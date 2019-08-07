Southern Delevers And Continues To Progress Forward With Vogtle Nuclear Project

Image Source: Southern Company – 2018 Annual Report

By Callum Turcan

Southern Company (SO) owns seven major regulated utilities that operate across six states in the US, servicing nine million customers by providing rate regulated electric and natural gas services. Those operations are supported by a merchant power generation division, natural gas storage facilities, a mobile communication and fiber optics business, and an energy solutions business.

Shares of SO yield 4.4% as of this writing and that payout is backed by Southern’s investment grade credit rating for its unsecured bonds, which Moody’s Corporation (MCO) rates at Baa2 with a stable outlook. We like Southern’s diverse asset base within the world of American utilities, its investment-grade credit rating, management’s deleveraging strategy, and growth outlook. That being said, we are staying on the sidelines for now as shares of Southern appear fully valued by the market as of early-August. The utility reported second quarter 2019 earnings on July 31.

Earnings Overview

During the second quarter, Southern posted non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $0.80 on $833 million in adjusted net income. While the utility’s adjusted net income grew by 2% year-over-year its outstanding share count grew by 3%, keeping its adjusted EPS broadly flat versus the same period in 2018. Southern’s adjusted EPS was held down by $0.08 in the second quarter on a year-over-year basis due to asset divestments. That was offset by higher realized rates, prices and usage on a net basis at its rate regulated utilities on top of the favorable effect weather had on its financial performance (particularly in May).

Image Shown: A look at what drove Southern’s adjusted EPS to come in flat in the second quarter of 2019 on a year-over-year basis. Image Source: Southern – IR Presentation

Divestments Cover Debt Reduction

Back in May 2018, Southern agreed to sell “Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and its ownership interests in the Oleander and Stanton natural-gas generating plants located in Florida in transactions valued at approximately $6.475 billion, including the assumption of approximately $1.4 billion of Gulf Power debt” to NextEra Energy Inc (NEE). Southern sold those assets to strengthen its balance sheet and to better fund its expected growth capital expenditures over the coming years. In its press release Southern noted;

“Proceeds from these transactions are intended to be used to reduce debt and improve Southern Company's balance sheet. Southern Company's goal remains to simultaneously provide benefits to customers, preserve solid credit metrics and improve the contribution of its state-regulated utilities to its value proposition. The opportunity to fund the business without raising significant additional capital makes the value proposition of these transactions even stronger.”

At the end of 2018, Southern’s net debt load stood at $45.5 billion (inclusive of short-term debt, which includes securities due within a year). By the end of June 2019, that had fallen to $42.8 billion. We are very supportive of Southern’s deleveraging strategy. As a capital market dependent company, meaning Southern’s net operating cash flows fall short of covering capital expenditures and total dividend payouts, the utility needs to retain access to equity and debt markets to raise funds both for growth and to service its dividend payments. Losing access to capital markets can often have devastating consequences for the growth-oriented utility business model, which is why maintaining an investment grade credit rating is so important.

During the first six months of 2019, Southern generated $2.5 billion in net operating cash flow while spending $3.5 billion on capital expenditures and $1.3 billion on common dividend payments. The cash infusion from its major divestments to NextEra Energy played a key role in allowing Southern to both delever and fund its cash flow outspend.

Southern should be a major beneficiary of the US Fed potentially beginning a period of interest rate cuts. At the end of July, the US Fed cut the federal funds target by 25 basis points to 2.00% - 2.25%, marking a dramatic reversal from where US monetary policy was going at the end of 2018 (less than a year ago, interest rates appeared to be on a solid upward trajectory). Lower interest rates should push down on Southern’s cost of debt and make refinancing activities much easier.

Growth Strategy

From 2019 to 2023, Southern has identified $38.1 billion in capital expenditures which will help drive long-term EPS growth of 4% - 6% CAGR during this period. As you can see in the graphic below, most of those capital investments are going towards rate regulated utility operations including investments in gas pipeline replacements and smart grid investments.

Image Shown: Southern’s growth strategy rests on tapping capital markets to fund its major capital investments in rate regulated utilities over the next five years, which is expected to drive 4% - 6% CAGR EPS growth during that period. Image Source: Southern – IR Presentation

Nuclear Headaches

One of the biggest burdens facing Southern can be found at the Vogtle Electric Generating Plant in Georgia. Southern owns a large stake in the nuclear power plant via its ownership of Georgia Power, which in turn owns ~46% of the third and fourth units at the Vogtle plant that are currently under construction. Georgia’s Public Service Commission (“PSC”) approved the construction of a third and fourth unit at the nuclear power plant in 2009, but it has been a rough ride since then with numerous cost overruns plaguing the consortium. The project already claimed one company, Westinghouse (filed for bankruptcy in 2017), with Southern taking over development activities since then.

The US Department of Energy extended several loans to Southern and its partners to ensure Vogtle Units 3 & Units 4 get completed by 2021 and 2022, respectively. That includes loans issued during the early development phase and loans issued after several cost overruns put the project in jeopardy.

During its second quarter 2019 earnings release, Southern noted that the total project was 79% complete, but please keep in mind there is still a lot of work to do before getting over the finish line. Southern is adding two new AP1000 nuclear reactors to the power plant, which Westinghouse built. Westinghouse was bought out by Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) in 2018 for $4.6 billion from Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF), the former parent company of Westinghouse.

Image Shown: A look at the project timeline for the Vogtle Unit 3 development, which is targeting an in-service date by the end of 2021. Image Source: Southern – IR Presentation

Here is a choice quote from management during Southern’s second quarter 2019 conference call;

In August, we expect to begin our next major milestone for Unit 3, integrated flush activities on schedule with the site's aggressive work plan. Overall and including engineering procurement and initial test plan activities, the entire project is approximately 79% complete. For Unit 3 direct construction is 71% complete with a target to approach 90% by year end… Ultimately success is bringing Vogtle Units 3 and 4 online on or before the regulatory approved November 2021 and 2022 in-service dates. Based on what we know today, we continue to expect that we have sufficient schedule and cost contingency to meet this objective.

Concluding Thoughts

Shares of SO have performed well since the end of 2018 as investors began to price in the effect a lower interest rate environment would have on the financial performance of utilities. The US Fed is pursuing a looser monetary policy to brace the American economy for the impact of exogenous shocks, primarily from a slowing global economy which can trace its roots in part to the ongoing US-China trade war. Southern’s CFO noted that the trade war was hurting demand for electricity from Southern’s industrial buyers during the second quarter.

At the top end of our Fair Value Range, derived from our rigorous discounted free cash flow analysis and forecasting process, we value Southern at $58/share indicating the market has already fully priced in the positive impact of a lower interest rate environment. We are looking for greater clarity on Southern’s Vogtle project and are staying on the sidelines for now, as we see better income opportunities out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.



Some of the companies mentioned in this piece don't trade on a major U.S. stock exchange, which come with their own unique sets of risks and rewards. Always do your own due diligence before investing.