GEO Group And CoreCivic: The Prisoner's Dilemma - REITs Version

I'm investing in - and writing on - stocks in order to make money, not to change the world. How about you?

If we put aside the non-financial related aspects (and I do), there are very few stocks that are as attractive as GEO and CXW right now.

Private prison operators are hated by many, but that has nothing to do with their financial well being.

Some investments are catching more fire than others, and there's nothing that burns more fierce than a stock that combines politics and economics.

Introduction

For good and for bad, some investments are way more noisy than others. Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA), Tesla (TSLA), and Realty Income (O) are few examples that come to mind.

In this article I'm going to cover two names that traditionally have been relatively "quiet." However, in recent months they've joined, and now actually top, the "most noisy" list: GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW), the two leading private prison operators.

The prisoner's dilemma is a standard example of a game analyzed in game theory that shows why two completely rational individuals might not cooperate, even if it appears that it is in their best interests to do so (Wikipedia).

The prisoner's dilemma is one of the most well-known concepts in modern game theory. It's the academic version of "the whole is greater than the sum of its parts."

The prisoner's dilemma is a paradox in decision analysis in which two entities, supposedly acting in their own self interests, don't produce the optimal outcome for both of them (a win-win situation).

The typical prisoner's dilemma is set up in such a way that push both parties to protect themselves at the expense of the other participant. As a result, both participants find themselves in a worse state than if they had cooperated with each other in the decision-making process (a lose-lose situation).

Ideally, we all wish to create a whole that's greater than the sum of its parts. That is what all Mergers and Acquisitions ("M&A") are all about. This what globalization is all about too - instead of encouraging geo-political tensions/disputes, countries/leaders are expected to strive for conflicts to be resolved through agreements that are beneficial to both parties (President Trump, Chairman Xi, please do take note).

Privatization - i.e. the transfer of a business, industry, or service from public to private ownership and control - also is a common solution to a certain (though different type of) dilemma. Instead of the government running some services in an inefficient, very costly, manner, these services are being privatized. That way, the quality of the service might improve, and the government can save a lot of money. Again, a win-win situation.

In this article I'm going to touch upon the financial - and only financial! (see below disclaimer for more details) - merits of such a win-win situation: Prisons that are being run, controlled, and/or owned by private companies that are doing what the US (and other) government/s has/have mandated them to do.

While we are perfectly fine with most services moving from public to private hands, prisons that being run/controlled/managed by for-profit corporations have become the main topic of a fierce debate.

Since this fierce debate is about the morality of this activity, let me say right away: I'm not heading that way. Seeking Alpha is a financial site, and I'm writing about the financial merits of an investment. As long as we are talking about a legal activity - and for now this is an which is orchestrated by the US government itself - I'm not getting into the moral aspects of it.

Disclaimer Regarding Bad Habits / Private Prisons

I'm not a smoker (never been). I believe that smoking/nicotine is bad for anyone else, and I have no problem for this activity to be banned. Yet, I have a long position in Altria (MO).

I'm also an extremely small consumer of alcohol (and I'm not a Mormon). I believe that drinking is a growing problem, especially among youth, and I have no problem for alcoholic drinks to be banned completely. Yet, I have a long position in Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP).

Similarly, I'm not a resident of a private prison (never been). I believe that all people, under all situations, should be treated with respect and dignity, and I have no problem for the US government to decide that it's taking back control/ownership over all prisons*. Yet, I have long positions in both GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW).

*As long as they pay a fair price for the facilities they buy back from the companies I invest in, and compensate them for damages, according to the prevailing laws and legal-binding agreements.

By the way, if it makes you happy, all these investments are challenging enough, as is... in absolute terms, as well in relative terms against relevant benchmarks such as SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) or Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

I don't mix my wishful (moral/ethic/humanistic) thinking with the way I invest. If I'm to invest based on a "heal the world" concept, I doubt there will be many publicly-trading companies I could invest in. I'll leave that noble cause (of healing the world) to... Michael Jackson (and if you find an irony in that last sentence - you're absolutely right! That's exactly why mixing humanity and values with investments and Wall Street ain't gonna work).

Bottom line:

I'm not investing (or writing) to heal the world.

As long as it's legal and makes sense financially - I'm in.

I keep my moral, human, and values aspirations outside of my portfolio.

I'm probably not the person you wish to be hanging with in a bar.

Now, let's move to the financial aspects of private prison REITs, shall we?

Slate of Bad News

The recent fallout was a direct result of a streak of negative publications and bad news that these REITs have received.

Over the past 50 days, GEO and CXW share prices have lost over a quarter of their values, while neither the S&P 500 (SPY) nor equity REITs (VNQ) - if we ignore retail REITs of course - come any closer to this poor performance by the prison operators.

There are few main reasons behind this sharp move down, and we will touch upon each one of those, but let me assure you one thing right away: This poor performance has nothing to do with the companies' operations. If anything, as you will see further down this article, it's standing in a sharp contrast to the financial results of these two REITs.

1. Political Scrutiny

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who's running for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, has recently unveiled a plan to end the operations of private prisons and detention facilities.

Warren said that (once elected) she intends to:

End contracts between the Bureau of Prisons, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement ("ICE"), and the US Marshals Service and private detention providers.

Stop contractors from charging fees for basic services like phone calls, bank transfers, and healthcare.

GEO and CXW also received letters from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform** regarding the allegedly rising costs of contracts they've received during the Trump era.

**Signed by Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Rep. Jamie Raskin, chairman of the subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.

The letters note the following revenues out of in new ICE contract:

Company 2017 2018 GEO $300M (>$100M from 2016) $342M CXW $135M (+$36M from 2016) $141M

Personally, I find this to be nothing but harassment. It's one thing to challenge the conditions that the facilities offer, and it's another thing to ask why these companies get so/too much money.

Whenever a new administration steps in, priorities, policies, and contracts change. If the honorary US representatives wish to inquire about the rising costs, I would assume that the letters should be sent to the administration rather to the companies.

Unless there's a criminal aspects to the payments - something the letters don't imply - why would a company need to explain, or justify, the fees it charges, as long as the customer agrees to pay those? You negotiate the terms before signing, not the payments that made according to a signed contract!?

My take about this issue:

1-a) What we hear during a long, merciless, campaign trail isn't what we are going to hear once the race to the White House is over. Candidates will say anything they believe people like to hear, even if they know for a fact that what they say has very little chances to be implemented, no matter which party the president belongs to.

1-b) No matter what the right solution is, illegal immigration - just like any illegal activity - is a problem that needs to be handled by the US government. You don't shoot the messenger, especially when the package he is delivering was sent by the US government itself.

You wish things to change? Be my guest. Nothing is preventing the US government from amending its laws/policies, but even this must be done within the frame of the law. One can't decide that a service which the US government ordered and is paying for is not the right service simply because it doesn't fit his/her morals.

1-c) If the US government wish, now or in the future, to cease the activity of privately-held prisons - let it be. However, in such cases, they are kindly required to pay the operators fair amounts, not only for the facilities (they built and owned), but also for the immediate - and future - damages caused by the change of policy.

There's nothing wrong with changing a policy, but if you do change a policy - make sure you cover all angles.

I wonder if all those who wish to shut down private prisons have ever gave a thought to how much it would cost American taxpayers not only for the government to run these facilities on its own, but also to walk away from the agreements as well as to compensate for all the damages.

It's easier, certainty cheaper, to shout than to pay...

2. Major Banks Walking Away from Funding

Amid a public uproar over immigrant detention policies of the Trump Administration, a parade of major banks have announced that they will no longer offer financing to private detention center operators.

Among the banks that decided to walk away:

In response, GEO said that it expects this to have no effect on its senior revolving credit facility, which was recently extended to May 17, 2024, neither on the $900M size, nor on the pricing.

Side note/question: How convenient is it to say "I'm out" when you have five years to change your mind?

Responding to this trend, George C. Zoley - GEO founder, CEO, and Chairman -said that the company "has never managed any facilities that house unaccompanied minors, nor have we ever managed border patrol holding facilities... The processing centers we manage on behalf of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are not overcrowded and comply with performance-based standards, which were first established under President Barack Obama's administration."

Both GEO and CXW also said they don't operate facilities that house unaccompanied minors.

My take about this issue:

2-a) It's important to note that all these banks have made it clear that while they do not intend to enter any new financing arrangements with these companies, they will honor the current-existing credit and loan commitments.

2-b) There's plenty of time until all the current-existing credit and loan commitments come to an end, in most cases, few years down the road. Until then, things can change many times, and not only due to the elections next year. The financial sector (XLF) and major banks specifically are having a hard time due to the state of the economy, as well as the monetary policy. At the end of the day, they want to make money, and just like me - I find it hard to believe that they will suddenly find the place in their hearts to turn away a profitable, legitimate, government sponsored, activity.

I used to work in banking for many years and I still remember my very first induction day. The coordinator/instructor of that day asked us (a group of about 20, most very young, future bankers) do we know what's the purpose of a bank? Being young, motivated, and with a great "heal the world" sense, there were many answers thrown into the air, involving boosting the economy, assisting companies to grow, catering financing needs, morals, values, ethics, turning the world into a better place, etc. The instructor listened carefully to all these answers, shook his head in disagreement, and said something like "Those are all great answers, and I wish I could tell you they are correct. However, listen to me very carefully: A bank - any bank - has one purpose, and one purpose only: To make money. Loads of it."

I strongly doubt that a bank, any bank, won't live up to its purpose. It's very easy to raise the ethics signpost in mid-2019, when no new lending is needed in the foreseeable future. Let's see if these signposts are still being held up in two-years time, when new funding will be required, at a time when banks are likely to be starving for new, good, profitable, lending deals.

2-c) The world isn't running out of lenders. Major banks walk away? I trust there will be plenty other lenders - (smaller) banks, mREITs (REM, MORT), BDCs (BIZD, BDCS), etc. - that would be happy to step in.

From a pure lending perspective, any lender would be thrilled to fund an activity which is backed/funded by a government. It makes the deal safer, and it makes the risk/reward better.

Worst comes to worst, should the US government wish to maintain this activity as is, it might need to provide guarantees to the lenders, in order to allow for the relevant companies to keep operating smoothly. As long as the US government would like private entities to keep running prisons (on its behalf), it also will have to ensure that these entities have access for reasonable funding, one way or another.

3. Analysts Stopping Coverage

As Wall Street distances itself from publicly-traded US private prison operators, some sell-side analysts also announced that they stopped covering these companies.

In response, GEO CFO Brian Evans said the company is in the early stage of developing relationships with a number of smaller equity analyst shops in order to get some new coverage.

My take about this issue:

3-a) Much ado about nothing. Luckily, you have articles on SA to fill the gap...

3-b) When lending resumes - coverage will resume too.

3-c) Not something to mourn about. It's not like analysts were too accurate beforehand.

GEO - Q2/2019

Quarterly Results:

AFFO/share of $0.70 vs. $0.60 in Q2/2018

FFO/ share of $0.56 vs. $0.48 in Q2/2018

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41

GAAP EPS of $0.35

Revenue of $613.97M (+5.2% Y/Y) vs. $583.5M in Q2/2018

Source: GEO, Q2/2019, Earnings call slides

Guidance:

FY 2019:

AFFO per share raised to $2.69-$2.73 from $2.64-$2.70, out of which $0.66-$0.68 in each of the next two quarters.

Revenue of ~$2.475B (in line with previous guidance), out of which $615M-$620M in Q3, and $630M-$635M in Q4.

The company expects to activate 5,700 beds during H2/19, out of which 4,600 that (at the end of Q2) are idle beds.

CXW - Q2/2019

Quarterly Results:

AFFO/share of $0.69 vs. $0.57 in Q2/2018

Adjusted EBITDA of $115.3M vs. $97.5M in Q2/2018

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.47 (+31% Y/Y)

GAAP EPS of $0.41 (+24% Y/Y)

Revenue of $490.3M (+9.0% Y/Y, beats by $6.52M) vs. $449.9M in Q2/2018. Out of which: Safety revenue of $440.4M (+7% Y/Y), Community revenue of $30.7M (+24% Y/Y), Properties revenue of $19.1M (+60% Y/Y).

Source: CXW, Q2/2019 Financial Results

Guidance:

For FY 2019 the company now sees AFFO/share at $2.58-$2.62, up from a previous guidance for $2.47-$2.53 , out of which $0.60-$0.62 in Q3.

Source: CXW, Q2/2019 Financial Results

Dividend

Here are the most recent announcements by the two companies regarding their distributions:

GEO declared $0.48/share quarterly dividend (in line with previous). The current forward yield is 10.99%

Based on the midpoint of the AFFO/share guidance, this means that the payout ratio is now only 71% = $0.48*4/$2.71

CXW declared $0.44/share quarterly dividend (in line with previous). The current forward yield is 10.48%.

Based on the midpoint of the AFFO/share guidance, this means that the payout ratio is now only 68% = $0.44*4/$2.60

Payout ratios of ~70% are considered conservative and safe.

Service Providers, Not a Specific Party Servants

Although both stocks have somewhat recovered off their recent 52-week lows, it's important to note that such low prices are not a precedent. Both GEO and CXW have seen their share prices trading much lower than the current prices in late 2016 (just before the US elections). As soon as Trump got elected - so did these stocks.

However, just as George Zoley noted during the most recent GEO conference call, these companies mustn't be seen as servants of one master/party (emphases mine):

During the last two or three years, we’ve noticed that the residents have come to us with increased general healthcare and mental healthcare issues due to their originating from Central American countries with limited healthcare services. Our employees do their best every day to take care for the residents with dignity and respect while they are with us. We’ve been successfully providing these professional services for 30 years under Democratic and Republican administrations. We provide the same exact services at our facilities today that we provided for eight years under President Obama’s administration. We understand the frustration across party lines with our country’s immigration laws, but it is important to emphasize that our company plays no role in that debate. Our exclusive role is to be a professional and responsible secure care provider under the bipartisan immigration policies passed by Congress and carried out by ICE.

When asked about future growth he added the following (emphases mine):

If you look at our 30-year history of dealing with Republican and Democratic administrations, we’ve continued to grow under both. And the one attempt to reduce growth in the private sector was not particularly successful because of the major role that private sector plays in providing security for this country. I don’t think that need, that requirement is going to go away under a Democratic administration.

When it comes to the criticism over the state of the facilities and the services that are provided in there, Mr. Zoley said the following (emphases mine):

Our Southern border is a long porus border, and it borders a 1 billion people, who live to the South of it that live in failed states that – many of whom want to come to this country and there needs to be an orderly process for them to do so. And I think both parties need to reach better refinement of our immigration policies to permit that to happen, but our company plays no role in it. We just provide facilities for taking care of those few – fewer selected ones that are held in these facilities – these processing centers pending the outcome of their cases. As I said, those facilities are air-conditioned, they’re clean, they have flat-screen TVs, they have artificial turf soccer fields. There are very comfortable amenities for them, and that’s the service we’ve been providing for ICE for 30 years. I don’t think that need is going to go away. We’re not going to revise our structure because a situation that we hope is temporary, that the heated rhetoric will die down after the next election regardless of who wins.

I couldn't said it better myself, neither financially nor morally.

Valuation / Bottom Line

With a share price at $17.47 and the FY2019 AFFO/share guidance for $2.71 (at midpoint), GEO is trading at a forward P/AFFO of 6.45x

With a share price at $16.80 and the FY2019 AFFO/share guidance for $2.60 (at midpoint), CXW is trading at a forward P/AFFO of 6.46x

Those are ridiculously low, super attractive, valuations that are only rare, but can't be justified by any financial metric.

The valuations are identical, simply because both companies are treated by the market as Siamese twins. It's hard to blame the market for doing so when basically almost everything you look at (including market cap) is almost identical.

If you keep away from investing in these companies as a personal/political statement - I can respect that. However, if you don't put money to work here, right here and right now, solely based on fear - I believe you're missing out of a great opportunity.

When you can buy a quality stock, service, or product at a ridiculous, deeply discounted, price - you don't talk, you shoot.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CXW, GEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: TipRanks: BUY $CXW, BUY $GEO