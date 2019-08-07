Zscaler: Bumpy Ride Ahead

Lofty growth projections remain priced in as shares of Zscaler (ZS) continue to soar. In the beginning of 2018, the cloud-based SWG (secure web gateway) market was growing at a CAGR of 35% over the previous 5 years with a market share of 26% of the total SWG market while the appliance-based SWG market grew at a CAGR of 7% commanding a huge 76% of the overall market.

Investors continue to price Zscaler for lofty double-digit growth with the hope that Zscaler will displace traditional NGFW (next-generation firewall) and appliance-based SWG vendors in the fight for cloud security market share. I believe these projections will ensure Zscaler remains in the overheated valuation range until the growth narrative wanes, thereby subjecting the stock to a severe correction. I will avoid shares of Zscaler currently as I believe future market share growth is already priced in as appliance-based SWG vendors won’t be displaced by Zscaler as quickly as the Street is projecting.

Management has been able to defend the company’s growth narrative by aggressively sacrificing profit over market share growth. It was stated in the last 10-Q that investors should not expect improvement in gross margin in the long term, though SG&A % of revenue will eventually come down.

Zscaler is able to get away with the aggressive pursuit of market share because it remains the largest player in the cloud-based SWG market. Gartner positioned Zscaler second only to Symantec (SYMC) as a visionary and innovator in the SWG market. Given Symantec’s structural issues at present, there is no reason to doubt Zscaler’s ability to continue to swipe market share even at a huge cost. Since its IPO, the Street has demonstrated its willingness to overlook the lack of profitability in favor of growth. However, when you consider that the broader appliance-based SWG market still commands a larger share of the SWG market, while its yearly growth has waned to 5% over the past six years, it is important to question where Zscaler’s real growth will come from.

On a broader perspective, enterprises are migrating to the cloud, and they are questioning the efficacy of their current on-premise security appliances. However, when we take a closer look, we realize that this migration is most peculiar to small and medium businesses. For instance, a big organization like Facebook (FB) or Apple (AAPL) won’t use Zscaler for its cloud-based workloads. Instead, it will purchase an SWG attachment to its firewall deployment offered by companies such as Palo Alto (PANW) or Cisco (CSCO). When you read through its latest 10-Q, Zscaler only refers to the number of Fortune 2000 customers on its roster. Bigger security companies report the share of Fortune 500 or Fortune 100 companies in their portfolio, indicating their ability to win the biggest enterprise customers.

This implies that Zscaler’s average revenue per customer is going to come in really low. The last earnings report puts the number at about $300,000. That’s a paltry sum compared to what the average network security vendor makes per customer. At that rate, Zscaler is going to need a lot of customers to surpass the $1 billion ARR mark. Zscaler's revenue per customer is too small to justify that large tech companies are adopting it. I don’t think the Street is putting this fact into consideration.

Zscaler currently makes less than half a billion in annual revenue ( $299million expected in 2019), and it's already guiding for more losses in the long term. Also, management doesn’t tell how much the Zscaler Private Access product is contributing to revenue. This is the second major product offered by Zscaler, and the commentary from the last conference call suggests it has not reached the needle-moving size. This puts a lot of pressure on the cloud SWG product to deliver. What is more, the ZIA (Zscaler internet access) product sheet reveals that most of the other juicy services it offers such as SSL inspection, bandwidth control, cloud sandbox, data loss prevention, and cloud firewall are only available as add-ons when customers buy the largest plan (transformation). This isn't attractive for businesses with few customers who want to access all those features.

The Street is also bullish on this name due to lack of competition. While it is true that there is no clear competitor in the cloud-based SWG market, the appliance-based SWG market is filled with notable security vendors who pose serious competition to Zscaler. Also, given that the bulk of the cloud security deployments are done on the largest cloud platforms such as Azure and AWS, there is no reason to think that Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) won’t come up with their own security solutions. Amazon currently has a web application firewall amidst other solutions for AWS. Azure also has its own WAF amidst other security configurations.

While some will argue that Amazon and Microsoft don’t have the security capabilities of a traditional security company, it is important to remember that they have the cash to acquire the latest AI-security startup which they can easily integrate into their cloud platform. As an investor in cybersecurity companies, I will be wary of getting too exposed to a company that only has one trick in its playbook. Unlike traditional network security vendors that provide firewalls, SWGs, and solutions that cover multiple attack surfaces, getting too exposed to a niche cloud security provider is a highly risky bet.

It is even riskier if the said stock is overpriced. Zscaler’s solution only protects a niche subset of the security market, which is data-in-transit communicating with a cloud solution. Data-at-rest and across non-web verticals is beyond its scope and security vendors with capabilities to protect all attack surfaces are more likely to win RFPs given that most enterprises nowadays want a streamlined solution.

Valuation

Armed with the knowledge that management will continue its aggressive and non-profitable quest for market share in the near term, I’ll be wary of jumping in at the current valuation as it's more of a function of growth expectation than core intrinsic value. The current valuation has analysts expecting a 34% revenue growth next year down from 58% in 2019. For a stock yet to break half a billion in annual revenue, I consider that too low. Billings growth has also dropped to 48%, and management is expecting it to continue to trend lower. Given management’s aggressive pursuit of market share, I would have expected billings growth to tick up or remain stable.

The SWG market is going to be worth $5.6 billion by 2020, and ZScaler is already trending towards the 20s to the mid-teens growth rate. Assuming the cloud-based SWG market commands 50% of the SWG space by 2020, resulting in a market size of $2.8 billion, Zscaler will have to command the overall market share of the cloud-SWG space by next year to trade in a cheap valuation range which is equivalent to a forward P/S of 3.7 going by its current market cap.

This is next to impossible at its current growth rate, indicating that the risk/reward towards more upsides is already priced in. Beating on revenue in the next quarter will only cool off some of the steam. Zscaler will have to do more than 34% in revenue growth next year to sustain its current P/S ratio of 24.

Lastly, this is a good time to remind investors about the pending litigation with Symantec: Symantec is citing patent infringement. If Zscaler fails to win the litigation, this will negatively impact its projected margins and cash flow. Zscaler recently settled Finjan (FNJN) after its products infringed on patents held by Finjan. When you bake in all these factors, it's tough to see the stock extending its upward ride.

Risks

Adding an additional $100 million in annual revenue won’t be a tough target for management to meet. Given that the company is spending more than a dollar to make a dollar, meeting the revenue target might not be an issue. A similar story is Proofpoint (PFPT), which has continued to beat and raise guidance since 2016 without achieving profitability. Also, given that Zscaler more or less has the cloud-based SWG market to itself, there is little room for it to falter.

Lastly, its debt-free balance sheet will make it easy for Zscaler to pursue growth via acquisitions if it desires. It recently acquired Trustpath and Appsulate. Appsulate is the latest acquisition, and it's not expected to be accretive to revenue.

In the absence of the risks to this thesis, Zscaler is a SELL at the current valuation as I believe the stock is overpriced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.