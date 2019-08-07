Wabtec Will Produce Excellent Earnings Growth

Wabtec Stock Price

Wabtec (WAB) has above average growth at an average P/E ratio. It is a strong buy. My last report forecasted second quarter earnings to be 75 to 95 cents per share. Wabtec took the highly unusual additional one time 35-cent purchase accounting charge. Without this charge, earnings would have been 89 cents a share, rather than 54 cents per share. Full year updates lowered revenue by $100 million and earnings per share by 25 cents. Achievement of the full $250 million of synergies was pushed out to 2023. Rafael Santana took over as CEO on July first. How much is attributable to weaker demand and how much is the new CEO wanting an additional hedge is impossible to determine.

Second Quarter Results

The table below displays the second quarter update to full year guidance along with the actual first and second quarter results.

Wabtec projects that the next two quarters sales will average the same as the second quarter. However, the third quarter will be lower because of the reduced transit segment activity in Europe, while the fourth quarter will be stronger.

Wabtec highlighted the increase in full projected cash flow to $900 million because of lower second quarter working capital. Second quarter cash flow was $461 million. Wabtec paid down debt of $330 million and they expect debt to be 2.5 times EBITDA by year-end, reducing interest costs.

Demand

The decline in freight car loadings and the growth of precision railroading reduced freight orders. In the second quarter, the freight order backlog declined by $700 million. Backlog now stands at 1900 new locomotives and 800 rebuilds. It is down one 100 units in each category. Rafael Santana anticipates that five hundred new locomotives per year will be built over next few years compared to the 1000 unit peak in 2015 and the average of 670 over the last decade. He is basing this demand on the need to replace worn out locomotives, which have a life of twenty to thirty years.

Santana believes that international markets make up about two thirds of the potential locomotive sales. In North America, the number of parked locomotives is at a record high. Car loadings in June were 5% below last year. The big rail freight declining commodities are coal and agricultural products. Agricultural production is down because of flooding in the Midwest and South. Coal is a more serious matter because it is the railroads most profitable commodity and it is declining as utilities switched to natural gas. Freight car loadings for June year to date were down three percent compared to the prior year.

Railroads were able to grow intermodal shipments, but now there is an excess of new trucks on the road as trucking companies used their lower tax rate to buy new equipment. Trucking freight rates have been cut drastically. These cycles are common in transportation. It is likely that transportation will be growing again in the next few years.

Precision railroading requires equipment that is more reliable. This has driven the need to replace older equipment. The rebuilding option is more attractive in the U.S. because older locomotives do not have to meet the current emission standards. In addition to rebuilding older locomotives, Wabtec provides kits to railroads that have sufficient capacity to do their own rebuilding. The freight business is focused on getting aftermarket and service contracts.

Synergy

Only $20 million of the $250 million synergy will be achieved by year-end. These savings would increase the earnings per share by $1.00. Wabtec has a reputation for achieving their synergies. In this case, the acquired company has greater sales than Wabtec and the synergies are combined with a plan to merge the business and accounting and information technology. Management has affirmed that they will achieve the total but is vague about how. They refuse to provide guidance about what action will be taken in 2020. This reluctance is natural since jobs are at stake but it is frustrating to investors.

EPS Valuation

The second half Wabtec guidance is annualized below. The combined business has sales of $9 billion. Wabtec provided equipment used on Locomotives in competition with other suppliers. This equipment is now an intercompany sale.

The earnings per share are $3.46. The P/E ratio is 21.4 which is equal to the ratio for the S & P 500 index, yet the prospects for growth in EPS are higher than average. The ‘Wabtec Excellence’ program is in place to assist in continual cost reduction. Railroads are a slow growth industry. Wabtec offset this low growth with exceptional cost reduction.

Third quarter earnings should be between 75 to 85 cents per share. The fourth should be 85 cents to one dollar. The earnings in 2020 depend largely on Synergy. If one third of the synergy were achieved next year, that would increase the EPS run rate of $3.46 by 28 cents.

Conclusions

Wabtec, in the last decade, has grown by 13% per year in revenue and 10% in profits. This is because of success in cost cutting and product innovation in a slow growing Market. It is a strong buy.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.