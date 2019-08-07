Permanent Portfolio In Retirement 10-Month Update: Solid Performance With Low Volatility

One very attractive feature thus far is the portfolio was less volatile than the overall stock market.

During the first ten months in existence of this real money portfolio, the return exceeded inflation.

Introduction

In my first article, I introduced a real money portfolio using the “Permanent Portfolio” strategy. I want to see if it is an appropriate portfolio for me to use in retirement as there may come a time when I am no longer willing or able to manage a portfolio of stocks. I missed the nine-month update, so this will be a ten-month update.

The concept of the permanent portfolio was created by Harry Browne in the 1980s. There are various studies of this portfolio and they generally show results of 5%-9% over time with lower drawdowns during market swoons. Its purpose is to be an all-weather portfolio and it is comprised of the following allocations:

25% Gold

25% Stocks

25% Long-Term U.S. Bonds

25% Money Market

The gold is for inflationary environments. The stocks are for prosperous or growth environments. The long-term bonds are for deflationary environments. The short-term bonds/money markets are for recessionary environments.

I chose the following ETFs for this experiment.

iShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:IAU), a gold ETF.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV), U.S. Treasuries of one year and less to use as a Money Market substitute.

During retirement, I believe it is important that a portfolio has the following characteristics.

Returns that beat inflation.

Minimal drawdown and volatility less than the overall market.

Provide a modest level of income.

Regarding the income from this portfolio, with the allocation to gold, which has no income component, and the money market, which has very small level of income, it is understood that this portfolio will not supply the total income needed and assets will have to be sold to make the difference. While this is not ideal, it will be better than going all cash when the time comes to stop analyzing individual stocks. If the studies are correct, the portfolio should be able to provide a 3%-4% level of income and still show modest growth.

Have the returns surpassed inflation?

As of 7/31/2019, the portfolio looked like this.

Because this portfolio started with $10,000, the return is easily calculated to be 9.87% in ten months which straight line prorates to an annual rate of 11.8%. The only inflation-related benchmark at Merrill Edge is the consumer price index and it is showing a 1.6% increase over those ten months.

I wanted to double check the reasonableness of this figure so I looked at Inflationdata.com. The actual rate is more like a 1.94% annual rate which prorates to about 1.61% in ten months. I consider this to be in agreement with the figure from Merrill Edge.

The portfolio return of 9.87% has exceeded inflation for the ten-month period by a good margin.

Drawdown and volatility

Using monthly closing values, the maximum drawdown for the portfolio was in October when the portfolio dropped 1.63% to $9,837.25. In fact, October 2018 has been the only negative month thus far for the portfolio. The maximum drawdown for the S&P 500, using VOO as a proxy, was 7.3% from $267.86 to $248.22. The max drawdown occurred in January. There have been three negative months for the VOO, most recently May with a drop of 6.3%.

The standard deviation based on monthly closing changes for the VOO was 5.6%. The portfolio had a standard deviation of 1.3%. The portfolio had lower volatility and a lower drawdown than the VOO for the ten-month period. This is depicted graphically in the figure below. The portfolio is the blue line and the S&P 500 TR is the orange line.

While I would expect that the portfolio will continue to show lower volatility going forward, I expect that its performance will trail the S&P 500 in strong markets. For instance, if this portfolio were started on January 1st, its volatility would still be lower than the market, but it would trail in return by around 16.9% for the VOO vs. 9.2% for the portfolio.

Income generated:

The portfolio generated $132.76 of income during the six months. However, due to the timing of the purchases, there was no income in October for the two funds that pay monthly, TLT and SHV. Adjusting for this factor, the portfolio has a 1.77% annualized yield on the initial investment of $10,000.

It would be possible to get a higher yield by using a certificate of deposit rather than SHV for the money market portion. The SHV yield is about 2.3% and one-year CDs are in the range of 2.7%. For larger portfolios, a portion of the money market could be put into longer-term CDs when yields are greater for longer terms. A CD ladder could be built with enough coming due each year to cover withdrawal needs. This could reduce, but certainly not eliminate the need to make withdrawals in excess of portfolio income.

A yield of 1.75% is only about half the amount a portfolio will need to yield during retirement. Working it through at a 1.75% yield, an additional 1.75% is needed at a minimum. At this point, the portfolio is performing well enough to sustain a retirement assuming a 3.5%-4% withdrawal rate. We will continue to monitor this portfolio.

How does the portfolio measure up to the expectations?

To summarize, since its inception on October 1, 2018, the portfolio:

Had return that exceeds inflation.

Showed lower volatility and a lower drawdown than the market.

Yield was about 1.77%.

Returned 9.8% and outperformed the market (S&P 500) since inception (October 31st, 2018) as an unexpected bonus.

The portfolio has met or exceeded the expectations we have for a retirement portfolio.

What do you think of this portfolio? Do you think it is appropriate for retirees? Please comment below and let me know.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOO, IAU, TLT, SHV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.