Maire Tecnimont: The Working Capital Signals Should Not Be Feared

There is a crazy little thing called net working capital, which seems to drive investors of Maire Tecnimont (“MT”) insane in the brain currently.

Intro

MT is a petrochemical engineering company with market leading positions in specific downstream technologies. The difference between MT and its broader peers such as Tecnicas Reunidas, TechnipFMC, Saipem and Fluor is that MT is a market leader in a few downstream niches where it has exceptional expertise and experience, namely in urea, ammonia and polyethylene/polypropylene, but also in other technologies, which are less driven by oil prices. Peers generally have a broader product portfolio and are more exposed to oil prices as they are also servicing oil/gas fields.

Since its restructuring in 2013, the company has successfully grown annual revenues from around €1.6bn in 2013 to €3.5bn LTM, by focusing on its core competency and driven by healthy end markets. Note the purely organic CAGR 15-18 of 30% (Google: 22% CAGR 15-18) versus peers, which is evidence for the different end market exposure and the capability of management. While the company’s order book has plateaued recently at €6.6bn, in its Q2 call, MT reported a massive commercial pipeline of over €44bn, the largest ever and 12% higher than in June 2018. Historically, the value of the commercial pipeline has correlated with the backlog in the subsequent quarter (R2: 54%) and with revenue in the subsequent 12 months (R2: 77%). Order intake over 12 months has correlated with growth of the commercial pipeline in the preceding quarter. This correlation was naturally weaker (R2: 24%) due to the lumpy nature of order intake. Statistics aside, with such an impressive commercial pipeline, the probability of new project awards appears high. This could push backlog to new highs. Despite this positive fundamental development, the company’s stock has dropped back to levels it saw in 2014.

A look at the comps table, based on consensus estimates, shows that on every metric MT looks cheap compared to peers. Only growth expectations are currently below peers. However, I would take growth estimates with a grain of salt, since the company has just outgrown every peer over the last 3 years and the consensus had not foreseen this growth rate back in 2015.

As compared to it's recent stock price of €2.26, if MT traded in-line with peers a fair stock price would be €4.25.

Most investors and analysts are well aware of the undervaluation of MT. For example, the median (6 analysts) price target of MT is €4.45, +97% above its recent stock price of €2.26.

The issue on investors’ minds is working capital. With percentage-of-completion (“POC”) accounting, an unexplained increase of working capital could be, but does not have to be, a signal of underlying problems because working capital would increase if projects would not obtain preliminary acceptance certificates in time. Q&A and prepared remarks on the company’s Q2 earnings call almost exclusively focused on working capital. This article’s goal is to shed some light on this topic.

Working Capital Accounts And What They Mean

Quick summary of the main working capital accounts:

Advance payments to suppliers: money paid to suppliers. MT is expecting to receive a service or product for that payment.

Contract assets: = value of a project/plant that is under construction - payment already received. Example: a €100m plant is 25% complete, the company booked €25m of revenue and 25% of its planned cost and the client has made a prepayment of €10m. This results in a contract asset of €15m (highlighted in blue in the example below). If a significant portion of payments is received after project completion, contract assets become relatively large towards the end of a project.

Trade receivables: amount invoiced, but not received yet.

Client advance payments: pre-payments received upon signing. As the project starts, advance payments are absorbed. Example: a client pays €10m as a prepayment for a €100m project. On day zero, the advance payment account shows €10m (green). Once project progress is at 10%, the account goes back to zero. Advance payments and contract liabilities both express the liability to deliver products/services in the future.

Contract liabilities: = client payments received - project revenue that has already been booked. Example: client has already paid €36m for a €100m project. After 33% of the project are complete, contract liabilities would be €3m (yellow), representing €3m worth of “construction progress” still owed to the client for his payments.

Trade payables: invoices received, but not paid yet.

Accounting Model of Hypothetical Project

Key questions is whether large amounts of working capital at MT are a reason for concern. Without being a fly on the wall in the office of MT, one approach is to simulate project accounting and check, if the relative magnitudes of working capital look very different from MT’s numbers.

Below is the accounting for an illustrative €100m project that took 3 years to complete:

Observation 1: working capital assets in % of LTM revenue are fluctuating between 17% and 108%. Client payments received towards the end of the project lead to a large contract asset balance, which goes to zero after completion. The longer it takes to complete a project, the larger this percentage value can become, especially if payments are weighted towards the end.

Observation 2: at the end of the project, there is no large net cash inflow. This is because the last cash payment by the client is used to pay trade payables (suppliers of the EPC company).

Observation 3: if trade payables would not grow as much over the life of the project, there would be a larger need for cash/financing.

Observation 4: cash and cash flow fluctuate significantly over time. Cash flow (change in cash) is very different from accounting net income. This makes the analysis of EPC companies more difficult because the normal calculation of “free cash flow yield” can lead to strange results and is difficult to interpret by any trading algorithm. In the example, cash flow is negative in Year 1, positive in Year 2 and negative again in Year 3. It would not make sense to value the company differently every year because of this.

Development Of Maire Tecnimont's Working Capital

The following chart shows MT’s working capital on a quarterly basis since Q4 2013.

Observation 1: MT’s contract assets (green) and trade payables (dark blue) are relatively large compared to other accounts and they develop similarly. This is consistent with the company’s statement that it tries to match payments to suppliers with collections from clients. Total net working capital (brown line) is consistently close to zero and shows how well the company is managing working capital. A second benefit of matching payments with collections is that MT would have more negotiating power in case of any issue with a project caused by a supplier.

Observation 2: MT’s “gross” working capital, measured as total working capital assets divided by LTM revenue (green line), has reached a relatively high value of 80% in Q2 2019. It has also reached relatively high values in Q1 2015 (70%) and in Q1 2017 (75%). In both instances, gross working capital has subsequently decreased again and therefore, it was wrong to interpret higher gross working capital as a negative signal. Furthermore, temporarily higher working capital is in line with the company’s statement that an unusually large number of projects are almost complete. Note that the company’s guidance of an expected net cash inflow in H2 of around €200m due to project completions and advance payments does not mean that contract assets will also decline by only the same amount. As shown in the example above, gross working capital can decrease by a lot more than net cash received when projects are complete.

Observation 3: Even though MTs gross working capital has increased, 80% is lower than the maximum of 108% reached in the illustrative calculation. One obvious reason for this is that MT financials represent multiple projects at different stages; the second reason is that MT is successfully negotiating milestone payments. The point is not that the example exactly represents a typical payment profile, but rather that fluctuations of the size observed at MT can easily be rationalized by a simple model.

Qualitative Assessment Of Significant Projects

If the size of working capital is not an issue, what could be? Most EPC issues occur in one of the following areas: miscalculation of project cost, way of right, worker strikes, permission delays, issues with new technologies, weather-related construction delays or financial challenges at clients. The top 3 projects, which are expected to roll off the contract assets account, show no indication of any such issue:

ADCO: expansion project of the Al Dabbi’iya oil and gas processing facility (awarded Dec 2014, $2.25bn). The client, Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Oil Operations, is a subsidiary of the state owned oil company (ADNOC, AA+ rated by Fitch). Work on the project is complete, the plant is producing and final payment should occur in H2 2019. There is no news flow or rumor about any issue with the project.

Socar: polypropylene (awarded Apr 2015, €350m) and polyethylene (awarded Feb 2016, $180m) plants for Socar, the national oil company of Azerbaijan. Projects are complete from a technical point of view. The polypropylene plant is currently producing. Polyethylene/polypropylene is the core competency of MT. Therefore, the probability of any technical issues is low at such a late stage and there are no reports or rumors of any issue.

Kingisepp: ammonia plant in Russia for EuroChem (awarded Jun 2015, €660m). The plant is currently producing according to MT. EuroChem is owned by Andrey Melnichenko (not on any sanctions list) and the project has received project financing guaranteed by the Italian export credit institution. Ammonia technology is a core competency of MT. Technical issues are unlikely and there is no news flow pointing to any issue.

A look at the 2018 annual report reveals that the ADCO project was expected to be completed in Q1 2019. At first sight, the passing of this date might look like a delay. However, “completion” is an imprecise term. Once a plant is technically complete, it needs to be tested, production is ramped up and clients check, if it performs according to specifications. Once this is done, a preliminary acceptance certificate is issued and only after this, the final payment is made/working capital reduced on the balance sheet (sometimes a small amount is withheld until the warranty period is over). More importantly, given the complexity of these projects, clients often find things they would like to change, after a project has already started (“change orders”). Such changes naturally lead to longer construction times. As long as there in an agreement with the client and the change orders are reimbursed, such a “headline delay” is not an issue.

MT stated that 36% of WIP (i.e. contract assets) pertains to the Amursky project. Amursky is a gas treatment plant with a total contract size of €3.9bn. It is part of the €11.5bn AGGP complex and completion is expected at the end of 2023. This is a strategic project of Gazprom/Russia and part of the Russia-China gas connection. Gazprom has an investment grade rating and is majority owned by the Russian state. There are no indications or rumors of any technical or other issue with the project.

To summarize: MT is executing large projects. This leads to working capital swings. There is nothing wrong with that. MT and every other EPC company are born this way.

Conclusion

1. Soft factor: If one can chose between a pilot with experience flying in storms, and one who only flies in sunshine, the rational passenger would pick the first. MTs team learned a hard lesson with the restructuring in 2013 and the team has been working hard to ensure that nothing like that ever happens again. Over the past 5 years, the team has delivered on its promises and put tremendous emphasis on risk management.

2. Hard factors: first, from a mathematical perspective, temporarily higher working capital is perfectly in line with the company’s business. Second, there is nothing else in the financial accounts (e.g. provisions, margin reduction or penalty payments) that would point to any issue. Third, there is no indication of any issue with any project or client.

3. Currently more than 6.4% of the company’s stock are short. Given the large holding of the founder, this is equates to 14.5% of free float. Based on 30d volume, the shorts would need >13 days to cover. History has shown that market participants consistently misunderstand percentage-of-completion accounting and the related working capital moves. Therefore, any (already telegraphed) reduction of gross working capital could serve as a positive catalyst and motivate shorts to cover.

To short a cheap stock of a successful company based on a misunderstanding of working capital smells like teen spirit was at work or maybe a paranoid android. For smart buyers, it is usually a good idea to pick up a bargain in the thrift shop. A decline of 40% in 4 month for no material fundamental reason and comparatively low multiples look like such a bargain.

