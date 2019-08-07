Financials Look Better And Better

Going forward, financials have some strong fundamental factors playing in their favor, including attractive forward P/E ratios relative to other industries, and their own past.

I sincerely believe that banking establishments are more dangerous than standing armies and that the principle of spending money to be paid by posterity, under the name of funding, is but swindling futurity on a large scale. - Thomas Jefferson

US financials performed strongly in the immediate aftermath of the 2008 crisis. Recovering from an extreme low, as the perpetrators of the ”the Great Recession,” helped their post-2008 performance. Although faced with the lowest interest rates in history, banks had the benefit of improving their balance sheets with support from the Fed. And starting at the end of 2015, after the first rate hike by the Fed, banks started fundamentally benefiting from a rising interest rate environment.

Higher interest rates allowed banks to charge a higher margin on loans and mortgages, so rising interest rates hurt almost everyone but the financials. Asset management firms as well had the benefit of the decade-long bull run, and the largest demographic, the baby boomers, retiring. This helped create the relative strength of the financials you see below.

Going forward, financials also have some strong fundamental factors playing in their favor, including attractive forward P/E ratios relative to other industries, and their own past. The consumer is strong, thanks to a low unemployment rate, and is able to take out and pay down loans. Technological innovation is driving service efficiency for the big banks, and will for some time. Overall, large-scale, integrated financial service institutions have undisruptable economics, thanks to their legal status, and the superior economics of holding both the debit and the credit of the nation.

In the short term, however, financials may face serious headwinds. First of all a flat, even inverted yield curve means lower profits, since banks borrow short term and lend out long term. Second, a Fed rate cut, while already in the historical low end of interest rates, likely means even lower margins on loans and mortgages. So if the Fed starts playing catch-down with the yield curve, cutting rates, while the yield curve inverts, and the consumer waits for even lower rates to make major purchases, I fear for the short-term future of financial stocks (and all equities).

A contrarian play in my view is Wells Fargo (WFC). WFC stock already is beaten down by the fake account scandal. Its stock performance was way behind the other three of the big four banks.

Wells Fargo‘s (WFC) value metrics are on par, or better than, the other three banks: Citi (C), Bank of America (BAC), and JPMorgan (JPM). Wells Fargo also has the benefit of a unique economic position: It's focusing less on riskier capital markets revenues, and more on stable retail banking service revenues. Playing the regional banking game, and not the money center game its big-four peers are playing, allows Wells Fargo the full advantage of its economies of scale. As technology investment requirements grow, the company should be able to out-invest all of the smaller regional players. The “biggest-eats-all” economics is what Wells Fargo is wisely betting on.

WFC JPM C BAC Net Profit Margin 28.06% 30.79% 25.32% 31.77% Forward P/E 10.27 11.56 9.12 10.38 Dividend Yield 3.81% 2.91% 2.86% 2.13% ROA 1.28% 1.29% 0.95% 1.24% P/B 1.19 1.52 0.86 1.07

There are some short-term and intermediate-term headwinds for the financial sector and the market as a whole, though as I’ve been noting in the last few Lead-Lag Reports, financials overall on a relative strength level are improving. For the financial sector the rate cut is a negative fundamentally as is, paving the way to lower profit margins, but potentially only on a short-term basis. The financial sector however has great long term economics, and Wells Fargo is one of the more interesting stocks in that sector. Beat down by transient factors, it likely has a good quantitative, and fundamental economic position going forward.

