May 24, I trimmed the position of Home Depot (HD) from 9.40% of the portfolio to 9.00%. I like HD, but it is getting too high a percentage in the portfolio. HD will be kept at 9% of the portfolio.

On May 6, I added to the position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) from 3.40% of the portfolio to 3.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows and want to get it to 4% of the portfolio, a full position.

On April 22, I sold all of the Hewlett Packard (HPQ) position. The company's last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%. It's time to sell HPQ for better a business.

On March 22, I added to the position of Simulations Plus (SLP) from 0.45% of the portfolio to 0.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 7.9% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.3% of the portfolio, Home Depot at 9.8% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 8.2% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 12.4% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $938 Million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46, which has started delivery in 2019. Thirteen KC-46A tankers have been delivered YTD for 2019. Boeing has dropped in the last four months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. This is just my opinion. An FAA representative said on May 23 that the 737 Max could be flying again by late June. The latest news has the 737-Max flying by October; it's taking much too long. On July 19th BA said that they expect to have the 737 Max flying by the early fourth quarter and BA went up $16. The second-quarter earnings report was real bad, and BA lost $25 over three days.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 4.68%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 1st Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, AMT, FCX, DIS, SLP, PEP, DHR, LMT, V, MCD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.