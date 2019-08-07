Hotter Trends In Weather Outlook Supports Near-Term Upside, Though Limited With Production And LNG Exports In Focus

After hot weather moves over the south-central U.S., there's the potential for warmth/heat to shift northward across the central and eastern U.S. later this month.

Investment Thesis

The prospects of a hotter weather outlook late August should continue to provide near-term upside support for natural gas prices. However, with production remaining strong and uncertainties surrounding LNG exports and duration of heat, prices should be rangebound with the overall sentiment still bearish.

Natural gas prices finish higher on Tuesday with a combination of weaker production and hotter weather trends

On Tuesday, the front-month September natural gas futures contract settling up 1.40% or 4.1 cents ($0.041) to $2.111, the October contract higher 4.1 cents ($0.041) to $2.124, and the November contract 3.5 cents ($0.035) higher to $2.224. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month September contract over the past seven days.

On Tuesday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished up 0.99% to $18.28.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen higher Tuesday 3.16% and 2.11% at $12.01 and $11.60, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen lower 3.57% and 2.40% at $189.54 and $34.52, respectively.

Natural gas production, feed gas demand, and weather drove prices Monday and Tuesday

Monday's drop in natural gas prices was primarily due to production reaching all-time highs and a decline in feed gas demand from Cheniere Energy's (NYSEMKT:LNG) Sabine Pass liquified natural gas terminal. On Tuesday, a day later, the combination of weaker production (maintenance driven) and a hotter weather outlook helped to propel natural gas prices to higher levels. After natural gas production reached new all-time highs of 91.69 BCF/d (revised) on Monday, output decreased more than 2.4 BCF/d to 89.26 BCF/d. The 2.4+ BCF/d decline included a 1 BCF/d decline from the East, 0.72 BCF/d decline from Texas, and a 0.42 BCF/d decline from the Permian.

Excessive heat takes aim over the south-central U.S. over the next 7 days or through mid-next week; forecast models hint at a possible return of warmth/heat over the central and Eastern U.S. late August

Our weather over the next week here in the Lower 48 will be influenced by a high latitude blocking pattern with anomalous ridging/warmer temperatures over Baffin Island/Bay and western Alaska/Alaska Peninsula. In between these two ridges will be an area of broad cyclonic flow (upper level troughing) that will be centered over northeastern Canada near James Bay and will extend from north-central Canada southeastward into the eastern U.S. Associated with this broad cyclonic flow will be a series of mid to upper level disturbances or shortwaves that will track southward from Canada into the Great Lakes and Eastern U.S.

Closer to home, there are a couple of more upper level weather features that are worth mentioning that will have impacts on sensible weather here across the Lower 48. The first is upper level ridging over the interior West U.S. associated with a subtropical heat dome over the Southwest U.S. This weather feature is creating excessive heat across the Desert Southwest and is allowing for the aforementioned broad cyclonic flow (associated with cooler/drier air) over northeastern Canada to extend southeastward into the Midwest/Great Lakes and eastern U.S., hence creating a hot West/Southwest U.S. vs. a cooler/mild north-central and eastern U.S. scenario. The second feature is an upper level trough that will develop over the northeastern Pacific.

Figure 2 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 0-5 day (August 6-11) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

Over the next 5 days, these two weather features will shift eastward. This will allow for cooler temperatures to move into the West Coast over the next 5 days, while excessive heat will shift from the Southwest U.S. into the South Central U.S. (SPP/ERCOT/south MISO).

Figure 3 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 0-5 day (August 6-11) temperature pattern.

In the 6-11 day time frame, the pattern flattens out becoming more zonal and takes the form of a hot South U.S. vs. a cooler/mild North U.S. The upper trough over the Northwest U.S. will traverse eastward along the jet stream across the north-central U.S. and eventually the Midwest and Northeast U.S. bringing with it unsettled weather (showers and thunderstorms). Excessive heat will continue across the south-central U.S. up to early next week (~Days 6-7) Monday or Tuesday before things turn cooler (but still remaining very warm to hot) as the excessive heat builds back over the Southwest U.S. (Days 8-11).

Figure 4 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 6-11 day (August 12-17) temperature pattern.

In the 11-16 day time frame (mid to late August), forecast models have been advertising the return to a more typical summertime pattern nationally with the expansion of warmth/heat into the central and eastern U.S. that will provide additional upside support to natural gas prices.

Figure 5 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 11-16 day (August 17-22) temperature pattern.

Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (August 16-21) temperature pattern.

Final Trading Thoughts

Monday and Tuesday's market reaction justifies that natural gas production, LNG exports, and weather are amongst the variables that are driving prices. With production likely to remain elevated whether at or near all-time highs, LNG exports and weather will be key in determining whether or not a rally can be sustained or not. Near-term maintenance and to a greater degree global demand (both near and long term) are variables important to LNG exports. Strong demand globally will help to offset high production. Lastly is weather. Because of strong production, heat this summer season has not been able to offset injection season with week to week inventory builds mostly coming in greater than the 5-year average. This has implied loosening in the market and a narrowing of the storage deficit gap.

Over the next 7 days or through early to mid-next week, the hottest weather thus far this summer will take place over the south-central U.S. with widespread daytime high temperatures in the 90s and 100s, and increased humidity levels allowing for heat indices to climb well in the triple digits. The excessive heat will result in increased CDDs over SPP, ERCOT, and south MISO.

After a slight reprieve in national cooling demand, forecast models are indicating warm to hot weather spreading northward to include the central and eastern U.S. in the 11-16 day time frame (mid to late August). The reason mentioned above regarding production vs. heat this summer is why the intensity and longevity of this warmth/heat will be key in determining whether or not natural gas prices can sustain a rally. A hot pattern over the major natural gas consumption regions will need to last for an extended period to sustain a meaningful rally.

Given the prospects for a hotter pattern developing in the 11-16 day time frame, natural gas prices in the near term should stay rangebound.

My price range will be $2.05-2.30 over the next week for the front-month September futures contract, with UNG trading between $16.50 and $20.50.

Figure 7 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 7: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Figure 8 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 8: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Finally, Figure 9 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 9: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.