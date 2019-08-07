T2 Biosystems: Prepare For The Bankruptcy

Once TTOO has extracted as much money as it can from the equity market, the lender may pull the loan and send TTOO into bankruptcy.

This article is a follow up to my May 23 article on T2 Biosystems. I previously provided an analysis of TTOO’s toxic credit agreement and unachievable revenue guidance. Since then, the company has lowered its revenue guidance and the stock has fallen more than 60%, including a 59% drop the day after the company reported earnings. However, the stock has recently rallied because of a press release disclosing that the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (NYSE:CMS) has granted approval for a New Technology Add-On Payment (NASDAQ:NTAP) for the T2Bacteria Panel for FY2020, allowing for reimbursement of up to $97.50 per panel test. This news has provided some comfort to the bulls, but the optimism will be short lived. Investors in TTOO should expect to lose all or nearly all of their money in the coming wave of dilution. Ultimately, TTOO is a very high probability bankruptcy.

A Quick Review – TTOO Just Lowered its Guidance for 2019

In my prior article, I noted that TTOO had issued guidance for $9.6m in product revenue for FY 2019 and asserted that the company was very unlikely to be able to hit this number. Sure enough, TTOO lowered product revenue guidance to $5.7-$6.1 million in its second quarter earnings press release. This implies that T2 Biosystems is going to fall short of the $9 million minimum revenue target in the Term Loan Agreement with CRG, which remains unchanged from the prior quarter, as disclosed in the June 2019 10-Q filing on page 12.

This is just the latest development in a multi-year story of disappointment for the company. The table below shows the product revenue and placements for TTOO for the last 3 years, following the launch of the T2Dx instrument.

Source: Company Press Releases

Information on the total number of blood diagnostic machines on the market is hard to come by since the major competitors appear to view their placements as an important trade secret and do not disclose them in their filings, but with some searching I was able to find the following paragraph in the 2016 10-K of competitor Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX):

In addition, based on information compiled from various competitor annual reports and other publicly available information, as well as our own estimates, we believe there are nearly 20,000 global instrument placements currently, consisting of approximately 10,000 bioMerieux Vitek 2® automated instrument installations, 6,000 Danaher Microscan® Systems installations and 4,000 instruments from other companies. We believe these placements approximate the number of potential placements for the Accelerate Pheno™ system globally.

This paragraph is repeated without any updates or changes in the 2016, 2017, and 2018 10-Ks from AXDX, and Accelerate Diagnostics is something of a running joke among short sellers because of its miniscule revenues, large and consistent cash burn, 29% short interest, and $920 million valuation maintained via a thin float and insider purchases. Nonetheless, I believe that the estimates provide at least a somewhat reasonable indication of the market size. bioMerieux and Danaher both have extensive product catalogs, but if the AXDX 10-K is correct, the two companies have 10,000 and 6,000 placements, respectively, for just one of their product families, representing 80% of the estimated 20,000 machines. TTOO, by contrast, has 0.55% of the estimated market.

My previous article and two articles from White Diamond Research discuss the likely reasons behind T2 Biosystems failure to sell its diagnostic machine, and I will not repeat any of that here. What should be abundantly clear is that since T2 Biosystems obtained FDA approval T2Dx Machine in September of 2014, it has failed to gain any meaningful traction in the market. By now I have no doubt that TTOO’s management team and CRG servicing understand this fact. Stubborn TTOO bulls may even be beginning to get their heads around it as well.

TTOO has a toxic credit agreement

A failed product launch would be bad enough by itself, but the problem for T2 is compounded by its toxic term loan with CRG servicing. I discussed this problem extensively in my prior article, but to recap:

The term loan has an astronomically high interest rate of 11.5% with a final payment fee of another 8% due at maturity.

The term loan contains a “subjective acceleration clause,” whereby “a material adverse change in the business, operations, or conditions (financial or otherwise), could result in the acceleration of the obligations under the Term Loan Agreement.” Missing the $9 million minimum revenue target is likely to qualify as a “material adverse change.”

This debt is now current on the balance sheet due to the likelihood that the company will violate the minimum liquidity covenant. The minimum liquidity and minimum revenue covenants are shown in the table below.

Source: Amendment No. 4 to Term Loan Agreement

T2 management was asked about the covenants on the Q2 2019 earnings call, and now former CEO John McDonough responded by saying

Yes. There's been noise around that, Puneet, but it's just noise. We are not in violation of covenants. And if -- the only covenant that really exists is a revenue covenant, which is very, very low. And if we missed that covenant, we would only have to pay back a -- 2x the revenue miss. So if we missed the revenue number by like $1 million, we would owe CRG $2 million. And that's assuming they wouldn't waive the covenant.

If we take McDonough’s remarks at face value then if TTOO misses the $9 million revenue covenant by $3 million this year, they would need to pay back $6 million ahead of schedule. That seems manageable, but if they miss the $95 million revenue for the 24-month period starting in January 2019, the term loan could come due in full. It is extremely unlikely that TTOO will be able to achieve $95m of revenue for the 24-month period beginning 1/1/2019, so at the very latest, this will be the nail in the coffin for TTOO’s equity ~17 months from now. TTOO stock is on borrowed time to put it nicely.

Furthermore, given that the loan balance exceeds the amount of cash TTOO has on hand as of the last balance sheet report ($37m of cash vs. $42m of debt), the CRG loan is already impaired. If there’s one thing creditors hate, it’s permanent loss of capital. But making the situation worse is the fact that TTOO is also rapidly burning cash. CRG is currently under water on their loan and will likely do whatever it takes to prevent a loss of their capital. With the accelerated subjective covenant in place, CRG could call the loan now. But that would not be in their best interest because they would lose money. Instead I expect them to rapidly and aggressively dilute TTOO shareholders before ultimately pulling their loan, rendering TTOO stock worthless.

There is one relevant precedent worth discussing. CRG Servicing made a term loan to Synergy Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:SGYPQ). Like T2 Biosystems, Synergy never managed to turn itself into a successful business and found itself short on cash. In November of 2017, Synergy completed a $56 million follow on equity offering, according to Capital IQ. In October 2018, they put out a business update, which stated

Liquidity Update In parallel with the strategic review process, Synergy has been seeking to renegotiate the terms of its term loan agreement with CRG Servicing LLC (“CRG”). The Company has been unable to further amend the agreement with respect to the financial and revenue covenants, and the Company has decided to forego drawing down on any additional amounts pursuant to its term loan agreement. Moreover, the Company’s term loan agreement contains a minimum liquidity covenant that absent relief from CRG may not be satisfied. Synergy is continuing discussions with CRG for covenant relief and in parallel the Company is currently pursuing financing alternatives that better align with its business, but there is no assurance that the Company can secure CRG’s consent or otherwise obtain any such financing on commercially reasonable terms, in which case the Company could default under the term loan agreement and may have to pursue or otherwise accelerate strategic alternatives, including the possibility of seeking bankruptcy protection

On December 12, 2018 Synergy filed for bankruptcy. Synergy's 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 shows that the company still had a cash balance of $45.6 million at quarter end. This example shows that raising equity does not guarantee the company won’t go bankrupt, and CRG may not be willing to go on waiving covenants if it believes that its loan is impaired. This time around, they may decide to cut their losses sooner rather than later and leave shareholders with nothing.

The ATM and Lincoln Park Deal

The second quarter earnings release from TTOO announced that it would be raising equity:

The Company entered into two financing agreements that enables the potential access to up to $60 million of additional capital, potentially strengthening its financial position.

Entered into an At-the-Market (ATM) equity offering agreement with Canaccord Genuity LLC pursuant to which Canaccord will, at the Company’s option, use reasonable best efforts to sell up to $30 million of our common stock at our direction.

Entered into common stock purchase and registration rights agreements with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (LPC), a Chicago-based institutional investor, under which we will have the right and the sole discretion to sell to LPC up to $30 million worth of shares over a 36-month period at market rates based on closing prices in the past 10 days from when a sales of shares may occur, subject to certain limitations under the agreement as further described below under the section titled “Financing Agreement Details”.

CFO John M Sprague provided some further clarity on how the Lincoln Park Capital deal would work on the earnings call:

Through the ATM, we can opportunistically, and at our option, direct Canaccord to use commercially leasable best efforts to sell our common stock at prevailing market rates and raise up to $30 million. Through the equity line of credit, at our option, we can sell shares of our common stock each day at market rates and raise up to $30 million. Pricing is equal to the average of the lowest closing share price of 3 days during the past 10 consecutive business days. Our partner, Lincoln Park Capital, is obligated to purchase shares of our common stock when we choose to draw on the equity line of credit, subject to a cap on the total number of shares equal to 20% of our outstanding common stock if the price we are selling shares is at or below $1.52 a share.

What this means is that Lincoln Park, on behalf of TTOO, and TTOO itself via its ATM, can sell equity into the market at any time, and likely will each and every day. While this is a positive for the company in the sense that it will help them raise much needed cash, what this means in practical terms is a very large amount of dilution. With a stock that has recently traded between about $0.50-1.00, TTOO’s share count is about to balloon if the company expects to raise any meaningful amount of equity. Furthermore, what is likely to be daily share sales on the ATM and by Lincoln Park will mean a deluge of shares coming to market that will exhaust demand and provide downward pressure on the price of TTOO stock. This is simply supply and demand. The supply of shares is very likely to exceed the demand for the foreseeable future.

Because of previous short selling work, I’m already familiar with Lincoln Park Capital Fund LLC. It’s where low-quality companies go when they are desperate for cash, and most of the time, the result is a great deal of dilution and a major drawdown in the share price. In many cases, the stocks are still effectively wipeouts or close to it despite raising additional equity. To drive this point home, I ran a search on EDGAR for filings containing Lincoln Park Capital and found the 16 companies that most recently signed deals with Lincoln Park. The results are in the table and chart below.

Ticker Announcement Date Return End Date Total Return Shares on Announcement Date Shares on End Date Dilution LPTX 7/11/2019 8/5/2019 4.5% 23,520,000 24,039,000 2% NLST 6/24/2019 8/5/2019 0.2% 140,833,000 140,982,000 0% AVXL 6/12/2019 8/5/2019 -25.5% 49,115,000 51,661,000 5% WWR 6/6/2019 8/5/2019 -35.3% 1,598,000 1,598,000 0% INMB 5/15/2019 8/5/2019 -18.0% 10,262,000 10,762,000 5% MVIS 4/17/2019 8/5/2019 -42.2% 102,105,000 113,267,000 11% IDRA 3/6/2019 8/5/2019 -6.1% 27,181,000 28,022,000 3% KMPH 2/28/2019 8/5/2019 -43.6% 26,455,000 28,519,000 8% OBLN 12/27/2018 8/5/2019 -87.5% 2,328,000 5,573,000 139% TNXP 10/18/2018 5/1/2019 -93.2% 1,002,400 15,338,000 1430% MBRX 10/4/2018 8/5/2019 -34.6% 26,861,000 45,192,000 68% PSTV 9/21/2018 8/5/2019 -62.7% 7,708,000 22,156,000 187% XAIR 8/14/2018 8/5/2019 28.2% 8,407,000 10,621,000 26% ZSAN 10/20/2017 10/23/2018 -75.7% 1,961,500 11,973,000 510% PHIO 8/8/2017 8/17/2018 -73.8% 2,324,700 4,256,000 83% ELTP 5/2/2017 5/2/2018 -45.8% 917,898,000 791,517,000 -14%

Source: sec.gov for filings, my calculations using the S&P Xpressfeed Database for total return and dilution

The tickers in the table contain links to the SEC filings announcing the deals with Lincoln Park. For the return calculations, I calculated the return from the date the deal was announced to 1 year after the announcement date, or until August 5, 2019 if a full year has not yet passed. The share counts are adjusted for splits and reverse splits. The data show that dilution is a great destroyer of value, a fact that short sellers appreciate and use to their advantage and bulls, apparently, need to learn the hard way. The supply overhang of shares to be sold from the ATM means that the share price will get hammered any time it rallies significantly and hammered even harder when the price is declining and the company believes that its window to raise equity is closing. Investors would be wise to get out of the way before the selling starts in earnest.

More importantly than this potentially permanent overhang in the stock from the issuance of a large volume of new shares, it’s not actually clear that TTOO will be able to raise enough new equity at the current share price to keep itself afloat for very long. While the company did take steps to reduce its cash burn during the quarter, TTOO will likely need to raise between 75-100% of its current market capitalization each year just to avoid becoming insolvent. This is likely not possible.

In addition to the deal with Lincoln Park, TTOO announced that John McDonough stepped down as CEO and that the company plans to reduce cash burn by 30% by the 4th quarter of 2019. To me this looks like the end game – TTOO is attempting to conserve cash as it squeezes as much as it can out of the public equity market in the hopes of raising enough capital to make the CRG loan whole. TTOO just issued a pumpy press release to get the market excited and the stock price up slightly on over 20m shares, a significant portion of which likely represented share sales from the company’s ATM and Lincoln Park. Bulls should take note that the share price was unable to hold the significant gains TTOO experienced at the open – this is because of the wall of selling that likely occurred via the ATM and Lincoln Park share sales.

We expect this pattern to play out repeatedly, providing futile hope to the bulls and resulting in substantial dilution. Once the ATM and Lincoln Park fundraising mechanisms are exhausted, there is a significant chance that CRG will call the debt and take all the available cash, leaving shareholders with nothing. It will likely be a volatile ride, but the end destination for TTOO is zero.

In response to a question CEO John McDonough later said “ATMs are just good governance these days.” I do not agree, and I’m not alone. In a note to clients, Ben Haynor, CFA, an analyst with Alliance Global Partners had the following highly amusing reaction to the financing arrangement:

Generally speaking, we are accepting of share purchase agreements, but our view of ATMs is almost diametrically opposed to management's characterization of them being "just good governance these days". We can understand the superficial attractiveness of lower commissions/fees being paid to an investment bank for a given amount of money raised. However, we are baffled as to how management teams and boards are blinded to the mindset shift that occurs in investors and potential investors the second an ATM is announced - not only does investor uncertainty increase exponentially in our view, it turns unfavorable share price movements that could otherwise be explained simply as "the sector is out of favor" or "buy the rumor, sell the news" into blame directed solely at management for entering into an (expletive deleted) ATM agreement. In other words, we think the real price of juicing investor uncertainty and nominating oneself as the "throat to choke" is far higher for the company, the management team, and existing investors than paying an extra few percentage points worth of commissions. We are lowering our rating to NEUTRAL from BUY and reducing our target to $0.40 from $5.00 as we await the company becoming appropriately capitalized as well as see an unequivocal signal utilization is improving.

AGP was almost certainly looking to do an equity deal with TTOO and this note represents a significant amount of frustration from a would-be capital raiser. With a price target of $0.40, the bankers know TTOO equity is likely worthless. In fact, everyone but the bulls seems to know that.

Conclusion

TTOO is now among the walking dead of the equity market. Current and prospective investors should think long and hard about whether TTOO stock will have any ongoing value or whether the ATM represents a land grab for the creditors before TTOO enters chapter 7. It is not too late to sell at a loss and preserve some of your remaining investment. The losses can be used to offset gains elsewhere in your portfolio. The alternative is an almost certain 100% loss of your entire investment in TTOO stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TTOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.