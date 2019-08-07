3 Dividend Growth Stocks Yielding Over 4.5%

Quality companies with a history of raising the dividend are only periodically undervalued. In addition to the broader market selloff, some companies are facing their own unique challenges.

The broader market decline combined with some company-specific challenges have made some Dividend Growth stocks attractive from the perspective of valuation and yield. As a small investor, one is always seeking suitable entry points of when to add to an existing position. Below I provide a summary analysis of three stocks that have current yields (as of August 6th, 2019) greater than 4.5%. These companies provide decent income that grows with time and the stocks have potential for capital appreciation. Furthermore, the dividends are reasonably well-covered. A small investor can further research these companies for their own portfolios.

Source: seekingalpha.com

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc. (MSM) is a large industrial distributor. I have previously written about MSC Industrial. The company focuses on metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. MSC Industrial offers over 1.65M products. The company also provides inventory management and metalworking services. The sell-off yesterday (Monday, August 5th) resulted in the dividend yield (FWD) rising to over 4.5%, the highest in the past 10 years. This is based on a forward dividend of $3.00 per share and estimated 2019 EPS of $5.24.

Notably, the dividend was raised 19% recently for the 16th straight year. Even with the large increase, the dividend payout ratio is still only 57%, which is below my threshold criteria of 65%. The dividend is also well covered by FCF based on a requirement of $125M and FCF of $295M in 2018 giving a ratio of 42%. The stock is undervalued trading at a P/E ratio (FWD) of only ~12.7 below its 5-year average of 17.4. This is also much lower than the S&P 500’s P/E ratio of 21.2. One concern is that MSC Industrial’s margins have a declining trend due to competition. But that said, the combination of over 4% yield, reasonable payout ratio, undervaluation and growing dividend makes this stock a buy for me.

Lazard Ltd.

Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) is a unique financial firm that is focused on asset management and financial advisory. I have previously written about the company pointing to its financial strength and growing dividend, and its undervaluation. The company has a world-class Financial Advisory business including M&A, restructuring, and other corporate and sovereign financial matters. The Asset Management business is about 80% equities and focuses primarily on institutional clients. Revenue is almost evenly divided between Financial Advisory and Asset Management. Yesterday’s selloff resulted in the forward regular dividend yield rising to nearly 5.5%.

Over the past several years, the company has been raising the dividend by $0.03 per share. The most recent increase was 7% to $0.47 per share per quarter and was the 14th straight increase. The dividend is well-covered by earnings with a payout ratio of ~51.6% based on a forward dividend of $1.85 and an estimated 2019 EPS of $3.58. The dividend is also well covered by FCF of $699M in 2018 and a regular dividend requirement of ~$225M.

Furthermore, there has a net positive cash position on the balance sheet. Note that Lazard typically pays an annual extra dividend. The stock is deeply undervalued even with reduced EPS relative to 2018 and 2017. The current P/E ratio (FWD) is only 9.5 below the 5-year average of roughly 14.0. The major concern for Lazard is that EPS is dependent on the equity markets for asset management and M&A and other deals for financial advisory. The former is being affected by market volatility and the latter is being affected by a slowdown in Europe. But still, the combination of yield, dividend growth, dividend coverage and undervaluation make this stock a buy for me.

International Business Machines Corp.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) is third stock with a dividend yield over 4.5%. IBM is a global IT giant ($80B in revenue) that provides integrated enterprise solutions for hardware, software, and services. IBM’s focus is large, multi-national customers and running mission-critical systems. I have previously written about IBM’s move into hybrid cloud. IBM’s stock price dropped along with the broader market on Monday, August 5th and the forward dividend yield is now over 4.5%. The company is on the verge of becoming a Dividend Aristocrat and has raised the dividend for 24 straight years.

The most recent increase was only a few percent to $6.43 per share in 2019. But the dividend is well covered by earnings with a payout ratio of ~50.2% based on expected 2019 EPS of $12.81, which is below my criteria of 65%. The dividend is also well-covered by FCF $11,283M in 2018 and a dividend requirement of $5,666M giving a ratio of only ~50%, which is below my threshold criteria of 70%. IBM is undervalued trading at P/E ratio (FWD) of ~11 below its 5-year average of ~14 and its 10-year average of ~12.

IBM’s major concern is the lack of top line growth. Revenue has been declining since 2011 due to the rapidly changing IT landscape and growth of the ‘cloud’. IBM is not yet a major player in the ‘cloud’ but is aiming to change that with the recent purchase of Red Hat. Saying that, I think that the positives outweigh the negatives here even accounting for the slow changes in the company and only slight undervaluation. Red Hat may reposition IBM as a slow-growth company. Hence, I view IBM has a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSM, LAZ, IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.