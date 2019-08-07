NICS - July 2019: Data Is Flat, But It May Not Matter

Discussion of latest events and promotional activities and how they may impact investors of Ruger, American Outdoor Brands and Vista Outdoor.

The adjusted NICS data showed a meaningful increase in the year-over-year background checks, driven by new gun control laws in California and Washington state.

A deep dive into the most recently released NICS data by the FBI for the month of July 2019.

Source: Dark Storm Industries Variant 1 AR- Pistol

Did we finally see some "stabilized" data without major impacts of a mass shooting or impeding draconian gun legislation?

And does it even matter going forward?

These were two of the questions that I had as I anxiously waited for the FBI to release the July 2019 NICS background check data.

For investors in the outdoors and firearms space, the last few months were a total roller coaster as we saw the debt laden Vista Outdoor (VSTO) finally complete their sale/spin off of it's Savage Arms brands, we saw American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) once again defy expect earnings expectations as they bundled their way to profits and then we saw Ruger (RGR) disappoint as they saw weakness in the distribution channel once again focused on discounting.

Combined with the interest rate cuts signalling a slowdown/recession, President Trump engaging in a trade war with China and the subsequent market meltdown, is it therefore any surprise that firearms and outdoors stocks have been pummeled?

On the other hand, in the never ending cycle of fear based buying on the back of firearms legislation, over the previous weekend the world learned of two acts of domestic terrorism committed by people on the opposite sides of the political spectrum.

With elections around the corner and President Trump now calling for new gun control legislation, is it different this time? Furthermore, does the July data even matter?

Let's take a look!

July 2019 NICS Data

For July 2019, the FBI reported a total of 2,030,661 background checks. The headline number is up 195,343 checks, or 10.64% from 1,835,318 reported for July 2018.

Generally, the July data is lower than the prior months, consistent with the overall seasonality of the firearms business. Vacations and the hot weather typically discourage people from visiting the range and hunting season did not yet start.

As always, we generally discard the headline numbers as they are heavily skewed. The headline checks include those that are related to concealed carry and ongoing background checks.

Handgun Data

Moving on to the data that matters.

For July 2019, the FBI reported 444,568 handgun checks. This is up from 436,969 handgun checks in 2018, an increase of 7,599 checks or 1.7%.

The July number is sequentially lower from Junes as is consistent with the typical summer slow down.

Just as we saw with previous data, while the data is slightly higher, both 2018 and 2019 are below the 2015, 2016 and 2017 data points. Any response to the Virginia shooting was tepid at best.

Source: FBI NICS data, compiled by author (July 2019 vs. prior years)

Long Guns

For anyone who has read my previous NICS articles, this is likely not at all a surprise by now. Once again, long gun checks were the weakest data point this month. In fact, perhaps even worse than expected.

For July 2019, long gun checks decreased to 267,906 from 276,793 a year earlier, a decrease of 8,887 or 3.21%.

Unlike last month's, July's long gun checks data was not the lowest in "nearly a decade" but was in fact the lowest in OVER a decade.

July's 267,906 long gun checks were the lowest since 2007's 262,350.

Source: FBI NICS data, compiled by author (July 2019 vs. prior years)

One comment I would make about this is, as we know, there has been a massive rise in AR Pistols with pistol braces. These firearms are classified as handguns and not long guns. As such, they would skew the long gun data.

Those sales would however appear in the handgun checks.

This leads to the combined data.

Combined Data

Combined, July 2019 saw 762,812 background checks as adjusted by my methodology. This is up 2,844 checks, or just .37% from 759,968 a year ago.

Source: FBI NICS data, compiled by author (July 2019 vs. prior years)

The combined July data was lower from June as consistent with seasonality.

What Does The Data Tell Us?

Overall, I am happy that we finally have some clean data.

Since June, the new gun control legislation came into effect in both Washington State and California and in both cases, the year over year data was flat or down. In the case of Washington, you can even make the case that some of the demand was pulled forward.

States like Texas, Pennsylvania, Florida and the deep south firearms friendly states also showed very flat year over year data.

As far as the July data is concerned, I think we can draw a few conclusions that would even explain some of the earnings results which we have seen.

Handguns are stronger, long guns are at decade lows, but the overall data is flat to slightly better than 2018.

This would help explain the earnings results as we know that American Outdoor Brands' Smith & Wesson brand is predominantly leaning towards handguns while Ruger is much more evenly split with their diverse line of rifles, everything from hunting to precision, long range shooting and crossover products such as the excellent Ruger PC Carbine, a pistol caliber carbine.

Does The July Data Even Matter For Investors Anymore?

Over the weekend we learned of two acts of domestic terrorism in Texas and Ohio.

Immediately after, President Trump has proposed stronger gun legislation, albeit packaged together with immigration reform.

Will it pass? Who knows, however this is by far the most credible call for new gun control.

Combined with the election cycle, many gun owners are without a doubt getting concerned.

So the question is, are they concerned enough to go out and buy new firearms?

Maybe... but probably not... not yet at least.

As usual, I put out a message to the dealers and manufacturers in my network.

The first to respond was Jack Teahan, of JT Custom Guns, a New Jersey firearms dealer,

Personally I was expecting to see a up tick in business, but surprisingly nothing really out of the ordinary except a few more AR inquiries.While this is nothing new, AR's in NJ have bee quite slow, with many dealers actually cutting their AR inventory by as much a 80% or more.Aside from a couple more (then usual) inquiries, we have seen no significant increase in business due to the recent shooting across the country.

This was also confirmed by Paul K, owner of Estrella Ordnance, in Goodyear, AZ, "No change for me."

This was further confirmed by another firearms dealer and range in NJ, Tactical Training Center.

We were also able to get some data from a rifle manufacturer, Dark Storm Industries, a premier firearms manufacturer specializing in state compliant rifles.

The effects from the past weekend’s events have lead to a great deal of uncertainty in the market. Some dealers have placed large orders in anticipation of a surge in sales, others have cancelled orders out of fear of being stuck with inventory that could become illegal to sell overnight.

Interestingly, there does seems to be one area bucking the trend.

Todd Moyer, owner of Freedom Sports LLC, a Class 3 firearms dealer in Pennsylvania stated,

We are seeing more uncertainty following the weekend's events than after prior similar events. Certainly an uptick in AR lower sales/inquiries in the past couple of days. On the NFA side, lots of people seem to be considering filing Form 1's to SBR their braced pistols due to the media focus and uncertainty resulting from a braced pistol being used in the Ohio shooting. There seems to be quite a bit of talk and fear that the legality of braces may be at risk.

Bottom Line

Bottom line, July was a decent month as it helped solidify the opinion that the firearms market is showing signs of stabilization.

This of course relates to the number of transactions and not necessarily price at which those transactions take place.

While firearms are being sold, Ruger's conference call helped solidify the fact that those transactions are occurring at lower price points, with discounting and extended credit terms becoming the norm once again. This trend seems to be being driven by the privately owned companies. Even ammunition giant Vista Outdoor (VSTO) seems to have restarted the discounting game with a new line of ammunition rebates.

With lower price points, I do believe that despite revenues being cut, profitability should remain positive for the three publicly traded companies who are in that middle to lower price point level. Those companies are Ruger (RGR), American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) and Brazil's Taurus, or Forjas Taurus SA (OTC:FORZF). For those unfamiliar, Taurus is one of the largest, if not largest firearms importers into the United States.

Will this matter any more?

While logically we can believe that the turned up rhetoric is sending buyers to the stores, so far, it does not seem like it is materializing. Despite an AK pattern rifle being used in the Texas shooting, a firearms dealer specializing in AK rifles has not noticed any increases in his sales.

On the other hand, as Mr. Moyer has pointed out, there has been an increase in interest in AR-15 pistols, such as the one used by the shooter in Ohio.

It may simply be a matter of time. A matter of time for the gun control to start being written, and for gun owners to realize that this time, it really may be different.

One thing is for certain, Q3 and Q4 of 2019 will be an interesting time for the firearms debate.

As always, I look forward to your questions, comments and our ongoing discussion!

