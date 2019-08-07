Ladder Capital Corp.: I Am Out

The Fed will likely continue to lower rates going forward in order to protect the U.S. economy from the escalating trade war.

Companies with large floating-rate asset bases are vulnerable to lower interest rates as well as a decrease in mortgage originations.

That's it for me with respect to Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR). I got stopped out on Monday when stocks sold off on the back of escalating trade war fears between the U.S. and China. I see harder times ahead for commercial mortgage REITs and real estate finance companies including Ladder Capital Corp., especially if the Fed feels compelled to answer with more rate cuts. Ladder Capital Corp. with its large floating-rate asset base will have trouble moving higher, and the risks widely outweigh the potential upside.

Ladder Capital Corp. - Portfolio Overview

Ladder Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company that primarily invests in commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, with a strong focus on senior secured assets. Ladder Capital Corp. is structured as a real estate investment trust, meaning the company is required to pay out 90 percent or more of its (taxable) earnings as dividends to shareholders.

Ladder Capital Corp. invests in a whole range of mortgage assets including balance sheet first mortgage loans (which are typically floating-rate), conduit loans, mezzanine loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities and also makes direct commercial real estate investments.

Balance sheet first mortgage loans are by far the biggest asset category for Ladder Capital Corp., accounting for 93 percent of all loans and 46 percent of total investment assets.

Here's an up-to-date portfolio snapshot.

Source: Ladder Capital Corp. Q2-2019 Supplemental

Ladder Capital Corp. aggressively grew its balance sheet first mortgage loans when interest rates were low. The rationale: Floating-rate loans produce higher net interest income in a rising rate environment. Ladder Capital Corp.'s exposure to balance sheet first mortgage loans has increased 6-fold since 2013, reflecting a major bet on rising interest rates.

Source: Ladder Capital Corp.

The bet paid off for Ladder Capital Corp. as the real estate finance company consistently produced good financials and covered its dividend for eighteen quarters straight, thanks to robust net interest income from its loan portfolio and strong origination volumes.

Today, Ladder Capital Corp.'s loan portfolio is valued at ~$3.2 billion and includes 77 percent floating-rate loans, which makes the company vulnerable to lower interest rates in the U.S. economy.

Source: Ladder Capital Corp.

In my last article on Ladder Capital Corp. titled "Why I Am Selling 50% Of My Position In Ladder Capital Corp." I suggested that companies with large floating-rate asset bases have correction risk if the Fed lowers interest rates. The Fed indeed lowered interest rates by 25 basis points at the end of July, but is now under pressure to lower rates even more after the trade war between the U.S. and China escalated again. Monday's broad market sell-off, for instance, was because investors were spooked by China devaluing its currency, which is largely understood to be a retaliation against the United States. Further, the 10-year Treasury yield dropped to 1.74 percent, indicating that the market expects more interest rate cuts going forward.

Source: Factset

Distribution Perspective

From a pure coverage perspective, Ladder Capital Corp. is not yet headed for a distribution cut. The commercial mortgage REIT outearned its dividend in each of the last twelve quarters AND Ladder Capital Corp.'s dividend trend has been positive: The quarterly dividend has increased from $0.28/share in Q3-2016 to $0.34/share in Q2-2019, reflecting total growth of ~21 percent while the company paid out way less than 100 percent of its core earnings.

See for yourself.

Source: Achilles Research

The quarterly core earnings payout ratio for LADR averaged just 75 percent in the last three years.

Source: Achilles Research

That said, though, I am increasingly pessimistic about Ladder Capital Corp. and the commercial mortgage REIT sector, and that's largely because of the company's reliance on a strong U.S. economy and cyclical commercial real estate market/originations.

I Am Out

LADR slumped three-and-a-half-percent on Monday during the worst sell-off in 2019. As a result, I got stopped out when Ladder Capital Corp.'s share price dropped below $16.50.

Though shares are still moderately valued - they sell for 9.6x Q2-2019 annualized core earnings -, the risk/reward for LADR is simply not attractive in an environment of lower interest rates, slowing economic growth, escalating trade tensions and decreasing investor appetite for risk assets.

Risk Factors

I have already touched on multiple risk factors here that are already playing out and that have a good chance of limiting Ladder Capital Corp.'s net interest income growth. Lower interest rates - potentially triggered by a further deteriorating U.S.-China trade relationship - can be expected to hurt Ladder Capital Corp.'s net interest income because of its large floating-rate asset base.

If trade tensions start to actually affect economic growth, Ladder Capital Corp. is certain to take a hit on its mortgage origination volume which could drop quickly and by a large amount. As a result, I think LADR could quite easily see a 5-10 percent drop in its net interest income if the economic situation deteriorates further. If the U.S. economy slides into a recession, Ladder Capital Corp. also has valuation and impairment risk relating to its direct commercial real estate investments.

Your Takeaway

As much as I like Ladder Capital Corp., the risk is just not worth the potential reward anymore. The increasingly toxic trade relationship between the U.S. and China has the potential to hurt Ladder Capital Corp. on two fronts simultaneously: It could spark a new round of rate cuts, which would hurt Ladder Capital Corp.'s core first mortgage business, and it could dampen investor and business confidence, which would likely translate into deteriorating mortgage origination volumes. I am out, and I am not seeking to get back in any time soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.