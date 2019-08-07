Africa Oil Offers A Diversified Portfolio Of Possible Successes

Avoiding debt as well as finding enough success will be the key to the future.

Companies such as Africa Oil (OTCPK:AOIFF) are often enticing to would-be oil and gas investors. They appear to have such a great portfolio of giant prospects that surely the company will be many times the size of its current market cap. But as Cobalt Energy (OTCPK:CIEIQ) proved, oftentimes far more goes wrong than goes right. Cobalt Energy believed its own bright future so much that it piled on the debt that led to its demise before sufficient cash flow arrived. So far Africa Oil has not succumbed to that temptation but there are still a lot of risks to discuss for this type of company.

Risks

The prospects may not contain enough oil and related production to have made the expenses so far worthwhile. None of the great prospects in the portfolio may come close to management expectations.

Diversification may ensure a group of inadequate successes.

Even after oil is discovered, it could be years and a lot of stock dilution before the adequate profits arise. Even after discovery of a major field, financing with equity is often wise because unforeseen delays crop up.

These story stocks often end up trading far above what the discovery is worth. Investors end up with a "discovery high" due to the discovery of a giant field but in the process bid the stock far in excess of the potential worth of the discovery.

Many investors forget the time lag from discovery to production as well as the infrastructure needed and other costs to get that production to market. All that financing may lead to still more dilution.

No one can predict how many oil and gas "lottery tickets" are needed for that success and the expenses incurred to finally get that win.

Management may not be able to handle the rapid growth a large discovery entails.

Major oil and gas company partners often play hardball to shake loose the holdings of smaller companies. Sometimes "David" is at a terminal disadvantage to "Goliath."

There are all kinds of foreign company and foreign country risks and potential corruption with several of the prospects.

Many of these companies such as Africa Oil enter the prospects after another group has taken an initial position with often superior geology.

In summary, these "can't miss" stocks often do miss and miss by a wide margin. Some are forever issuing stock (with periodic reverse splits) to try and try again. Therefore it's worth putting up the risks first so that investors understand that these stocks often do about as well as lottery tickets.

Pluses

The company is relatively debt free. If one is going to gamble on future oil and gas prospects, then stock dilution is the way to go. Oftentimes a debt-free company can load up with second chances. A debt-laden company usually gets wiped out before the profits arrive.

Diversification often helps here more than it hinders despite the risks.

Africa Oil has been at this game of finding winners for awhile. Management has kept the company in good financial condition through all the inevitable high hopes and dashed hopes.

The Portfolio

The company has several potentially attractive propositions for the gamblers looking for the great future.

Source: Africa Oil May 2019, Shareholder Presentation

Shown above are some of the prospects as well as a deal to boost cash flow. Africa Oil is currently a concept or story stock. Most of the proposals shown above are not viable operating entities at the current time. They only promise a great future. The Nigeria Deepwater is the only proposal to acquire some production at the current time.

Even that proposal contains a warning for shareholders. One of two things happened to allow that opportunity. There was a relatively small partner that ran out of cash and offered the participants a great deal. Or the purchase group bid what the seller believed to be a generous price. Many things can happen on the way to the cash register. The deal involving Nigeria production is a glimpse of some possible challenges facing Africa Oil.

Source: Africa Oil May 2019, Shareholder Presentation

Recently the company purchased more shares of Eco Atlantic (OTC:ECAOF) and Total (TOT) joined the group as a partner. That upgrades this prospect considerably. Eco Atlantic shares can probably be considered as "in play" and may respond favorably if one of the two wells finds petroleum products in sufficient quantity.

It also should be worth noting that Africa Oil has this play "down the list" from its top prospects. That should warn potential investors in Eco Atlantic that a potentially big profit opportunity would most likely be a trading opportunity. Actual production and cash flow are probably years away.

Exxon (XOM) and its partners have been in Guyana for several years and probably leased the best acreage. There could be enough oil and gas at reasonable production costs for everyone. Certainly Total appears to think so. Still the partnership has yet to discover a commercial anything. Yet Eco Atlantic already has a market cap that approaches 200 million on this one story alone.

Finances

The company cash balance exceeds $350 million. It should be noted that even though Africa Oil is a Canadian company, this company reports in US dollars. That significant cash balance for a company of this size shown above may seem like a lot of money. However, this company participates in some very large projects. Additional financing is almost a certainty. There's the risk that what happened to debt-heavy Cobalt Energy could happen to this company depending upon the financing strategy. Keeping cash flow and key debt ratios conservative while financing some large development projects will be a challenge as this company moves from the concept stage to the production and potentially profits stage.

A stock price downturn could lead to prohibitive dilution prospects. The key here is to keep the market focused on the story long enough to get to reasonable production and cash flow for the enterprise value.

Long-term debt is not a problem at the current time. The future challenges are what may make this company unsuccessful.

Summary

Companies such as Africa Oil are far more risky than they appear to be. The reward is of course large capital appreciation upon a successful discovery and development. But precious few of these companies ever make it to that success. If the portfolio shown above is a bust, then there's not much left for shareholders if the company can even liquidate. Therefore the future range of possible returns is very wide along with very large uncertainty.

An investment such as this probably needs to be a very small holding for most investors at best.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.