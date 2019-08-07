SunTrust Banks: BB&T Merger Provides Favorable Outlook

SunTrust Banks Inc. is a regional bank in the U.S. with a focus in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic states.

Investment Thesis

SunTrust Banks (STI) delivered an okay Q2 2019. The bank should continue to perform well thanks to favorable demographic trends in its region of operation (U.S. Southeast and mid-Atlantic states). We like SunTrust’s announced acquisition of BB&T Bank (BBT) as this will increase the scale and result in significant synergies. Despite net interest margin compression in the near term, we think the stock should be a good solid long-term holding for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

SunTrust posted an okay quarter with net interest income growth of 3.1%. As a result, its NII increased to $1.56 billion. The growth was driven by its loan growth despite declining net interest margin. On the other hand, its non-interest income declined by 1% due to lower investment income. In Q2 2019, SunTrust's non-interest expense increased by 2.1% to $1.42 billion due to its investment in technology. As a result, its adjusted EPS declined by 0.7% to $1.48 per share.

$ Million Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Change (YoY) Net interest income $1,557 $1,510 3.1% Non-interest income (adjusted) $820 $829 (1.0%) Non-interest expense (adjusted) $1,419 $1,390 2.1% Adjusted EPS $1.48 $1.49 (0.7%)

Source: Created by author; Q2 2019 Financial Report

What we like about SunTrust and its business

Despite the weak result, we still like SunTrust for the following reasons:

Favorable demographics

SunTrust focuses in the U.S. Southeast and mid-Atlantic states. These markets should continue to grow thanks to above-national average population growth rates. As can be seen from the map below, Florida, the state where about one-third of SunTrust’s branches are located have a population growth rate above 1.5% between 2017 and 2018. Most other Southeast and mid-Atlantic states also had population growth rates between 1% and 1.5%. These growth rates are above the national average of 0.62% in 2018. If this trend continues, we think SunTrust should be able to enjoy this population growth tailwind especially because it has a 13% deposit market share in its top 10 metropolitan statistical areas (which are located in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic states).

Source: Brookings

Solid credit quality

Even though we are already in the latter stage of the current economic cycle, the credit quality of its loans is still very strong. As can be seen from the chart below, its net charge-offs of 0.22% is only about 2 basis points higher than a year ago.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

CET1 Ratio remains well above the regulatory requirement

We like the fact that SunTrust is able to maintain a very strong capital position. Its Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio of 9.2% in Q2 2019 is well above the regulator requirement of 4.5%.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Ongoing efficiency initiatives should improve its efficiency ratio

SunTrust has ongoing efficiency initiatives to improve its operating efficiency. One important area where the company has been investing heavily is in technology. These investments include automation, self-service services, and cloud-based systems. As a result, its efficiency ratio has improved to 59.7% in Q2 2019.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

SunTrust’s merger with BB&T should result in significant synergies and operating efficiency improvements

On February 7, 2019, SunTrust announced its intention to merge with BB&T Bank. The merger has been approved by shareholders of both companies and is waiting for final regulatory approval. We like the merger because the merger should result in synergies over $1.6 billion by 2022. Cash EPS accretion will be about 16% in 2021. We think this target is likely achievable, given the fact that there is significant overlap in the regions of operation. For reader’s information, BB&T’s focus is in Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida where SunTrust also has a large presence. Therefore, we see operating synergies from both front-end branches and back-end offices. The combined bank will create the 6th largest bank in the U.S. in terms of deposits.

Source: Merger Presentation

However, we are concerned about the following

Declining interest rate may impact the bank’s earnings

NII represents about two-thirds of SunTrust’s total net income. As can be seen from the chart below, its NII increased slightly by 3.1% year over year but declined slightly quarter over quarter due to lower net interest margin of 3.16%. The decline in NIM of 11 basis points was driven by declining short-term and long-term interest rates and increasing deposit costs.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Looking forward, the Federal Reserve has cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points in late July and may reduce the rate further if the economic growth outlook continues to weaken. Therefore, we think NIM may gradually decline as well. This will result in lower NII, which represents about two-thirds of its net income.

Valuation Analysis

SunTrust currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 11.46x. This is slightly below its 5-year average P/E ratio of 12.27x. It is slightly higher than many other regional banks that trade at a forward P/E ratio of 10-11x (see below).

A growing 3.2%-yielding dividend

SunTrust currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.2%. The bank has an excellent track record of growing its dividend. In fact, it has increased its dividend consistently in the past 10 years. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 3.2% is in the high end of its yield range since 2011.

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risks

SunTrust faces macroeconomic risks. In an economic recession, the potential for consumer and business defaults may rise sharply depending on the severity of the recession.

Acquisition and integration risk

Although there will be significant synergies from the merger, integration risk that may result in higher expenses incurred and lower synergies than expected.

Investor Takeaway

We like SunTrust and its future potential especially after the merger with BB&T. We think this is a good stock to invest as investors will be able to receive both capital appreciation and dividend growth in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.