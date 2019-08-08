Retirement Advisor: Make Large Goals Achievable (Podcast)

Summary

Achieving the large sums required for retirement is so daunting to people, that many don’t even try.

A scholarly paper suggests that reframing the task into smaller bite-size pieces is a great way to undertake such a project, though not the optimal way to complete it.

The paper says that as one gets closer to one’s goal, re-reframing it back to the large goal increases motivation.

I offer four ideas in this vein for motivating clients to undertake retirement investing.