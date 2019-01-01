I have mixed feelings writing this article. On one hand I get to discuss blowout numbers of a company I said is a wonderful buy. On the other hand, I am not long as I did not add to industrial stocks given the current economic situation. Nonetheless, let's look at Transdigm's (NYSE:TDG) blowout numbers. Both earnings and sales came in way above expectations while the outlook was raised as well. This stock continues to be a go-to investment in the aerospace industry.

Source: Transdigm

What Happened?

The table below pretty much sums up how well Transdigm has been doing. The company has beaten earnings almost every time during the current economic expansion. The just released third quarter earnings show another beat of almost 15% as adjusted EPS soared by 23% to $4.95. This is the 6th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth.

Source: Estimize

The company, which generates roughly 75% of its EBITDA from aftermarket sales (excluding the recent Esterline acquisition) saw total sales go up by 69% to $1.66 billion. This is significantly above expectations of $1.58 billion and obviously the result of the Esterline acquisition. Without Esterline, the company saw promising growth results as well. Commercial OEM (original equipment manufacturer) improved by 10% in the third quarter and are up by 10% on a YTD basis as well. Commercial transport revenues were up 10% with business jet/helicopter sales being up in the mid-teens% according to the company.

Commercial aftermarket sales improved by 8% in Q3 and 7% year-to-date as commercial transport sales were up 9% followed by a 2% surge in jet/helicopter related sales.

Defense sales growth outperformed. Sales were up 19% in Q3 thanks to both strong defense OEM and aftermarket sales.

Total companywide organic sales growth reached 11.8%. Gross margins declined by 12.2 points to 45.9% as lower Esterline gross margins and higher acquisition integration related costs more than offset higher TDG (ex. Esterline) margin improvements.

Higher Esterline SG&A costs also pushed up total SG&A costs to 16.5% of total sales from 11.6% in Q3 of 2018. EBITDA margins declined from 49.7% to 41.7%.

So far, these number show what investors have become quite accustomed to: high growth and strong margins if one excludes the recent merger. Even more important is the fact that the company raised guidance across the board.

The sales guidance range has been lifted from $5.395 - $5.485 billion to $5.500 - $5.550 billion. EBITDA guidance has been raised from $2.325 billion - $2.365 billion to $2.425 - $2.445 billion. The high-end of EBITDA margin expectations has been raised by a full point to 44.1%. Even adjusted the low end of the new adj. EPS range has been lifted way above the previous high end of the guidance ($17.15) as the integration of Esterline turns out to be a bigger success than previous expected.

Source: Transdigm Q3/2019 Earnings Presentation

Here's what CEO Stein has to say with regards to the new guidance.

We are increasing our full-year guidance primarily to include the strong performance of our legacy Transdigm business and better than expected Esterline integration performance.

With that in mind, I am happy for everyone who bought the stock with the fact that Transdigm is trading more than 12% higher after earnings while I am writing this. The stock deserves this. The company is trading at 22x next year's earnings but has the highest margins among its peers. On top of that the company benefits from operating in the hottest manufacturing industry (aerospace) and continues to have the ability to raise prices. It did not even matter that the leading ISM manufacturing index has been in a downtrend since the start of the year as the stock did not sell-off more than 10% since the start of the year.

Source: TradingView

My advice to everyone who is long is to stay long. This company has a lot of potential left and I doubt that the debate surrounding 'price gauging' is going to do any damage to the stock. Personally, I will try to find an entry to get long. This company has potential to much, much higher from here. The only thing that bothers me is not having bought the stock earlier when I said the company had a lot of potential.

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button, and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below!