Game On For A Currency War

On Monday, August 5, after the market had closed for the day, the United States made another move in the ongoing dispute with China. Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin took a giant step against the Chinese by declaring the nation a currency manipulator. The US does not award the designation lightly. Countries that engage in currency intervention, a monetary policy in which a central bank buys or sells foreign currency in exchange for domestic currency intending to influence the exchange rate and commercial policy are currency manipulators.

In 1988, the US designated Japan as a currency manipulator. In 1988 and 1992, Taiwan faced the accusation, and from 1992 through 1994, China received the title. For the first time in 25 years, the US designated China once again as the trade dispute continues to escalate.

Now that the Treasury has acted, under a 2015 law, it must spend one year attempting to resolve the problem through negotiations. While there is no immediate consequence, the case could go before the World Trade Organization or WTO, which oversees the rules of global commerce and riles on trade disputes. Since the Chinese and US also face trade issues with European and other Asian nations, there are no guarantees when it comes to a ruling by the WTO.

The bottom line is that by making the designation, the US has upped the ante in the trade dispute. It is now safe to call the situation a trade and currency war between the countries with the world's leading GDPs.

We are likely to see foreign currency volatility increase in the wake of recent trade events. The dollar index could become a lot more volatile in the coming days, weeks, and months. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) and its bearish counterpart (UDN) are products that move higher and lower with the dollar index futures contracts that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. It is now game-on for a face-off between the US and China in the currency markets.

Trade turns from a dispute to a war

We have called the situation between the US and China a "dispute" for too long. After the most recent moves from both sides, China and the US are at war over trade.

After the G20 meeting in late June, Presidents Trump and Xi pledged to restart negotiations. At the same time, the Chinese promised to buy substantial quantities of agricultural products from the US as a good-faith gesture. The purchases never materialized, and the latest round of negotiations in Shanghai did not satisfy US President Trump.

On August 1, the US upped the ante by slapping China with another 10% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese exports to the US. China retaliated by erasing any hopes of agricultural purchases and devaluing the yuan as the currency pushed up to the 7 level against the US dollar. President Trump has been leaning on China, and it is one issue where he has a great deal of bipartisan support. Over the past months, even the minority leader of the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, had encouraged the President to remain tough on China when it comes to trade. In a nation where the two political parties agree on virtually nothing, the trade policy with China is one area where there is a consensus. The latest moves by both sides have caused the trade war to evolve into a currency war.

The U.S. makes a declaration against China

The move by the Secretary of the Treasury to designate China as a currency manipulator was largely symbolic. Time will tell if the move by the Chinese to support the value of the yuan following Secretary's Mnuchin in the early hours of August 6 was backtracking or a sign of strength when it comes to China's ability to move the value of its currency at will.

The Chinese economy has suffered under the weight of the trade war. Economic growth slowed to 6.2% in Q2, and all signs are that it will be lower in Q3. China faces a significant challenge on the domestic front as protests in Hong Kong threaten the leadership's power. Meanwhile, after the most recent moves by China in response to new Chinese tariffs, the next step could be up to the United States.

Escalation on the horizon

The trade war has become a high-stakes game of economic chess between the Trump and Xi administrations. On the campaign trail in 2016 and following his election, the leader of the US consistently pointed his finger at China. The current trade framework may have been appropriate in the past decades when the Asian nation was an emerging market. However, with the world's second-largest GDP, China's position in the world has changed dramatically. President Trump's strategy has always been to congratulate the Chinese and scold past administrations for the balance of trade and other issues such as intellectual property. However, he has taken an enough is enough position on trade since he slapped the first tariffs on China in 2018.

Given the pattern of escalation over the past year, the next move is likely to be an increase in the 10% tariff that will take effect on September 1. After the Chinese devalued the yuan and canceled soybean and other agricultural purchases, the tariffs will almost certainly move to 25%. The increase in duties could come sooner, rather than later, and no one should be surprised if the rate climbs before the September 1 deadline. When the US acts, China would almost certainly respond.

The longer the trade and currency war continues, the more it will cast a shadow on global economic growth.

Risk-off is a scary time in the markets

The risk-off periods that followed intensification of the trade war have taught us that fear and uncertainty is at least a function of these events since 2018. The Fed cut rates at the July 31 meeting largely on the back of "uncertainty" and "crosscurrents" from China and Europe. While trade is on the center of the stage and caused the latest selling in markets, Europe is waiting in the wings as Brexit concerns will rise to a crescendo as October 31 approaches. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to lead the UK out of the EU with or without an agreement.

The US stock market experienced turbulence and selling since late July, and that is likely to continue. The Chinese stock market has been suffering to a greater extent.

Source: Barchart

The S&P 500 SPDR was at the $284.57 level on August 7 compared to a low at $233.76 in late December 2018. SPY is still 21.7% above the lows from late last year.

Source: Barchart

The chart of the large-cap Chinese ETF (FXI) was at $38.41 per share on August 7, only 41 cents or 1.1% above the late 2018 low in a sign that the Chinese economy continues to suffer more than the US under the weight of the trade war.

The currency war and potential for increased volatility as Brexit approaches increase the potential for a repeat of the price action we witnessed in markets during the final quarter of 2018. At the same time, the currency markets are likely to continue to experience an increase in price variance as the US and China continue to engage on the economic battlefield.

Foreign exchange volatility is likely to rise - trading the dollar index with UUP and UDN

The US President recently dismissed a proposal from his chief trade advisor, Peter Navarro, to intervene in the currency markets to lower the value of the US dollar. However, that proposal could suddenly come back to life if the dollar moves appreciably higher over the coming weeks and months.

President Trump's dismay with the US Fed and his nominee Chairman Powell is a function of the impact of the central bank's approach to monetary policy on the value of the US dollar. The pivot to a more accommodative monetary policy stance amounts to an admission that the Fed went too far in tightening credit in 2018. Meanwhile, they have moved too slowly to correct because US economic data remains robust. The President argues that GDP growth and other data would be even stronger had the Fed taken a more prudent approach to interest rate hikes last year. Meanwhile, the slow-moving Fed has kept the divergence between the US dollar and other leading currency yields at a level that favors a strong dollar. Peter Navarro and the President have argued that the Fed's policies have been unpatriotic as they work counter to the work of trade negotiators when it comes to the trade war with China. A falling yuan and rising US dollar put the US at a competitive disadvantage when it comes to US exports and the balance of trade.

The move to designate China as a currency manipulator, rates that are falling faster in Europe than in the US, and other issues are likely to cause price variance in the currency markets to increase over the coming weeks and months.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the dollar index that has a 57% exposure to the euro currency, moved to a new high at 98.700 following the 25-basis point cut by the Fed on July 31. However, the index has corrected to the 97.225 level, as it had after each new peak since the February 2018 low at 88.15.

I believe that we will see wide price ranges in the dollar index over the coming weeks. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and its bearish counterpart UDN rise and fall with the value of the dollar index could be excellent trading tools to take advantage of the volatility. Both products hold positions in the dollar index. The fund summary for UUP states:

The investment seeks to establish long positions in ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index - Excess Return over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income over the expenses of the fund. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its index. The index is calculated to reflect the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of long positions in DX Contracts.

UUP has net assets of $304.36 million and trades an average of over 578,000 shares each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 0.75%. The latest rally in the dollar index took the September futures contract from 95.365 on June 25 to a high at 98.700 on August 1, a rise of 3.5%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UUP rose from $25.89 to $26.80 per share or 3.5%.

The fund summary for the bearish UDN product states:

The investment seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Short US Dollar Index Futures Index. The index reflects the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of a short position in the DX Contract which expires during the months of March, June, September and December. The fund seeks to track the index by establishing short positions in DX Contracts. DX Contracts are linked to the six underlying currencies, or the index currencies, of the U.S. Dollar index (USDX®), or the USDX®. The index currencies are Euro, Japanese Yen, British Pound, Canadian Dollar, Swedish Krona and Swiss Franc.

UDN has net assets of $40.82 million and trades an average of over 36,700 shares each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 0.75%. After hitting a high at 98.700 on August 1, the September dollar index futures contract fell to its most recent low at 96.98 on August 6 or 1.7%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UDN rose from $20.32 to $20.65 per share or 1.6%.

Fasten your seatbelts because we could see lots of volatility in the dollar index and foreign exchange markets over the rest of 2019 and into 2020. A currency war between the US and China could mean that trading ranges in all currency instruments will rise, which increases the landscape of trading opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.