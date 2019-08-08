After The Market Selloff, Don't Panic, Just Reevaluate

Instead of panicking, investors should reevaluate their objectives, risk tolerances, and asset allocation. You may have to sell, but done methodically and with a plan is a smart approach.

While 'this time is different', history has shown that it is more likely than not that equity markets will be higher after just dramatic one day declines.

After Monday's decline, and the potential for higher volatility and more losses due to political risks, one might consider selling and waiting on the sidelines.

Studies have shown that the average retail investor underperforms the market primarily because they sell in a panic when markets start declining and wait too long to get back in.

Monday’s market was a bloodbath. Equities retreated heavily after China retaliated over Trump’s statement that the rest of imported Chinese goods would also be subject to tariffs. Whether the president is trying to push the Fed into another rate cut is up for debate, as are the strategic motives behind these policy decisions.

Equity markets were down across the globe. And the Chinese Renminbi, or Yuan, was allowed to weaken to 7 - with China setting the official reference point to just below 7. Despite suggestions that small caps would be less impacted by international trade wars, they sold off too.

The Dow was down more than 3% intraday on Monday and hit 25,593 before closing at 25,717. The late afternoon ‘recovery’ did little to assuage investor fear. The sell off was slow and methodical, indicating very little interest from buyers – although trading did start picking up as the day wore on. The S&P 500 also hit the low a little before 3PM before stabilizing.

The only place to hide was....well, not in equities - although defensive sectors certainly held up better than cyclicals. Utilities were down just 1.5% and Real Estate was down 1.9%. The only other sector with less than a 2% decline was Materials – everything else was down more than 2.5%.

My personal portfolio is heavily weighted towards equities and even some of the fixed income portions – like High Yield – are highly correlated to equities. So Monday’s drop was painful – and although buying on the dip is a great strategy, it doesn’t work unless you have cash on hand. I didn’t – I’m 100% invested.

My time horizon is pretty long but for more conservative investors who may have quietly and inadvertently been increasing their equity exposure – can easily happen with equities outperforming fixed income and if no rebalancing was done – it might be time to reevaluate the asset allocation in your portfolio.

But before outright selling equities, we wanted to see, at least historically, how the market had reacted after days in which it declined more than 2.5%. Did it go into free fall or did it stabilize and recover? The answer is yes.

6 Month Subsequent Returns

We went all the way back to January 2000, which captures at least the last two major recessions – to get an idea of what to expect if history repeats itself. (past returns are no indication of future returns)

Over the period we evaluated, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was down more than 2.5% in a day on 115 occasions. We identified those days and calculated the price return (no dividends) of SPY over the subsequent 6-month and 12-month period to see what happened. The Pareto chart below shows the distribution of returns for SPY for the 6-month period following a daily decline of 2.5%.

From January 2000 to February 2019, of the 115 trading days in which SPY was down at least 2.5%, the SPY was up on 73 occasions over the following 6 month period. In the best case scenario, SPY was up 46% in that period, but the worst result was a horrific 45%. That result occurred over the 6-month period following a 3% decline on September 9th, 2008. The average for all periods was a positive return of 5% - so dividends would have added another 1% - for a total return of 6% on average.

Referring to the chart above again, we can see that on 36 occasions, SPY returned between -8.7% and 3.3% and on another 33 occasions it returned between 3.3% and 15.3%. The chart shows that SPY declined less than -8.7% on 90% of the 6-month periods after a 2.5% decline.

That should make most investors less concerned about the next 6 months, although the potential losses towards the right side of the chart could be intimidating – and certainly possible. Even an 8.7% loss is uncomfortable but it’s not the end of the world. There were 20 occasions when SPY was down more than 8.7% and on 5 occasions, losses were more than 33%.

12 month Subsequent Returns

The subsequent 12-month returns were a bit more favorable. Our number of periods was shortened by 6-months in order to capture a full 12 month of returns for each down day. In the period from January 2000 to August 2018, there were 110 days when SPY declined more than 2.5%. Interestingly, you might notice that that indicates SPY only declined 2.5% or more on only five occasions from August 2018 to February 2019.

The subsequent returns were all higher than they were compared to the 6-month period so time horizon is an important factor. The worst return was negative 39% while the best return was positive 64%. The average was 12% and SPY was up after 80 of the 110 occasions following a 2.5% daily decline. A point to note is that there is a tendency for the 2.5% decline days to be grouped relatively close together during times when the market is more volatile. The chart below provides an example of this ‘clustering’.

The chart below indicates that the most frequent price returns after a 2.5% daily decline were between 8.5% and 24.5% over the following 12 months. On another 21 occasions, the SPY recovered between 24.5% and 40.5%. The worst subsequent loss occurred in the 12 months after SPY declined 2.7% on December 11th, 2007 - that was a 39.5% decline.

Time To Reevaluate

Instead of panicking and selling what might be the right investments to be in during a recovery, investors should evaluate whether they have the right allocation to equities to begin with and if so, if they are tactically positioned for what comes next.

For the record, I don’t know what comes next, but if you’ve been following my articles you might have come across several that touted low volatility strategies as a way to protect against a downturn. I didn’t expect THIS type of volatility, but then again, it usually spikes when things seem to be quiet and we become complacent.

On August 5th, when SPY declined 3.57%, including after-hours trading, the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) was down 2.67%, and the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) was down 2.93%.

Nothing to brag about when looking at just the one day’s performance, but as I mention in Low Volatility – Defense Wins Championships, and SPHD: Use This High Dividend, Low Vol ETF for an Equity Pullback, over the long-term, protecting your portfolio to the downside is key to optimal returns.

Tactical Asset Allocation

Going back to evaluating your asset allocation – not all asset classes declined. In fact, US fixed income did quite well in comparison. Long duration bonds represented here by the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was up 2.25%, followed by the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) with a return of 0.97%.

The yield curve basically shifted down by about 15-18bps across all tenors except the very short end as capital flowed out of equities and into bonds. The good thing is that today’s price movements gave fixed income investors some reprieve from the equity selloff – but ‘here we go again’ with the challenge of finding income generating investments for those needing income and stability.

If you found the selloff to be painful or even just uncomfortable, perhaps it’s time to reevaluate your asset allocation. It might be as simple as rebalancing to your target equity and fixed income weights. After all, with equities performing so well over the last 10 years, if you’ve just let it ride, there is a very good chance you have much more exposure to equities than you started with.

If that won’t be enough, then maybe it’s time to take a serious look at your equity exposure and determine if it can be reduced while still allowing you to achieve your investment objectives. Investors with a focus on income are more likely to have lower exposure to equities than growth oriented investors, but in this era of low interest rates, income investors have had to delve deeper into equities (REITs, MLPs, BDCs, mREITs, etc.) to get more yield. This is OK if the dividends and interest from your investments are enough to cover your income needs and you can withstand a dramatic price decline – provided dividends are continued to be paid. But if you can’t sleep at night when markets are volatile and/or you are forced to sell some positions (whether to meet your income needs or RMDs), you will possibly be selling at the worst possible time. Again, time to reevaluate.

What should your asset allocation be? That’s really up to you and your personal investment objectives and risk tolerance. But I also wrote an article called Strategies to Manage Distributions from Your Retirement Portfolio, where I highlighted the performance and volatility, including downside, of portfolios made up of SPY and the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (AGG). (Whether or not you agree with the strategies discussed are irrelevant for this discussion.)

I could only go back as far as 1980 but I have completed the same analysis in the past going back to 1929. The results show that a portfolio of 20% equities (SP500) and 80% fixed income (AGG) has historically had the lowest volatility and the fewest number of down years. In my example, only 2 of the 37 years had a negative return.

That portfolio would have been down just 0.25% on Monday during the market selloff and still up around 8.82% YTD. Not a bad return in exchange for being able to sleep well at night.

