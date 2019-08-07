My Favorite Market Dataset

If I had to choose one historical market return series to offer readers market insights, the dataset discussed in this article is what I would choose. The dataset comes from famed Dartmouth professor, Kenneth French, and lists 25 portfolios formed based on size (market capitalization) and realized variance based on 60 days of lagged returns. The dataset has monthly data back to July 1963, and provides a striking picture of return drivers in the U.S. stock market. I call this my favorite dataset because you can unpack a lot of information about the drivers of stock performance over a significant portion of the modern U.S. stock market.

In a trio of recent articles - Small Cap Value, 64 Small Cap Dividend Growers, and Low Volatility Small Caps - I have applied my oft-discussed factor tilts to the small cap arena to illustrate for Seeking Alpha readers how combining factors can glean structural alpha. While those articles have tended to discuss exchange-traded funds that replicate factor tilt indices, this article looks at a much longer dataset to discuss the efficacy of certain market strategies.

In the graph above, the best performing portfolio, the second-lowest volatility quintile in the smallest capitalization cohort, produced an annualized return of 17.7% per year, besting the S&P 500 return by roughly 8% per annum over this long time horizon. You can readily see from this chart that the highest total returns were in the upper left hand corner of the chart - the two smallest capitalization quintiles intersected with the three lowest volatility quintiles.

In a study period lasting more than 50 years, this led to extraordinary cumulative outperformance that may have been shrouded in this simple layout. The growth of $1 invested in the broad market portfolio since July 1963 would be worth $240 today, but the growth of the highest performing portfolio would be worth $9,213, or more than 38x. Conversely, the cumulative return of the worst performing portfolio - small caps with the highest volatility - would be worth just 23 cents!

The difference in the cumulative returns of these portfolios is staggering. How different has the realized volatility of returns been over time? The next chart shows the annualized standard deviation of monthly returns of the 25 portfolios. Given that these portfolios are formed in part based on trailing volatility, it is not a surprise that volatility rises from left to right. It is also not a surprise that smaller companies tend to be more volatile as volatility falls in the chart from top to bottom. What is notable is that the lowest volatility cohorts all had lower volatility than the broad market portfolio (15.16%). As we have seen, the smaller capitalization low volatility stock portfolios generated tremendous absolute outperformance as well.

A common convention in comparing historic returns and volatility is the Sharpe ratio. In the next table, I have subtracted the realized return of the 25 portfolios by the average yield on the 10-yr Treasury over this horizon (6.22%), and then divided that difference by the realized volatility of the portfolio to produce a quotient aimed at describing how well the portfolio compensated investors for the risk borne. All of the lowest volatility and low volatility portfolios produced better Sharpe ratios than the 0.27 of the market portfolio. Even the medium volatility portfolios did at least as well as the broad market. The best Sharpe ratio was from the lowest volatility, smallest capitalization portfolio. None of the highest volatility portfolios compensate investors for the riskiness of those stocks.

The Sharpe ratio can be a good measure of risk-adjusted returns, but some long-term investors may care less about volatility and more about the minimum realized return over their investment horizon. In the next table, I have included the minimum annualized return over a given 10-yr period. For the smallest capitalization, lowest volatility portfolios, annual returns were floored at around 7%. This compares to the -2.5% annualized return for the market portfolio that included the 10-yr period that overlapped the tech bubble sell-off and ended at the market trough in early 2009. All of the lowest volatility portfolios generated positive returns over every ten year period.

The data on low volatility small caps in this analysis is very compelling. Market-beating returns that have been mid-teens historically with below market volatility, better risk-adjusted returns, and lower drawdowns. Any strategy that returned nearly 7% per year in the worst ten-year period in a half-century plus dataset is worth exploring.

I attempt to capture the outperformance of low-volatility, small-cap stocks through the PowerShares S&P SmallCap Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV), which owns the 120 stocks with the lowest trailing one-year volatility in the S&P 600 SmallCap Index. The underlying index for this exchange-traded fund has generated nearly 14% annual returns since mid-1995, but the ETF vehicle has only been outstanding since 2013.

Since the index that XSLV replicates is different than in the French dataset, I will look to correlate that index to these 25 portfolios to see where it best fits on this dimension in a future article. I will also look at the roughly six-year history of the vehicle versus historical periods of the same length to see how the realized returns of this vehicle compare to rolling returns of the index and the French data.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XSLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.