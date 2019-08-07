ETF Analysis | Consumer 

VDC: Slow Growth And Overvalued

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
by: Ploutos Investing
Ploutos Investing
Summary

VDC’s portfolio of stocks consists of mostly large and giant-cap stocks in the consumer staples sector.

The fund appears to be more expensive than the S&P 500 Index but with inferior cash flow and sales growth outlook.

The fund pays an attractive 2.8%-yielding dividend.

ETF Overview

The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) owns a portfolio of large and giant-cap stocks in the U.S. consumer staples sector. The fund seeks to track the consumer staples sector of the