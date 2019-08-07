Royal Caribbean: Strong Results, Weak Stock As Expected
by: D.M. Martins Research
Summary
Royal Caribbean reported strong results as usual, but the stock sold off as I have been predicting.
There is not much about the top-line performance that couldn't be described as spotless, yet I think the stock could continue to suffer from weak investor sentiment.
I would only consider RCL as a good rebound stock to buy once the economy approaches the end of an eventual (and probably inevitable) downcycle.
Royal Caribbean (RCL) has done it again. The Miami-based cruise operator delivered another impressive all-around earnings beat, the third straight one, only to see its stock tank and head a bit closer to