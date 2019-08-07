Under Armour: Strong Future For The Business But Not Worth A Buy At Its Current Price

With earnings recently released for Under Armour (UAA) and the talk of the town being the lack of revenue growth and weakness in the primary North America market for the company, investors are skittish with the stock's immediate future. The stock went down -6.46% on August 1, 2019, and as recently as a few weeks ago, a large portion of the float for the stock was held short, coming in at over 21%. With this context in mind, let's first try to quantify the projected demand for the brand among consumers and if it seems to be moving in the right direction. Then, I'll examine some of the financials and valuations to make a reasonable judgment on the stock moving forward.

From the company's latest annual report, a nice chart really illustrates the company's business model and finds, unsurprisingly to investors who have been long the stock for a while, that the core results come from Apparel (67% of net revenue by product category in 2018), through a wholesale channel (60% of net revenue in 2018), in the North America region (72% of net revenue in 2018):

The Piper Jaffray's Teen Survey on April 8, 2019, can help give some idea on how the popularity and perception of the Under Armour brand is performing in the marketplace. Knowing that Apparel currently makes up a large portion compared to Footwear (which the author being a casual basketball pick-up player thinks would be its greatest opportunity), this analysis will focus on that. Footwear could see growth, but it's still harder for that company to compete with Nike's (NKE) Jordans in basketball and Adidas's (OTCQX:ADDYY) stronghold in the soccer and running community.

First, I think outside of the obvious Clothing and Footwear Brands rankings and numbers, it's important to notice the trend on Shopping websites. Amazon takes up an overwhelming majority of this position more than representing a monopoly, and this should be considered.

Doing Some "Boots on the (Virtual) Ground" Research

Entering a quick search for "men's shirts" on Amazon, I get an Under Armour shirt to pop-up among the top rankings:

Now, any analysis from a result like this should be colored with the fact that for one, the sample size is one, and number two, cookies and a person's search history can have a major impact on what appears in search results, among a myriad of other factors that can include temporary trends and popularity. However, I include this result because I think this next screenshot shows the long-term potential staying power of this search result, due to its #1 ranking in the Men's Sports Shirts category.

If you click on this category, you'll see that Under Armour takes 4 out of the top 10 results in Men's Sport Shirts, with other notable brands including Champion, O'Neill, and then Adidas (#12). I did a few other similar searches to try and get a general idea on how the brand performs in other categories. In the Men's Polo Shirts category, Under Armour ranked #4 behind 2 shirts that were an "Amazon Essentials" brand. Another notable brand that's popular on Wall Street (and that I also recently wrote about and was bullish on) was Polo Ralph Lauren (RL) at #17 and #20.

On a search for "Women's Tops", which was the first suggested search after typing in "women", none of the Best Seller categories that popped up would be ones where Under Armour would really have any Apparel for (Blouses & Button-Down Shirts) and Women's Tanks and Camis. For "Women's Athletic Shorts", I didn't see any results, but Under Armour did rank #1 and #5 for "Women's Workout and Training Shirts", also next to Adidas (#4 and #8). I think the ranking in Men's Sports Shirts carries much more of a weight than the ranking in, let's say, "Women's Workout and Training Shirts" because the Men's one currently pops up in a very simple search like "men's shirts".

For the active wear, it seems that a woman who is shopping and browsing isn't automatically thinking that way, and instead who have to be actively looking for those products to see those search results. However, without any data on search volumes, it's impossible to conclusively say that one is a better signal than the other. However, the big takeaway I find from this kind of out-of-the-box research is that Under Armor's main competitors Nike doesn't have a place in any of these rankings, and if teens were to continue to heavily use the Amazon platform as they become income producing adults, this could be a great competitive advantage for UAA.

Evaluating the Inventory Management Situation

One of the company's strategic goals at the beginning of 2019 was to manage inventory in better and more efficient ways. In fact, it was around that time that CEO Patrick Frisk stated:

As we continue into 2019 we believe that our assortments, product flow and cleaner inventory positions will create greater opportunities for clear differentiation and therefore improved segmentation amongst our retail partners

Following the results of the Q2 earnings release, the company has been successful in reducing inventory both from the end of last year's Q4 and compared to last year's 10-K. Looking at the company's balance sheet on the latest 10-Q that was released on August 1, 2019, inventories fell from about $1.3 billion in the period ending June 30, 2018, to the current $966 million for the period ending June 30, 2019. This is also down -5.3% from the period ending December 31, 2018 (at a value of $1.02 billion).

However, this number is actually up from the end of Q1 numbers that had inventories at $875 million as was reported from the Q1 10-Q.

To get context on this, the Q1 10-Q for 2018 had inventories at $1.15 billion. So, while YOY the number improved in both 2019's Q1 and Q2, inventories went up 10.5% after a YOY decrease of -5.3%. Now, if inventories generally increase from Q1 to Q2 due to the cyclical nature of the business, I think it's fair to say that the company still did make improvements and inventories are trending the direction that management is aiming to go. Looking again at the 2018 numbers, Q2 2018 Inventory went up to $1.3 billion from Q1 2018 inventories of $1.15 billion, also representing a significant increase of 13%. There are many reasons to be bearish on UAA, but I don't think it's fair to say that the direction of inventories is one of them based only on the latest earnings release.

The Current Valuations Picture

With these two seemingly bullish signals here for the stock, what I don't like about it right now are the valuations. Yes, you can argue that the company is priced attractively compared to the radical craze around a stock like Lululemon (LULU) right now, but just because you're better than bad doesn't mean you're can't be bad too. Relative valuations killed all sorts of stocks during previous bull markets and bubble-like valuations even in great businesses that lasted and thrived through tougher economic times. As investors, we need to get good deals, (at least) with absolute valuations and (ideally both) relative valuations.

It's hard to say that this stock is cheap or even fairly valued regardless of how you chop it up. I think it's prudent in this case to look at valuations compared to industry valuations, as this helps capture some of the inherent differences in valuations from different industries (such as the difference from a capital intensive business like Oil & Gas and one less capital intensive like tech). For Under Armour, things aren't scoring too well on that front:

What I really don't like is the EV-to-EBITDA and Price-to-Owner-Earnings. You can sometimes point to metrics like cash flow to justify lower earnings numbers (if you're the type of investor/ analyst who likes to do that), but when metrics like Warren Buffett's Owner Earnings aren't also at great levels, then it could be indicative of management not reinvesting capital all that well. The 3Y chart for the Shiller P/E hasn't been trending great either:

Because the P/E has jumped around so much recently I don't find it very useful to track that chart, but the recent trend around the Shiller P/E shows that you'd think the company would've figured out profitability by now, or at least improved it, considering it's had some pretty decent cash flow numbers. This is just another strike against its valuations especially for a company with recent core business struggles.

Final Thoughts

A stock like Under Armour is obviously a strong brand, and even if it isn't the market leader in its space (again looking at Nike), it can do very well and have a very bullish future over the long term. It's clear that consumers will always need Active Wear, and to replace a brand like Under Armour would be a tough accomplishment for any competitor and even the big ones. Many companies can thrive in an industry like that, and I think it's reasonable to expect that UAA will get their share of the pie.

However, a great company doesn't always equate to a great stock investment, even when things are trending in the right direction and the business is improving its fundamentals. Some are calling Under Armour a sort of comeback story, but if the valuations are already high, then it's hard for a stock to bounce back (upwards) from that. This is probably a company that I will be keeping my eye on for a long time, but I'll patiently wait for valuations ) to revert down to more reasonable levels (with a healthy dividend) until I feel convicted to buy the stock.

