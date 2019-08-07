The Gap: Something Stinks And It's Not The Weather

The qualitative case behind Old Navy and The Gap portfolio isn't very convincing, and something seems fishy. Despite great valuations I'm staying away from this stock.

Analysts and investors hated the last earnings call for GPS, and management didn't have much to say other than that the weather was bad.

With the next earnings call coming up for The Gap, Inc (GPS), and a bitter and cold earnings call that transpired a few months ago, coupled with both the trade tariffs debacle and declining foot traffic fears, all wrapped up with the uncertainty surrounding the spin-offs, you have a lot to unpack and try to decipher with this company.

The latest news following some of the comments at the last earnings call have done nothing to help sentiment around GPS, with any tweet from the POTUS about tariffs sending the stock careening and any innovations from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) that look to further erode its competitor's market share not helping shareholders either.

I'll start with the earnings call from May 30, 2019. I counted 23 times that the word "weather" was used as an excuse for poor comps and performance, from an explanation that stores pulled out their spring lines to early (sounds like incompetence but what do I know), to an assertion that consumers had to really make an effort to get to the stores by battling the elements (consumers have never dealt with rain before?). From CFO Teri List-Stoll:

Let me take a moment to walk through some of the drivers of brand performance, before going to the specific results. Beginning with Old Navy, as we talked in the back half of last year, we had identified product softness in certain areas of our women's assortment, which have been addressed with leadership and process changes that will show up in the assortment as we move through the year. During the quarter, these challenges were exacerbated by a generally soft apparel retail environment, which we attribute primarily to a much cooler weather pattern than a year-ago. We saw the weather impacts most acutely and looking at the spread between where now and where forward category accounts, which were about 7 points different. While online delivered a high teens comp, with growth in both traffic and conversion, store performance was much more challenged, driven by negative traffic trends, which we also partially attribute to weather. As you know, the specific diagnosis and quantification of weather impacts in our business can be tough, particularly with the variability we've seen across the competitive set.

Just the fact that you can't quantify the weather impacts and really point to specific metrics makes it hard to swallow this explanation on not meeting progress goals. All in all, I got the general idea that things aren't floating along too well for The Gap portfolio (Old Navy, Banana Republic, and of course Gap brand), and earnings calls from competitors such as American Eagle (AEO) and Ralph Lauren (RL) had little or no reference to such adverse weather effects.

So what does the business look like moving forward?

Source: GPS Investor Relations

Moving to the upcoming earnings estimates and into next year, the company isn't projected to do much in terms of profitability compared to where it's been the past 3. Which is a shame, as in the latest 10-k GPS had seen YOY CAGR growth of EPS at 21% from Fiscal Year 2017 to 2018 and 25.4% from Fiscal Year 2016 to 2017. The consensus among analysts is that EPS will shrink from a range of $1.83 - $2.15 for Fiscal Year 2019, which would be down from $2.59. The top line projections don't look any better:

Source: GPS Investor Relations

A median projection for sales at $16,514 million would be down from the 2018 Fiscal Year total of $16,580 million in Net Sales and again reverse the nice 2 year trend from 2016 onward. Also disconcerting with these numbers are the analyst estimates into 2021 and 2022, with no forecasts of any sort of improvement to either the top line or EPS. While some of the foreboding spin-offs are possibly priced in to these analyses, it's still not a great sign to shareholders that the core brands aren't seeing much traction.

You can make the argument that holding GPS now gives you a good stake in a core business (like Old Navy), while giving you the other business lines for free, but why suffer through the inevitable carnage. It's been well documented (from Gotham Capital's Joel Greenblatt and others) that many stocks crater after a spin-off (both the stock that spinning off and the incumbent), and a more profitable strategy could be to buy into these positions (like Old Navy) after the dust has settled and the spin-off has completed, and the shares likely trade at a discount post transaction. Inspecting those businesses as they stand now:

Source: GPS Annual Report 2018

Gap Global hasn't looked like a great business segment and this has been admitted by management as a low growth opportunity. Management hopes for a turnaround, but I can hope for a lot of things too. There doesn't seem to be much of a practical plan around how the company is going to do exactly that. Banana Republic is also known as one of those kinds of saturated, low growth businesses, and also saw struggles from "weather." With analysts revising estimates lower in the recent month (see both charts above), the only reasonable hope is probably Old Navy, and that's not enough of a bull case to hold terribly under performing assets such as the other business segments. To really get a visualization of how things are slipping for the company's income statement, this chart includes recently quarterly data along with the EPS estimates baked in.

Source: Gurufocus

Management again has talked about investing in revitalizing their brand like Gap with marketing spend, but there isn't much proven ROI with that recently and no context and how much margins and top line growth can really be helped. There's more to building brand power than just throwing senseless dollars at it, and a troubling time like the past few months is the worst time to be inefficient with capital.

Conclusion

Do I think that the stock will absolutely crater from here? No, not really. I think valuations are sinking to such a level now (Shiller P/E around 7.4, dividend yield over 5%) that there could be a floor approaching for some aspiring value investors to capture a premium from. Could the stock become a falling knife? I think it's certainly possible, and I do think any value investor capturing an undervalued premium needs to weather additional uncertainty.

But would I want to hold this as a long term investment, as a play on the Old Navy brand and a "paid to wait" high dividend yield until the spin-off comes to completion? Also no. Everything coming from management's mouth has not been good, and the company is talking about closing more Old Navy stores and just in general, doesn't attract a very loyal consumer. These tend to be more price conscious than other apparel brands, and even among the consumers that are loyal, they don't tend to be as willing to pay higher prices for a brand that is more trendy or popular such as AEO or RL. A possibly interesting value play here, but for a short entrance and exit, and one I don't want apart of for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.