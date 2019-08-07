Rolls Royce Looks A Very Interesting Speculation On Brexit

That makes it a very interesting little speculation on Brexit, one that's worth trying perhaps.

It worth recalling that near all revenue is in dollars, while many costs and reported profits are in sterling.

Rolls Royce has had recent problems: the Trent engine for the Dreamliner, costs with the A 380 and so on. These look largely under control.

Why Rolls Royce (RR:LON, RYCEY:US) And Brexit?

As I've pointed out several times here the major determinant of the value of sterling is Brexit and the deal that will be gained - or not gained - with it. There being a further wrinkle to this. By far the majority of revenues to FTSE 100 companies is in non-sterling currencies as are the associated profits. So, the pound falls and the FTSE rises.

Rolls Royce is in a better position than most other index constituents. Because it already trades on non-EU, or if you prefer WTO, terms. So, it'll gain the benefits of the sterling depreciation without having to deal with any of the trade barriers that a disorderly Brexit might cause. All the benefits and none of the costs - that looks like an useful little speculation. Or, if you prefer, a hedge against a difficult Brexit.

The Basic Brexit And Sterling Relationship

As I've pointed out before the worse - or better to taste - Brexit is in terms of not having a trade deal with the EU then the lower sterling will fall:

Clearly no one is going so far as to say if this then exactly and precisely that. But the general prediction is that if Britain leaves the European Union with no deal agreed upon trade, tariffs and the rest - a "hard Brexit" or a "no deal" one - then the value of sterling could fall to parity with the US dollar.

The economic basis for this is that currencies do and should adjust to take account of changes in the terms of trade. So, change the terms of trade with tariffs and the exporting country's currency should fall. This is exactly what we're seeing with the yuan and Trump's tariffs:

There is also this point that, well, what should happen to the yuan these days? The economists' answer is that when the “terms of trade” change, then so should the value of the currency. Sticking whacking great tariffs on China's exports to the United States might really be a tax upon Americans, but it's also one of those changes in the terms of trade. The correct response out there is that the yuan should become weaker against the dollar.

If British exports will face tariffs then sterling should and will fall. That's just the way reality works.

But FTSE 100 And Foreign Revenues

Some 75% of revenue flowing into FTSE100 companies is not in sterling though. It comes from the activities of companies that are listed in London but doing their actual business elsewhere in the world. So, what happens when sterling falls? That foreign revenue is worth more in sterling. So too are the profits being made on that revenue. And pretty much all of the large London listed companies are reporting and accounting in sterling. Unilever is the only exception I can think of which reports in euros.

So, sterling falls, the FTSE100 rises, because those foreign earnings are now worth more in sterling.

But Why Rolls Royce?

There's something extra and special about Rolls Royce here. The thing being that near everyone else is going to have that benefit of falling sterling, sure. But they're also going to have to put up with whatever the effects of the trade deal - or no trade deal - are. This is something that won't bother Rolls Royce. Because jet engines are already traded on WTO terms. That is, the terms that Britain would have for everything if there is no Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

Even The Guardian gets this:

Rolls-Royce has some advantages over other manufacturers under a no-deal Brexit. First, the aerospace industry already operates under World Trade Organisation rules, so there will be no extra tariffs.

This is what makes Rolls Royce so attractive as a hedge or speculation upon Brexit. If the worst - or for people like me politically, the best - happens and Britain leaves with no deal and settles for WTO terms. Rolls Royce carries none of the costs, as other exporters will have to. But has all of the gains of the falling currency. And do note that aviation is priced in US dollars, the entire market is. So this doesn't just apply to sales of engines, but also to the decades long service and maintenance contracts the company has with all those foreign airlines.

A fall in sterling from a messy Brexit would be great for Rolls Royce.

True, There Are Other Rolls Royce Points

Of course, there are other issues in Rolls Royce at the moment:

The FTSE 100 group on Tuesday reported revenue for the year to end June up 7 per cent to £7.35bn. Underlying operating profit rose 32 per cent to £203m. The group said its earnings per share showed a 1.6p loss, down from 2.5p in the same period the year before. Reported statutory pre-tax losses narrowed in the first half to £791m compared with a loss of £1.2bn in the same period the year before.

But these are past results, largely with known causes:

The U.K. company was hit with its own manufacturing issues when faults were found in engines powering the Boeing 787 model. East announced a further charge for repairs to the jet, and another for Airbus’s early termination of the A380 superjumbo, as well as higher restructuring costs. He cited a near one-third jump in operating profit on higher margins on A350 turbines and gains at defense and power-systems arms as indicating a healthy underlying business.

Yes, Dreamliner and Trent 1000 problems, A 380 apparently at the end of its production life. The 737 MAX problems won't be helping. But I regard all of those as under control.

My View

I think that Rolls' special position as a company already trading under no deal terms make it an attractive speculation on how Brexit will go. Cashflow is almost entirely determined in dollars and while much of the near term will be hedged it won't be for years out. Thus I would expect the benefits of a sterling slide - and none of the costs of tariffs - to rapidly turn up in the company's stock price.

The Investor Takeaway

It's not often we can use a major stock like Rolls Royce as a hedge or speculation. Here we can, over the terms of Brexit. The underlying stock looks worth having given that most problems seem to be behind it. That extra Brexit and currency issue gives some added spice. I think it's well worth a speculative purchase.

