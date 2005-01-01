Investment Thesis

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) delivered a solid Q2 2019 with top and bottom lines growth. The REIT has a recession resilient portfolio of properties that have high-barrier to entry due to limited lands available for development near universities. The company has a rich development pipeline that should significantly increase its portfolio in the next few years. It also has an investment-grade balance sheet to support these development projects. Its shares are currently trading at a discount. Therefore, we think investors should take advantage of the opportunity as the stock offers investors both capital appreciation and dividend growth in the long term.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

ACC delivered a strong Q2 2019 as the company saw its same-property net operating income increased by 3.5% year over year thanks to solid demand. Favorable supply and demand dynamic have also resulted in higher occupancy ratio in the past quarter. Its Q2 2019 occupancy ratio of 90.6% was much higher than Q2 2018's 88.4%. As a result, the company saw its modified funds from operations increased by 7.7% to $0.56 per share. This growth rate was very strong.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

We like ACC's portfolio and its business for the following reasons:

A portfolio of properties near university campuses

ACC has a portfolio of geographically diversified on-campus and pedestrian-to-campus residential properties across the U.S. As can be seen from the table below, about 42.6% of its total NOI is from its top 10 markets. These markets should continue to grow as these are large universities with an average of 41.8 thousand average enrollment each.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

We especially like ACC's portfolio of properties as 95% of its properties are located within 0.5 miles to campus. The average median distance to campus is only 0.1 miles for these properties. Its properties within close proximity to campus give it a strong advantage as land is usually scarce near campus. Therefore, new supply is likely limited within close proximity to campus. In addition, its close proximity to campus and focus on student housing means it will be less impacted in an economic recession. Students still need to attend colleges and universities regardless of an economic recession. Therefore, we think ACC should be able to enjoy positive SPNOI growth for years. In fact, ACC has been able to achieve 14 consecutive years of SPNOI growth with an average growth rate of 3.9% annually.

A rich development pipeline

ACC has about 8,228 beds currently under construction. The estimated project cost for these projects is about $767.5 million. As the table below shows, there are about 2,376 beds that are scheduled for occupancy in August 2019. Therefore, we expect about 2.7% growth to the number of beds in its current portfolio of 86,717 beds this year. If all of its projects under construction are completed (expected by August 2021), its portfolio of beds will increase by about 9.5%. In addition to ACC's projects under construction, the company has also recently signed a $615 million agreement to build residences with 5,444 beds for Disney interns. These projects should reach completion by 2022 and 2023 (see table below).

Source: Q2 2019 Supplemental

Investment-grade balance sheet

ACC has an investment-grade balance sheet (Moody's: Baa2/Stable; S&P: BBB/Stable). As can be seen from the two charts below, the company has successfully deleveraged its balance sheet in the past few years. Its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 6.7x at the end of Q2 2019 is lower than the average of 7.1x between 2005 and 2011. Its interest coverage of 3.7x at the end of Q2 2019 is also healthy.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

The company also has a staggering debt maturity schedule with no material debts maturing in 2019. We believe ACC's solid investment-grade balance sheet will allow it to finance its development projects and be opportunistic in acquiring quality properties at good prices.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

Attractive Valuation

ACC expects to generate funds from operations of $2.35-2.45 per share. Using the midpoint of the guidance, its price to estimated 2019 FFO ratio is 19.5x. This ratio is low compared to other residential REITs that trade above 20x. Given ACC's recession resilient portfolio that has high-barrier to entry and its rich development pipeline, we think it deserves a much higher valuation.

A growing 4%-yielding dividend

ACC currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share. This is equivalent to an annual dividend yield of nearly 4%. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield is in the middle of its 5-year yield range. The company has consistently increased its dividend every year in the past few years. Its dividend payout ratio is actually quite low. In fact, its payout ratio is about 79% (based on its estimated 2019 funds from operations).

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Rising construction costs and shortage of labor

Although ACC has a rich development of projects that should reach completion in the next few years, the company faces the risk of rising construction costs and shortage of labor. Since the unemployment rate is now the lowest in several decades, it may become more challenging to find qualified workers to help complete its projects in time before the school season starts. A delay in a few months may push student rental to the next academic year. In addition, rising material costs may have the potential to reduce its capitalization yield.

Investor Takeaway

ACC is well-positioned to grow its top and bottom lines thanks to its strategic focus on on-campus and pedestrian-to-campus residential properties. We believe its shares are trading at a discount given its solid balance sheet and that it has a recession resilient portfolio. Therefore, we think this is an attractive investment choice for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth.