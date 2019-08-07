Interpump Resuming Its Buy-Back Program Is A Strong Bullish Signal

Investors should increase their position on this long-term value play.

The move seems opportunistic as the SP is back at last January's levels and management already knows the second quarter results.

Fundamentals remain strong and the company has reopened its buy-back plan after halting it temporarily at the beginning of the year.

Interpump's shares soared at the beginning of the year, then plunged, following a not so stellar first quarter release.

Interpump Group S.p.A. (MILAN:IP, OTC:IPGLF) delivered terrific results last year. Naturally, the stock soared after the 2018 fourth quarter earnings release, reaching a peak of more than €33.5 per share.

It is a nearly 30% gain in the first four months of 2019.

However, the shares retraced soon after the peak, virtually losing all the previous gain.

The reason is probably a worse-than-expected first quarter, which registered a decrease in its robust growth.

Yet, looking at the numbers, nothing appears to concern the company's management. Investors should not be particularly worried either.

Net sales in Q1 2019 totaled €343.6M, up by 10.0% YoY. Hydraulics, the division which accounts for roughly two thirds of the business, grew at a solid 12.7%, while water jetting delivered a more modest +4.8%. Regionally, this division showed a negative performance in Italy (even if largely offset by a strong growth in the rest of Europe), North America and The Far East, while growth in the rest of the world was strong, driven by an impressive +25.6% of Indian net sales.

It's worth mentioning that the above figures are the sum of both organic and inorganic growth. The corresponding organic numbers are lower as the company has built a business model focused on growth through acquisitions.

Even in the first quarter, Interpump bought a majority interest in the Canadian Hydra Dyne, whose revenue was partially consolidated in the group's reported net sales.

Both gross profit and EBITDA have grown yearly, with gross margin slightly declining (36.3% against 37% one year ago) and EBITDA margin slightly increasing (22.9% vs 22.3% in the first quarter of 2018).

Net profit declined due to an isolated event which occurred a year ago, while the normalized numbers show a 16.5% growth.

Free cash flow decreased to €6.4m in Q1, as Chairman Paolo Marinsek explained during the conference call, due to an increase in working capital needed to adjust the company's production, as the order pipeline was growing fast. Interpump increased its inventories and bought more raw material stocks, taking advantage of a particularly convenient price. CapEx increased too, following the company's plan to spend around €80M on the relocation and remodeling of some facilities. Again, all these expenses shouldn't be considered critical, but, rather, signs of a healthy environment for a business that aims at increasing its productivity and efficiency. These are investments to promote future growth.

From Mr. Marinsek's own words:

The increase in the working capital is a temporary phenomenon. It will be back to our normal level by the end of the year. And really, it really is already giving us a positive sign in this direction. CapEx grew EUR 1 million in comparison with last year, from EUR 12.2 million to EUR 13.2 million. And this is why, putting it all together, all those numbers together, our free cash flow for the quarter was reduced to EUR 2.7 million. But really, I hope it's clear to everyone, that is not a reason for you to worry about cash generation for 2019. I said for you because I am absolutely serene.

The company is on buy-back mode again

Interpump's management is confident that the company's growth will resume at record levels in the coming quarters.

It looks like they are putting their money where their mouth is.

Buy-back activity, in fact, stopped in the first quarter of 2019 when the stock was trading at a price 30% higher than today's, and restarted it in April, after the abrupt sell-off.

Here is a brief summary of the buy-back program the company executed in the last quarters.

Quarter Total Shares Repurchased Q2/2019 500K Q1/2019 50K Q4/2018 715K Q3/2018 327K

It's worth mentioning that, at this time, management already has a clear picture of the second quarter, which probably means it is rosy enough to make them feel confident about their stock repurchase.

Takeaway for investors

Interpump had a difficult beginning of the year compared to their standards.

The firm ended 2018 with stellar results, which means the comparison will be undoubtedly hard this year. As a direct consequence, SP spiked to new highs, then abruptly nosedived after the Q1/2019 release.

Yet, looking at the numbers, there are a few issues that could concern long-term investors here.

The company's average growth slowed down slightly, but management explained this had to do more with technical reasons, such as difficult YoY comparison, restructuring operations, and order timing than with more serious business problems.

There are good reasons to trust them: if we break down the top-line growth numbers, for examples, we have a very mixed picture, especially for the water jetting sector, which suffered the biggest contraction. Some regions show a negative contribution, others, like Europe (except for Italy) and the rest of the world showed record growth.

Moreover, the weaker geographical areas of the water jetting don't show weaknesses in the hydraulics division results. Chances are the partial slowdown was turned into an increased order pipeline. Then, as P. Marinsek mentioned, their pipeline is "even too much". This is why they are currently working on adjusting the production capacity.

Additionally, the Italian company restarted its buyback program with renewed force.

The M&A activity continues as fast as usual, which allows Interpump to be less vulnerable to the negative impact of trade wars and tariffs increase. The company mostly produces where it sells, virtually everywhere in the world.

The easing monetary policy and consistent low prices for raw materials should continue to boost the company's results for years to come.

Many are worried about a supposed deceleration of the global economy at the present time, as there is a persistent sentiment that the economy is going through the last phase of its growth cycle. Even if I don't subscribe to this point of view, Interpump is a company investors can be confident in, also during periods of recession, for various reasons:

The company's diversification into many application sectors with different cycles

The company's ongoing expansion into sectors with little or no cyclicality

The company's independence from a single sector

In most sectors, the company is not linked to industry trends

The robust M&A activity, which will allow discount purchases during market sell-offs

Moreover, the balance sheet is strong: Interpump's current assets almost equal its total liabilities (€840m vs. €890m) and the debt-to-equity ratio is less than 0.4 (debt is just 15% higher than the annual EBITDA).

After the sell-off of the last few months, the company's SP came back to around €25 per share, which roughly amounts to 2x its sales and 15x its earnings. The balance sheet is strong, as I already mentioned, therefore, even if the short term is always uncertain, over time, if long-term investors buy Interpump today, they will certainly reap the benefits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPGLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.