The Disciplined Investor Considers Capturing Profit In Myriad Genetics

In the same time frame, Myriad continued to establish a solid foundation to grow its earnings. Its target is a triple. This price run should probably be considered a recovery.

In the past twelve months, the stock price has been volatile due primarily to two factors - the company's soft guidance and the FDA approval of a direct-to-consumer pharmacogenetic test.

When UnitedHealthcare announced coverage of Myriad Genetics' GeneSight test, its stock price gained over 50% in two days. Disciplined shareholders may consider capturing some profit.

Experienced investors will tell you rules and discipline are a must for success in the long term.

Divest it all if the price falls x%.

Divest a portion of the investment if the price runs x%.

Divest a portion of the investment if the position exceeds x% of the portfolio.

My investment club has learned the hard way on a few other situations. We don't buy or sell near a company's earnings release date. Or, near its dividend payment dates.

These rules are meant to protect a portfolio and to steer an investor away from emotional decisions. The more clearly the rules are defined, the easier it is to be disciplined. And yet, to my investment club, selling because of the rules often feels like “giving up too soon” - regardless of whether the stock price is racking up profit or whether we're bailing from a poor decision.

We've been bit in the past when a company's stock price ran higher and higher in a short time frame. In the 75 days between January 6, 2012 and March 21, 2012, shares of Westport Innovations (WPRT) increased 50%. At the lower end of the range, our investment had doubled. At the higher end, it more than tripled. Mistakenly, we did not act at either mark. I'm too embarrassed to document where we actually exited the position. But, we learned a lesson. We vowed a significant run in a short time frame would, at the very least, force a vote. Sitting idly by is simply not acceptable.

So, we are diligently following our own rule by considering a sale of our remaining shares of Myriad Genetics (MYGN). On August 1st, news broke UnitedHealthcare (UNH) would cover Myriad's GeneSight testing. Shares improved 54% by market close on August 1st and another 4.6% on August 2nd on heavy volume both days.

But, there are flies in this ointment. First, we've already divested half of our original investment in Myriad Genetics. Therefore, our cost basis is minimal. This decision won't be about recouping our original investment but, rather, about walking away from an investment in the company. Secondly, last year we made the mistake of selling shares of Myriad in July, just a few weeks before the company reported fiscal 2018 year-end results. Our impatience cost us approximately 25% of what we could have generated had we just waited.

So, forcing a vote because the stock is running is easy. Deciding the best course of action in this particular instance, less so.

Myriad's Price Action In The Past Twelve Months

Price swings aren't new for Myriad. In fact, it was our frustration with the stock price and not the company that prompted the sale in 2018.

Regardless of all the good news, shares could not hold the $40 mark. It seemed the market wouldn't take Myriad out of the doghouse. We had to ask ourselves if it made sense to hang on to our investment so tightly and optimistically.

After it reported full-year results in August for fiscal 2018, Myriad's share price bounced above $48. It traded above that $40 mark until early November 2018.

On November 1, 2018, the FDA approved the marketing of the 23andMe Personal Genome Service Pharmacogenetic Reports test. The 23andMe test is a direct-to-consumer test based on a saliva sample. Its purpose is to “ help inform discussions with a health care provider”. Some in the market considered it competition to Myriad's GeneSight testing. Myriad's share price took a 12.5% hit.

But, Myriad emphasized the difference in its first quarter earnings call just days later.

They [the FDA] were well-aware that there's a pretty significant difference between GeneSight, which is a combinatorial pharmacogenomic test that has clear clinical evidence demonstrating improved patient outcomes, that that difference is pretty stark when you compare it to the single gene approach that one might see in the more recreational genomic testing that you might get from 23andMe.”(emphasis added)

Myriad also revised its full-year guidance for fiscal 2019 revenue to a range of $855 million to $865 million, falling short of analysts' expectations. Despite its defensive stance and in combination with its disappointing guidance, the share price fell another 20%.

Six months later, when Myriad reported third quarter results, its updated full-year guidance at $856 million was considered disappointing because it was lower than the previous midpoint of $860 million. And, the share price fell yet again by 21%.

After the volatile past twelve months, this early August price run should probably be considered a recovery.

Myriad's Progress In The Past Twelve Months

It would be a valid question to ask why my investment club didn't bail on the price drops of the past twelve months. The simple answer is we believe in the company's mission. And, with a minimal cost basis, there was plenty of time to let the business build. Ignoring the price volatility, Myriad's business has indeed progressed since last summer.

Myriad Genetics provides molecular diagnostic tests. It focuses on “the role genes and proteins play in disease”. It launched its first molecular diagnostic test in 1996, the BRACAnalysis, focused on breast cancer. More tests were launched in the next 15 years – for colorectal and uterine cancer in 2000, for melanoma in 2001, for prostate cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and pancreatic cancer in 2010.

In 2013, Myriad faced the threat of competition when a U.S. Supreme Court decision ruled against the patents in some of its testing. In 2014, Myriad expanded beyond the single gene test. It has continued its expansion through both R&D and acquisition as well as expanding internationally.

Myriad's products now cover six medical areas – oncology, urology, dermatology, autoimmune, women's health and neuroscience. Outside its hereditary cancer tests, its proprietary products have not yet penetrated even 10% of their specific market. Source

Since last summer, Myriad crossed several milestones. Excluding Dermatology, each business segment is now profitable. And, its latest acquisition, Counsyl, is generating positive operating income ahead of schedule. For the first time since the Supreme Court patent decision, revenue in the hereditary cancer testing business increased year-over-year in the second and third quarters. Its ForeSight test passed the 1 million unit mark, the fourth Myriad product (including myRisk, BRACAnalysis and GeneSight) to do so.

Several key studies were published in the previous twelve months supporting Myriad's tests. Two studies, the IMPACT and the GUIDED, validated better patient results after employing data gained from the GeneSight test. A third study, the Optum, proved substantial cost savings by using the GeneSight test. Two studies were published related to the Foresight test. The first found the test prompted significant changes in pregnancy management. The second showed the testing of 38 genes met medical guidelines. Yet another study demonstrated Myriad's Vectra test for rheumatoid arthritis was five times more predictive compared to historical measures.

The company also received favorable recommendations on several fronts. Breast Cancer Research and Treatment published data supporting the EndoPredict test's ability to predict accurately how well chemotherapy would benefit women with ER-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer. The American Academy of Dermatology recommended the use of myPath Melanoma for equivocal lesions. Bendcare, a national organization of rheumatologists, published guidelines supporting the Vectra test for rheumatoid arthritis.

Multiple coverage approvals have been received in the time frame. The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare approved the BRACAnalysis test. The United Kingdom's NICE provided reimbursement coverage for the EndoPredict test. Germany and Italy are expected to approve reimbursement coverage in 2020. At least five insurance companies announced coverage for Prolaris testing. The myPath Melanoma test was approved for Medicare coverage effective in the 2020 first quarter. In addition to the GeneSight testing reported above, UnitedHealthcare agreed to cover prenatal testing effective April, 2019. Aligning with its strategy to directly sign employer plans, a coverage agreement was reached with Kroger (KR) Prescription Plans to cover GeneSight.

Myriad has also been expanding its footprint in companion diagnostics. It received FDA approval on BRACAnalysis CDx while using Pfizer’s (PFE) PARP inhibitor talazoparib, TALZENNA, and BRACAnalysis CDx while using AstraZeneca’s (AZN) PARP inhibitor olaparib, Lynparza. It also received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for BRACAnalysis CDx while using olaparib. PMAs (premarket approval application) are in process for Myriad's myChoice HRD CDx while using GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) PARP inhibitor, niraparib and for Myriad's BRACAnalysis CDx while using olaparib for patients with pancreatic cancer. The company has research agreements with Pfizer for neo-adjuvant triple negative breast cancer and with Merck (MRK) and AstraZeneca for metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer.

On the development front, Myriad added the 29th gene to its myRisk Hereditary Cancer panel. Finding a mutation in the HOXB13 gene in men increases the risk of developing prostate cancer. The company launched Myriad Complete which covers all Women’s Health products. It also launched an expanded Prequel prenatal screening with 30% more sensitivity. As well, it expanded the sales force for prenatal testing products.

Looking Longer Term

Through the first nine months of fiscal 2019, non-GAAP diluted earnings total $1.26 per share. Myriad projects another $0.48 per share for the fourth quarter. Therefore, the company is projecting non-GAAP diluted earnings of $1.74 per share for all of fiscal 2019.

In its January, 2019 corporate presentation, Myriad plotted a path toward a tripling of earnings based on a run rate at the time of $2.08 per share. The primary contributors to the progress are projected to be GeneSight and prenatal testing.

Myriad believes the average selling price for GeneSight can increase based on the results in published studies. As well, it is launching a sales effort aimed at primary care physicians. This effort should dramatically increase unit volume. A combination of increased test volume at higher prices should definitely drive earnings.

Myriad believes the market for noninvasive prenatal screening (NIPS) will continue to grow as the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) broadens the guidelines for ECS (expanded carrier screening).

ECS allows for identification of a greater number of genetic sequencing changes (not all of which cause disease) and simultaneous testing for an increased number of genetic conditions without limitation to specific ethnic groups.

Its recently-published studies should support this expansion. And, by growing its sales force, its market share of the expanding NIPS market should drive additional earnings.

Recommendation

I consistently arrive at the same conclusion regarding Myriad. Because realistic growth potential still exists, it's just too soon to sell. This recent run in price may appear out of line based on the company's projection for fiscal 2019 non-GAAP diluted earnings. But, when taking into consideration Myriad's target to triple its earnings, this price run looks tame.

My recommendation is to, at the very least, wait until the company reports fiscal 2019 results later this month. If no red flags emerge in its fiscal 2020 outlook, I'll recommend holding our investment in Myriad Genetics.

This is an instance where shooting for the moon may well land one in the stars.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MYGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in MYGN.