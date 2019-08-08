Chocolate Demand Will Continue To Rise - A Buying Opportunity In The Cocoa Market

The Olmec, the first major civilization in Mexico (1500-400 BC), ate cocoa beans. They crushed the beans, mixed them with water, and added spices. The Olmec could be the first people that consumed chocolate.

A ritual beverage, chocolatl, containing cocoa beans, was shared during Mayan marriage ceremonies a few hundred years later. Christopher Columbus may have been the first explorer to bring cocoa beans to Europe from his fourth visit to the new world in the early 1500s.

The Spanish conquistador, Hernan Cortes, realized the commercial value of the beans and transported them to Spain in 1528. By the eighteenth century, confections containing cocoa became popular in Europe, primarily as a drink. In South America, cocoa beans were often used as currency. While visiting Central America, Cortes found that four cocoa beans could buy a pumpkin, and ten could buy a rabbit.

The cocoa bean is the source of all forms of chocolate. Today, over 60% of the world's cocoa beans come from the West African nations of the Ivory Coast and Ghana each year. The most direct route for a trade or investment in the price of cocoa is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. Meanwhile, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return EYN product (NIB) provides an alternative to the futures arena when it comes to the soft commodity.

Twelve consecutive losing sessions

On July 22, the price of nearby September cocoa futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange reached a lower high than on July 8 at $2538 per ton.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price of the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products posted a dozen consecutive days of losses. September futures were trading at $2217 per ton on August 7, the lowest price since March 25 on the September contract.

Price momentum and relative strength metrics declined into oversold territory, but open interest has begun to turn lower. The measure of the total number of open long and short positions in the cocoa futures market peaked at 289,783 contracts on July 12 when September cocoa settled at around the $2500 per ton level. With the price almost $300 lower, open interest is at 261,796 contracts, a decline of 9.7%. In a futures market, a price drop that occurs as open interest falls is typically not a validation of an emerging bearish trend. Daily historical volatility declined to just under 10%, which is the lowest level in many months.

A bullish trading pattern on the weekly chart falters

The recent price action did damage to the trend on the weekly chart in the cocoa futures market.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that cocoa futures fell below the first level of technical support at the early June low at $2307 per ton during the week of August 5. Price momentum and relative strength indicators turned lower over the past sessions and are now falling in neutral territory while historical volatility is starting to rise at just over the 18% level.

The monthly and quarterly pictorials look better - demand continues to grow

The monthly cocoa chart shows that the price of cocoa remains in a bullish price pattern despite the recent correction.

Source: CQG

Price momentum and relative strength are sitting around neutral territory on the monthly chart. Monthly historical volatility has dropped from almost 39% in late 2018 to its current level at just below 22.6%.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart continues to display a bullish pattern that has been in place over the past two decades.

Demand for cocoa continues to climb as a function of the world population. At the start of this century, approximately six billion people inhabited the earth. Today, that number is at almost 7.59 billion according to the US Census Bureau, 26.5% higher. The addressable market for chocolate confectionery products and other cocoa products is steadily growing. The leading growth sector for the market is in Asia, and that is bound to continue as China is the world's most populous nation. While the trade and currency war between the US and China is not likely to impact cocoa all that much, in a risk-off environment, the prices of most assets and commodities that are not safe havens tend to move to the downside.

Levels to watch in the cocoa futures market

On a short-term basis, the next level on the downside in the cocoa market stands at the March 21 low on the September futures contract at $2148 per ton. With cocoa around the $2220 level on August 7, it is possible that a test of the March low could be on the horizon.

On the weekly chart, the March low was at $2113 per ton, but the volatile commodity spiked down to a low at $1901 over a contract roll period. I view that level as an outlier, and $2000 will likely serve as a significant support level for the price of cocoa. On the upside, the early July high at $2602 on the continuous contract is the critical resistance level in the cocoa futures market.

NIB for those who do not trade futures

I favor beginning to purchase cocoa futures and call options on a scale-down basis leaving plenty of room to add on further price weakness in the current volatile environment. The futures and futures options on the Intercontinental Exchange are the most direct route for a long position in the cocoa market. However, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return EYN product is an alternative for those who do not venture into the futures arena. The fund summary for NIB states:

The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return. The Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return (the 'index') reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. The index currently consists of one futures contract on the commodity of cocoa which is included in the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index Total Return.

NIB has net assets of $15.89 million and trades an average of 15,698 shares each day. The ETN charges an expense ratio of 0.75%.

Source: CQG

The cocoa futures market is mostly in contango, meaning that cocoa for deferred delivery trade at progressively higher prices. Contango increases the cost of carrying long positions in the futures market or the NIB ETN for prolonged periods.

The price of September cocoa futures rallied from $2321 on June 4 to a high at $2589 on July 8 and then fell to the most recent low at $2217 on August 7. Cocoa rallied by 11.5% and declined by 14.4%.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of the NIB ETN illustrates, over the same period, the ETN moved from $26.64 to $30.35 and back down to $25.71 per share. NIB rallied by 13.9% and fell by 15.3%. The ETN outperformed the September futures on the upside and underperformed on the downside since early June.

Even if we are entering a risk-off period in markets across all asset classes, people will still consume chocolate confectionery products. If portfolios shrink, they may eat more chocolate to bury their sorrows in the short-term pleasures of the epicurean treat. I favor using the current corrective period as a buying opportunity in the cocoa market. Remember to leave plenty of room to add to long positions, as we could be entering a wild period in markets across all asset classes.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.