China's Countermeasures Could Lead To An Oil Price Collapse

But if China ramps up Iranian oil purchases, it will effectively be increasing world oil supply.

All speculation about the U.S.-China trade war focuses on how it could hurt the global economy and therefore impact demand. BofA Merrill Lynch wrote that the latest round of tariffs may cut global oil demand by 250,000 to 500,000 b/d. Morgan Stanley said that if the trade war escalates further, expect a recession in nine months.

But there is a scenario in which it could also impact oil supply and drive oil prices lower. Beijing could defy Washington by scaling-up its purchases of Iranian oil, resulting in a price collapse of $30/b, according to BofA.

Countermeasures Taken

Following President Trump’s escalation of the U.S.-China trade war by imposing a 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, China responded on August 5th by allowing its currency (the yuan) to drop to its lowest level since 2008. In effect, it makes Chinese exports cheaper to offset the effect of the tariff.

President Trump responded on Twitter:

The U.S. Treasury designated China as a currency manipulator:

Editor-in-chief of the Global Times Hu Xijin, wrote in a tweet:

And China confirmed reports that it was suspending purchases of U.S. agriculture as a weapon in the ongoing trade war.

This action is particularly important because President Xi had reportedly agreed to buy large quantities of American agricultural products at the June G-20 summit. The Midwest farmers are an important base to Trump in the upcoming 2020 election.

Iranian Oil Purchases

According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, China could also defy U.S. sanctions on Iran by ramping-up purchases of oil from Iran. That could help defeat President Trump’s strategy to bring Iran to the negotiating table by applying maximum economic pressure. Ironically, such a move would also increase global oil exports, which would have an adverse impact on oil prices, making the commodity cheaper for China to import.

It may also result in selling competition with Saudi Arabia and Iraq, which would want to maintain their market shares. BofA estimates that oil prices could collapse by as much as $30/b under this scenario.

Bank of Kunlun, a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation, has in fact been identified as having transported Iranian oil to China. “These tankers are acting as a bridge between Iran and China, according to TankerTrackers.

It has also been reported that millions of barrels of Iranian oil also sits in bonded storage off China. In other words, the oil has not cleared customs. China could decide to accept the oil as another countermeasure in this high-stakes trade war.

SCO

An obvious way to position to take advantage of price weakness in the current environment is to sell oil futures contracts. But I have found that many individual investors prefer not to manage a futures account with margin calls.

Therefore, buying the Ultrashort DJ-UBS Crude Oil Proshares (SCO) ETF may be a better way to participate:

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times the inverse (-2x) of the daily performance of the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex.”

As can be seen in the chart above, SCO is currently just above $19, and it had climbed to over $30 toward the end of 2018 during the oil price collapse, as was my objective in 2018. (To read a summary of my trading in the 4Q18, see this article). I again expect SCO to climb to $30, a 50%+ return. And under the doomsday scenario, it would go much higher.

Conclusions

The U.S.-China trade war is getting ugly and could escalate in ways that both reduce oil demand and increase oil supply. That is a doomsday scenario for oil prices, which means we could test 2016 lows once again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.