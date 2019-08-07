Uber's Stock May Sell Off After Results

Uber (UBER) will report results on August 8 after the close of trading. Analysts estimate that the company generated $3.3 billion in revenue during the second quarter, but lost $2.70 per share. Recent options bets suggest the company is likely to disappoint investors.

Bearish Betting

The $37.5 strike price puts for expiration on August 16 saw their open interest jump on August 7 by nearly 9,000 contracts. According to data from Trade Alert, the options traded on the ASK on August 6 for $1.48 per contract. It would suggest that the options trader is betting that the price of Uber falls below $36 by the expiration date. That would be a decline of 9.5% from the stock's price of $39.75 on August 7.

Remember, options are not liquid like stocks, so the "seller" of the options was likely a market maker who can hedge the risk away.

Heightened Volatility

The long straddle options strategy suggests that the price of the stock rise or fall by 10.5% from the $40 strike price by the expiration date on August 16. It places the stock in a trading range of $35.85 to $44.15. The expected volatility is high, and more than three times greater than the implied move for the S&P 500 SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) of 2.9% over the same period.

Technical Weakness

The technical chart shows that the stock has been stuck in a steep downtrend since July 29, with shares falling from a price of $43.50. It suggests that the stock is currently at risk of continuing its decline toward the lower end of the trading channel to around $36.

Also, the relative strength index has been trending lower since the beginning of June. That would indicate that the stock is losing bullish momentum and that sellers now have control. Also, it's a sign that the stock is likely to continue to head lower.

Limited History of Reporting

Given that the company doesn't have a long history of reporting results, it's hard to gauge the likelihood of a beat or a miss. However, based on the stock's current trading patterns, it would seem that expectations among investors for the quarter are low, given the steep decline in the equity heading into results.

Additionally, revenue estimates for the quarter have been falling in recent weeks. It would suggest there's very little confidence among analysts for the company to report strong sales results.

(YCharts)

Cash Flow

Another big concern for investors will undoubtedly focus on the company's cash flow, which last quarter was a negative $851 million. The company does have cash and short-term investment of around $5.5 billion. However, should cash flow losses continue to grow worse, it would seem that liquidity and the need to raise added capital will become a key focus for investors and short sellers.

Valuation is High

Additionally, the stock is nowhere near cheap trading with a market cap of around $67.5 billion. While many investors will point to the company's future with autonomous driving, one must wonder how the company has such a rich valuation. The price to sales multiple for the stock is around 3.6 times 2020 sales estimates of about $18.4 billion or 4.5 times sale for the next 12 months.

Another company also which could have a fleet of autonomous vehicles on the road is Tesla (TSLA). Tesla trades with a one-year forward price to sales multiple of around 1.35 and a market cap of about $41 billion. Meanwhile, Tesla is expected to have a sales of $30.2 billion in 2020. Despite all of Tesla's financial problems of producing and the delivery of cars, the company had positive free cash flow in its latest quarter and a similar amount of cash and short-term investment.

While some could argue it's apples to oranges, it isn't. If a large part of Uber's valuation is based on hopes of an autonomous future, then why shouldn't Uber and Tesla have a similar price to sales multiples. Autonomous is part of both companies futures. At the very least, why are the multiples so far apart? It would suggest that either Tesla's stock is significantly undervalued or that Uber's stock is grossly overvalued.

R isks

Risks are high for Uber this quarter, and that means the stock may see a significant price swing following results. Uber could very well beat analysts estimates and surprise investors with improving cash flow. That could quickly get the stock moving higher. Based on the technical analysis chart mentioned above, should the stock break out and rise, the next significant level of resistance would not come until $42.50.

It would seem that expectations for Uber are very low, given the stock's recent dive and falling estimates. Additionally, liquidity and cash flow will be a big sticking point for investors following results. If the options betting and the technical chart prove to be correct, then the stock still has much further to fall in the weeks ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.