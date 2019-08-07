China Aviation Oil: An Asian Gem Trading At A Hefty Discount

Considering the last update on China Aviation Oil (OTC:CAOLF) on Seeking Alpha was posted two years ago, I think it's high time this under the radar Asian gem gets another write-up.

This is a stock, after all, that benefits from some of the strongest long-term growth tailwinds in the form of rising Chinese aviation traffic with medium-term catalysts in the form of capacity expansion at Shanghai Pudong International Airport (SPIA).

Investors will draw comfort from its cash-rich balance sheet which CAO could utilize for further acquisitions, adding to its growing global portfolio of airports. After its recent acquisition of Navires Aviation (NAL) in 2018, CAO is now also in a better position to further penetrate European markets while maintaining its strong foothold in China. Given its Chinese parentage, CAO is also a prime beneficiary of China’s One Belt, One Road initiative.

Lots of fundamental pluses but prices are cheap - CAO stock remains battered amidst trade war woes and fluctuations in jet fuel prices, but the share price decline from last year seems overdone especially considering its holdings - I see as much as 59% upside on an SotP basis.

Likewise, CAO’s attractive dividend policy - a 30% payout from CAO’s annual consolidated net profits (~3.4% dividend yield) allows shareholders to enjoy a steady income stream while waiting for the discount to close. The share price drag presents an excellent opportunity to pick up some shares at bargain prices.

Earnings Growth Remains Intact

The macro tailwind is key to the CAO story - China’s aviation traffic continues to grow at 8.1% yoy (CEIC), providing a compelling reason to remain confident in CAO’s jet fuel supply business.

Source: CEIC

Additionally, the SPIA catalyst (CAO owns a 33% stake) comes in the form of capacity expansion, which is expected to be completed in September and will begin operations within the same month. This adds an estimated 80m passengers, vastly expanding the market CAO can deliver jet fuel to, and boosting volume growth for 2020-2021.

Slightly tempering the robust growth outlook in the short term is the risk of continued weak jet fuel prices and the negative fallout from an escalating US-China trade war. As both factors weigh on earnings, I'm not expecting too much in the way of short-term earnings growth - I've penciled in flat earnings growth of 1.5% (USD95.3m) for FY19 from last year’s strong 10% (USD93.9m).

Note, however, that in the long term, there is little to hold back CAO’s growth as it has the option to leverage its core business to expand its global footprint through acquisitions and synergies. Future growth in Chinese and global tourism as well as incremental volume from China’s One Belt, One Road initiative should continue to provide CAO sustained passenger volume.

Attractive Sum-Of-The-Parts Valuation

Assuming the M&A pipeline remains status quo for 2019, the base case sum-of-the-parts valuation should yield SGD1.99, a 59% increase from the current price of 1.25. This assumes flat earnings growth for the supply and trading business and muted 2.0% growth for SPIA and Tianjin Pipeline Transportation Centre (TSN PEK) and an average P/E across the businesses of 8.0x. Although the stock has risen almost 20% from its 52-week low of SGD1.04, there's still a lot of upside left given the 59% SotP discount from what I consider to be a conservative target price of SGD1.99.

Potential M&A Story Through Cash-Rich Balance Sheet

What could drive valuations even higher is a surprise acquisition of a large value-accretive business. CAO’s strong net-cash position at USD358m provides an opportunity for strategic acquisitions and/or mergers like its recent acquisition of Navires Aviation (NAL) in 2018.

The NAL acquisition allowed CAO to open its business to European markets (Schiphol, Brussels, Frankfurt and Stuttgart) and expand its diversified portfolio to potential markets abroad. Following this acquisition, CAO now has 51 airports outside mainland China and plans to further expand its markets worldwide. On the local front, CAO can also leverage on China’s “One Belt, One Road” program, especially in expanding its aviation fuel supply throughout the Asian countries within this initiative.

Likewise, its net cash position positions CAO in good stead to finance M&A efforts which can unlock additional synergies or access to other alliances in adjacent spaces such as air, trading, etc. As the market for oil assets remains fragmented, there's plenty of opportunity for cash-rich players like CAO to make some opportunistic purchases. This capacity to leverage core growth to expand inorganically could unlock additional upside for CAO shareholders - with the stock trading at a massive SotP discount, I do not think the market is pricing in this optionality.

Sustainable Dividend Policy And A Potential Increase

CAO’s management has remained firm in maintaining a 30% dividend payout policy which is on the conservative side, and easily sustainable given its existing cash position and cash-generative assets. The stock pays around 3.4% yield so investors stand to gain a steady stream of income while waiting for the discount to close. With its current cash position, I do not think it would be unreasonable to see management even increasing its regular dividends or returning additional cash back to shareholders through a special dividend or buyback should no acquisition opportunities arise.

Conclusion

CAO is a gem of a stock with the potential for 59% capital appreciation on a narrowing of the SotP discount alone. The attractive dividend yield and the optionality offered by its balance sheet are bonuses which I do not think the market fully appreciates. The core, long-term fundamentals look good given the growth potential in Chinese aviation and upcoming capacity expansions from the newly operational (in September) SPIA. There are some headwinds in the form of fluctuating oil prices and trade war woes which could continue to drag on CAO shares, but patient, enterprising investors should instead, consider any weaknesses posed by such transitory factors as an attractive opportunity to buy at heavily discounted prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAOLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.