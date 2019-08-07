Consolidated Edison: This 3.4%-Yielding Stock's Future Growth May Be Limited

Consolidated Edison is an electric and gas utilities company with a focus in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Investment Thesis

Consolidated Edison (ED) delivered an unimpressive quarter primarily due to weather related issue. Looking forward, the company should be able to continue to grow its revenue thanks to its 3-year $12 billion capital projects. The company has a solid balance sheet to support this growth. However, population growth rates in its major markets are likely to continue to lag the national average. This means revenue growth will likely remain slow. In addition, it may be difficult to obtain favorable ROE to maintain its aging infrastructure in New York. The company pays a growing 3.4%-yielding dividend. However, its shares are fairly valued. We think investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

ED reported an unimpressive Q2 2019. As can be seen from the chart below, its adjusted Q2 2019 EPS declined slightly to $0.58 per share primarily due to unusual weather condition in April. Without the weather impact, its EPS still remained flat year over year. In our opinion, we think this was primarily due to low population growth in its markets. We will discuss about this issue later in the article.

What we like about ED and its business

Three-year capital projects will help drive revenue and earnings growth

ED has a three-year capital investment program of $12 billion. As can be seen from the chart below, most of its capital expenditure will be in its utilities segment where investments are expected to be about $10.9 billion through 2021 (see blue bars). ED's investment will help grow its rate base by about 6.4% annually to $34.3 billion by 2021. This should support its revenue growth in the next few years.

An investment grade balance sheet

ED has an investment grade balance sheet with credit ratings of BBB+ (S&P, and Fitch) and Baa1 (Moody's). It also has a staggered debt maturity profile. Its strong balance sheet should allow it to finance its capital projects in the next few years.

However, we are concerned about the following:

Below average population growth rate in ED's major markets

In ED's major markets (New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania), population growth rates have remained below the national average in 2018. As can be seen from the map below, ED's markets have population growth rates below 0.5%. In fact, New Jersey and Pennsylvania's population only grew by 0.22% and 0.13% respectively. New York even saw its population declined by 0.25% in 2018. These growth rates are much lower than the national average of 0.60%. Looking forward, a report by University of Virginia shows that New York's population will only increase to 20.9 million people in 2040 from 19.5 million in 2018. Pennsylvania's population will remain flat at 12.8 million by 2040. This would be the same as the population in 2018. If this projection is true, we expect ED's future organic growth in its utilities segment to remain low in the next few decades.

An ageing infrastructure in New York City

In ED's largest market, New York City, electricity infrastructure is aging. The blackout that struck Midtown Manhattan in mid-July due to a failing transformer was an example of its aging infrastructure. Because of the population density in the city, most of these infrastructures are located underground. Therefore, it becomes much more challenging to maintain its infrastructure in the city. Given the unfavorable regulatory environment (and also because of the high living cost in the city), it may become more difficult for ED to gain favorable ROE on its maintenance projects. For reader's information, its allowed ROE of only 9% is significantly lower than many other utilities that have above 10% allowed ROE.

Valuation Analysis

ED is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 19.65x. This is about 1.7 multiple higher than its 5-year average of 17.92x. We suspect this is due to multiple expansion of valuations across the utilities sector in H1 2019 (primarily due to investors moving capitals from riskier assets to defense sectors). ED's P/E ratio is about 1.7 multiples below the 21.13x average of its peers. We feel this is warranted because population growth rate in its major markets will likely continue to remain below national average for the next few years.

A growing 3.4%-yielding dividend

ED pays a quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 3.4%. The company has consistently raised its dividend every year in the past 10 years. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 3.4% is towards the low end of its 10-year yield range.

Risks and Challenges

ED faces several risks:

(1) ED faces regulatory risk. Unfavorable regulatory environment could result in lower allowed return on equity.

(2) The rise of commodity prices such as fuel (used for electric generators) can result in lower earnings.

(3) Adverse weather will impact the demand of natural gas and electricity.

(4) Rising interest rate can result in higher interest expenses.

Investor Takeaway

We like ED's stable utilities business and its investment projects. However, its shares are currently fairly valued. Given its unfavorable growth outlook in its markets, we think a higher margin of safety is needed. Therefore, we think it makes sense to wait for a pullback.

