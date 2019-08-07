CSX: Still A Buy

In spite of muted guidance for the rest of the year, the first half of 2019 was quite good for the firm.

Since I published my bullish piece on CSX Corp. (CSX), the shares are down about 12%, against an uptick of about 1.5% for the S&P500. Since then, the company has published more financial statements, so I thought I’d check in on the name to see whether it’s still worth holding or not. I hope I’m not spoiling the surprise for anyone, but I’ll cut to the chase. In my view, it is worth holding. In fact, I’ll be adding to my position in the face of the current weakness in the stock price. I’ll also be selling more puts as I did previously. I’ll go through my reasoning for continued bullishness below.

Company Background

For those few unfamiliar with the name, CSX operates ~21,000 route miles throughout the United States and Canada, the vast majority of which is East of the Mississippi River. Thus, this company is a “play” on the U.S. economy. The following is the latest route map for the firm.

Source: Company website

The shares seem to have dropped a great deal after the company released earnings that were less than sanguine. During the most recent quarter, the company announced an operating ratio best of 57.4%, on the back of a YoY drop in expenses of ~3%. As a result, operating income improved nicely relative to the same period a year ago. The company lowered revenue guidance for the second half of the year, though, expecting revenue to be ~1-2% below last year’s levels.

In my view, this is a great example of market overreaction, and market myopia. I think that because 2018 was itself a year that saw revenues up ~7% over 2017. To punish the stock in this way because it isn’t a perpetual growth machine is ridiculous in my view. Further, if market participants are uncomfortable owning cyclical businesses, they should certainly steer clear of railroads in my view.

Financial Update

When reviewing the financial statements, the thing that stands out for me most clearly is the fact that the first half of 2019 was much better than the same period a year ago. Revenue was up about 1.6%, while expenses were down about 2.77% from the same period a year ago. Also, operating income as reported was up about 8% from the same period a year ago, and diluted EPS were 17% higher in the first half of 2019 relative to the first half of 2018. Nothing is perfect, though, and CSX is no exception. Interest expense climbed 18.3% relative to this time last year. Taking all for all, I’d suggest that the company posted a decent quarterly result compared to a year that, as has already been noted, was itself quite robust.

Turning quickly to the capital structure, the level of debt here is somewhat concerning, as it’s grown so dramatically, but we should keep the following in mind. First, the majority (~87%) of the debt is due after 2023, much of it long after 2023. Second, the 4.3% interest rate the company pays isn’t excessive in my view. Finally, the company has cash that represents about 11% of long term debt. All of this leads me to conclude that there’s little risk of a credit or solvency crisis here anytime soon.

Finally, in spite of the fact that share buybacks are down about 8.5% year over year, dividend payments are up ~1%. The company returned about $2 billion to shareholders in the first half of 2019. Most of this ($1.65 billion) was in the form of stock buybacks, the balance came from dividend payments.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

In my view, the company posted a decent performance during the most recent quarter, and the stock sold off because market expectations got ahead of themselves. Good performance is only half the story, though. A great company can be a terrible investment if the stock is overpriced, and for that reason, I must spend some time looking at the shares as a thing distinct from the actual business.

At the moment, the shares are at multi year lows on a price to free cash flow basis. In fact, the last time they traded at this level on a free cash basis was in 2011. In my view, the level of relative pessimism embedded in the current price is too much to pass up.

Source: Gurufocus

Options Update

As per the article above, I wrote January 2020 puts with a strike of $65. That strike price, plus the premium of $2.60, represented a 16% discount to the then current stock price. Now that the shares are much closer to the strike price, the premiums have ballooned to $4.75-$4.9. I’m comfortable holding these puts as I’m (obviously) comfortable buying at these levels. I consider the “loss” (i.e. the change in premium for the option) to be more of a paper loss than an actual economic impairment.

With all that in mind, I’m comfortable selling more puts on CSX, specifically the January 2021 puts with a strike of $55. At the time of this writing, these are bid-asked at $3.95-$5.10, last traded at $4.60. I’ll put in a limit order to sell at $4.20 as I think that’s a fair price for these puts. If exercised, I’ll be “forced” to buy these shares at a price 22% below the current level. For context, holding all else constant, that would bring the shares to a PE of ~12 times, which I consider to be a great entry price.

Conclusion

In my view, the shares were a bargain this past May. Given that they are down dramatically from that price, in spite of generally improved performance, I think they are an even greater bargain now. I would caution the bears here that comparing this year’s performance to that of 2018 is dangerous in my view, in light of the fact that that year was remarkably good, so a 1-2% decline from those levels shouldn’t be unheard of. In addition, the dividend is well covered in my view. Finally, for the more timid among us, put options like the ones I discuss above allow investors to access these shares at an even more attractive price. In my view, price and value can remain unmoored for prolonged periods of time, and I think investors would be wise to buy at these levels before price rises to match value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to being long the shares, I'll be selling the puts referenced in this article.