VDC: Slow Growth And Overvalued
About: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
by: Ploutos Investing
Summary
VDC’s portfolio of stocks consists of mostly large and giant-cap stocks in the consumer staples sector.
The fund appears to be more expensive than the S&P 500 Index but with inferior cash flow and sales growth outlook.
The fund pays an attractive 2.8%-yielding dividend.
ETF Overview
The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) owns a portfolio of large and giant-cap stocks in the U.S. consumer staples sector. The fund seeks to track the consumer staples sector of the