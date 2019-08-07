Verizon: Even Good Doesn't Yield More

The dividend yield signals buying the stock in the low $50s for a peak price of $60.

A lot of investors celebrated the Q2 results from Verizon Communications (VZ). The domestic wireless giant generated some solid postpaid subscriber numbers, but the company isn't getting anywhere fast enough to alter the investment thesis of keying off the 4% dividend yield.

Solid Subscriber Numbers, But....

For Q2, Verizon generated impressive retail postpaid wireless additions of 451,000 and the all important phone postpaid additions were 245,000. The postpaid phone additions were higher than last Q2.

The problem is that Verizon has ~120 million retail connections so a few hundred thousand new phone net adds doesn't move the needle. Verizon saw wireless service revenues creep up to $16.2 billion, but the rest of the company took a step back leading to revenue declining slightly to $32.1 billion.

The wireless EBITDA margins continue to expand from lowered cost. The 48.2% EBITDA margin was good enough for 1.9% growth over last year.

So the decent net postpaid phone growth ends up in a pile that amounts to $0.03 EPS growth over last year to reach $1.23. Sure lease accounting and deferred commission expense had a combined net impact to EPS by $0.04, but even adding that amount back only leads to an adjusted EPS of $1.27 for 6% growth. Most would argue with sticking with the $1.23 number that offers limited growth.

The end result is that analysts estimate that Verizon finally tops a $5 EPS estimate by 2021. The 5G add on fee of $10 just isn't going to contribute much in the way of a profit boost with 2% to 3% EPS growth expected through at least the next two years.

All About The Dividend

Despite spending to build out the 5G network, Verizon is at least generating the cash flows to support the dividend. The wireless giant generated $15.8 billion of operating cash flows in the 1H'19 while spending $8.0 billion on capital expenditures.

The free cash flow of $7.9 billion covers the $5.0 billion in dividend payments with a payout ratio of 63%. For a company with total debt of $113.4 billion, a payout ratio in the 60% range isn't the most comfortable.

The savings grace is that the race to build 5G networks just isn't hitting the wireless giants in the capex bucket as AT&T (T) focuses on WarnerMedia and T-Mobile (TMUS) tries to the close the Sprint (S) merger. For this reason, the dividend is very safe with Verizon despite $113.4 billion in debt. The leverage ratio is only 2.1x adjusted EBITDA.

The stock just doesn't rally beyond a price that pushes the dividend yield below 4.0%. The updated dividend yield is around 4.35%.

The problem for shareholders is that the dividend yield isn't likely to get any meaningful hikes as long as the EPS growth is a meager 2% to 3%. The recent annual hikes in the $0.0125 per quarter rate is only going to persist in this environment.

2019 - $0.6150E

2018 - $0.6025

2017 - $0.5900

2016 - $0.5775

2015 - $0.5650

The next hike is expected in September right after Labor Day and investors should expect the quarterly rate to be hiked to $0.6150 or $2.46 per year. At $55, the dividend yield is 4.5%. At $60, the yield dips to 4.1%.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that stock upside is still capped near $60. The ideal entry point is when Verizon Communications dips back to the lower $50s and a dividend yield closer to 5.0% .

