Checking In On Iterum Therapeutics

Today, we venture across the pond to look an intriguing small antibiotic concern based on the Emerald Isle.

Company Overview:

Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) came public in 2018 and is a Dublin, Ireland-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The company's focus is on developing differentiated anti-infectives designed to combat multi-drug resistant pathogens for people with serious and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline centers around the drug candidate Sulopenem. The drug's clinical testing is separated into three programs: uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics has a market capitalization of roughly $95 million and trades for just over $6.50 a share.

Pipeline:

Sulopenem:

Sulopenem is a broad-spectrum penem β-lactam antibiotic which is being developed for the treatment of infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Both an oral and intravenous formulation are being developed. The company views Sulopenem as the first oral and IV penem antibiotic demonstrating a potent spectrum of activity against multi-drug resistant gram-negative infections in both the hospital and community settings. This along with other valuable properties of the drug, such as the safety of a beta-lactam with the efficacy and trust of a penem, makes for a differentiated, broadly applicable and potentially lucrative drug. Also, Sulopenem is being tested with Probenecid which is an approved adjuvant to therapy for elevation and prolongation of plasma levels of β-lactam compounds. The overarching goal is to address the growing crisis of multi-drug-resistant pathogens. Sulopenem was discovered by Pfizer in the 1980s and was shelved in order to pursue other opportunities despite showing promise in early-stage clinical trials. In November of 2015, Iterum obtained the license for Sulopenem and its prodrugs and restarted the development program.

The drug is currently being tested in Phase 3 trials for uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Enrollment in the uUTI study recently passed the 1/3 target level which set in motion the first of two pre-planned analyses evaluating potential sample size adjustments. The results of the analysis are expected to be available around the end of the second quarter. Enrollment for all three trials is expected to be completed in the second half of 2019 and top-line data for all three trials is expected to be out by no later than the first quarter of 2020.

On the legal front, the company recently filed a non-provisional patent application in the United States. If granted, the method of use patent on the combination of Sulopenem and Probenecid would add 20 years of intellectual property protection. The current composition of matter patent on Sulopenem expires in 2029 with the potential for extension to 2034 under the HatchWaxman Act.

The addressable market in the U.S. is 25 million infections per year and the multi-drug resistance in UTI is growing at a fast clip. The overall addressable market is estimated to be around $25 billion, which means the potential for blockbuster level revenue generation.

On top of the three clinical programs, the company is looking at expanding the pipeline. On March 19th, it was announced that the FDA has granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product status for oral and intravenous formulations of Sulopenem for four new indications: community-acquired pneumonia, acute bacterial prostatitis, gonococcal urethritis, and pelvic inflammatory disease. QIDP enables accelerated review of the marketing application and an additional five-year period of market exclusivity for the indication. Furthermore, the new indications and the three indications currently in Phase 3 development received Fast Track designation from the FDA.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of March 31, 2019, the company had cash, cash equivalents, and investments of roughly $69.6 million compared to approximately $84.5 million as of December 31, 2018. Research and development expenses for the first quarter were $17.3 million compared to $10.8 million in Q1 of 2018. General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $3.1 million compared to $1.5 million in Q1 of the prior year. Overall, the company had a compressive loss of $20 million for the quarter compared to $12.1 million in the same period of 2018. In the latest quarter, the company stated that they believe their cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, along with available credit, will be sufficient to fund operations into 2020. Iterum did file a mixed shelf offering in early July.

The company has picked up 3 buy rating since mid-May. The consensus price target on Wall Street is $18 a share. The most recent recommendation comes via HC Wainwright on June 21st. The firm rated the company a buy and placed a $17 price target on the name. The analyst at HC Wainwright views the company's three Phase 3 trials as heavily de-risked and will ultimately result in an FDA approval by the end of 2020. On May 15th, the Royal Bank of Canada lowered its price target to $17 a share but maintained their outperform rating. The analyst still sees the company as substantially differentiated with lots of commercial potential, but potential upsizing in the uUTI study could push out key data further than expected. Finally, on May 15h, Needham reiterated their buy rating and $20 price target. The analyst there thinks that the company will deliver on meeting non-inferiority primary endpoints which will be sufficient for approval. Furthermore, the analyst views the UTI market as one of the best opportunities in the antibiotic space due to the size of the opportunity and the lack of a potent oral antibiotic.

Verdict:

Iterum is one of the more interesting plays in the antibiotic space I have come across in quite a while. The company has multiple 'shots on goal', is in late-stage development, is advancing its pipeline nicely and over 60% of its current market capitalization is represented by cash on the balance sheet. Unfortunately, the economics of this space is horrid right now even if these drugs are much needed.

Companies like Achagen (AKAO), Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK), and Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) have destroyed so much shareholder value in recent years even when they managed to garner FDA approval. This sub-sector of the biotech industry has become an absolute minefield for investors. Until that changes, I am steering clear of the antibiotic universe. If not for that, Iterum would make for at least a 'watch item' holding given the positives on the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRTK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.