Retirement Advisor: Make Large Goals Achievable (Podcast)

A scholarly paper suggests that reframing a daunting task into smaller bite-size pieces is a great way to begin a large undertaking, though not the optimal way to complete it.
This podcast (6:49) offers four ways advisors can engage investors on the daunting task of retirement investing, something surveys show Americans do very little of. The basic conclusion is that instead of resigning oneself to inactivity, we can force our lives to head in a positive direction.