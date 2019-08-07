Running The Numbers On The London Stock Exchange's Acquisition Of Refinitiv

Introduction

After a few days of speculation, the London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LDNXF) (OTCPK:LNSTY) finally confirmed it indeed reached an agreement with Thomson Reuters (TRI) and the Blackstone Group (BX) to acquire Refinitiv (unlisted), a market data and analytics provider, in a $27B deal. Fortunately for the LSE Group, the sellers agreed to an all-share transaction which means the LSE is using its own equity as a currency to purchase Refinitiv. A good move as it avoids adding too much debt to the balance sheet, while giving the sellers a vested interest in the business as a whole.

The London Stock Exchange Group is obviously listed on its own exchange (yes, that’s the London Stock Exchange) with LSE as its ticker symbol. Considering the average daily volume in London is around 800,000 shares, it definitely should be your preferred trading venue.

Let’s first have a look at LSE’s financial performance as a standalone company

Before discussing the acquisition of Refinitiv and its impact on the net debt and future EBITDAs, I think it makes sense to first have a look at how the London Stock Exchange Group is performing on a standalone basis.

The total revenue in the first half of the year came in at 1.14B GBP and considering its gross profit margins remain in excess of 90%, the gross profit came in at 1.03B GBP in the first semester. With an EBITDA of 573M GBP (which includes 48M GBP in non-recurring expenses), the LSE did much better than the 534M GBP reported in the first semester of last year, and the adjusted EBITDA result of 621M GBP is substantially higher than the 544M GBP in the same period last year. The reported net income (attributable to the shareholders of the LSE Group) was 246M GBP but if one would only look at the underlying results (which filters out the non-recurring items), the net income of 350M GBP was in excess of 10% higher than the 307M GBP generated in the first half of last year.

It would also have pushed the EPS to approximately 101 pence, but even if you’d just have looked at the underlying financial performance, the LSE was still trading at roughly 25 times its net income before the share price moved up on the announcement of the Refinitiv acquisition (see later).

And unfortunately, the cash flow statements indicate a similar performance. The LSE uses a starting point of 485M GBP as ‘cash generated from operations’, but as I prefer to work with adjusted results, it’s usually a good idea to double-check the footnotes of British companies as they only show how they got from a net income to an operating cash flow in those footnotes. According to those footnotes, the ‘cash generated from operations’ included a 157M GBP investment in the company’s working capital position, but it also included a 41M GBP difference in the total size of the clearing assets. So on an adjusted basis, the ‘cash generated from operations’ would have been approximately 601M GBP.

So let’s use that as our starting point now. From this 601M GBP, we still need to deduct the net interest expenses (29M GBP) and normalized taxes due over the results (98M GBP compared to the 54M GBP that was effectively paid). Technically, the dividends paid to non-controlling interests (39M GBP) should also be deducted. That being said, keep in mind that dividend is an ‘H1 thing’, as the dividend payment to non-controlling interests in the second half of the year is negligible. To make things easier, I will ignore these dividends in the half-year results, but will include them in the full-year financial results.

So, on an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow in the first half of the year was approximately 474M GBP and after deducting the 89M GBP in capital expenditures, LSE’s free cash flow result in the first half of the year was roughly 385M GBP. Annualizing this result while taking additional growth into account would indicate LSE’s full-year free cash flow would come in close to 800M GBP and even after taking the 42-43M GBP in dividend payments to non-controlling interests into account, the London Stock Exchange Group should still be in excess of 750M GBP. Divided over almost 352M shares, the free cash flow result per share could reasonably be expected to be around 213 pence. Which would still make the company relatively expensive based on its pre-acquisition share price of 5,600 pence (indicating a free cash flow yield of around 3.8%).

About the large and transformative acquisition

Although the transaction is widely quoted as a ‘$27B deal’, we need to keep in mind the $27B is the enterprise value of Refinitiv, and the current owners have loaded the company up to its eyeballs in debt as the equity value of the company is just $14.5B. This means that the 37% stake the LSE (which will consist of 204.4M shares) is giving to Blackstone and Thomson Reuters is solely based on the $14.5B equity value.

The $12.5B in net debt the LSE will be taking on will also have a negative impact on its own balance sheet and debt ratios as the debt ratio is expected to increase to 3.5. Hardly a surprise as the $12.5B debt on the Refinitiv-level is backed by just $2.05B in adjusted EBITDA (in 2018).

This means that even using the adjusted EBITDA (and not the reported EBITDA), the debt ratio of Refinitiv is quite high at 6 times the EBITDA. Sure, Refinitiv is still growing very fast, but there’s a good reason why LSE is issuing 204M shares for the acquisition and is unable to increase its total net debt from $1.3B to $28.3B as this would represent a debt ratio of in excess of 8. And that’s based on the net debt on the balance sheet and excludes the 1B GBP the LSE has set aside for regulatory and operational support purposes.

By paying for the transaction in stock, the net debt of the London Stock Exchange will increase to ‘just’ $13.5B (or just over 10B GBP) while the adjusted EBITDA should come in at around 3B GBP. This will push the debt ratio to in excess of 3, but considering the LSE’s positive free cash flows, the net debt will decrease relatively fast while the EBITDA should increase as well, both through organic growth on the LSE level, as well as through generating additional cost savings when both companies are being combined.

Because what’s perhaps even more interesting than the compatibility of both companies (creating one entity focusing on, claimed by the LSE, is the expected synergy advantage. The LSE Group estimates the annual cost synergies to be approximately 350M GBP, which by itself would represent almost 2% of the price tag. These synergy benefits obviously won’t be created overnight and the LSE Group expects to achieve 25% of the savings in the first year, 70% in the third year and expects to reach the full annualized run rate of 350M GBP in cost savings in the fifth year after closing the deal. Additionally, in order to reach the 350M GBP annual cost savings, LSE expects to incur 550M GBP in one-time charges. A small price to pay as the payback period of those charges would be just 2-3 years and represent just 1.6 times the annualized cost savings.

Investment thesis

It’s quite surprising to see the market being so excited about the Refinitiv deal. Sure, it will help the LSE to become an integrated data and trading company, but let’s keep in mind the multiple of 13 times the EBITDA is a relatively steep price, especially as every dollar (and pound) of free cash flow will have to go towards reducing the net debt which will increase to around 10B GBP when all is said and done.

Issuing 204M new shares also means that the increased share count of 555M shares and a stable dividend of 60 pence will absorb roughly 330M GBP of the free cash flow result, so the LSE will be able to reduce its net debt by 420M GBP (the difference between the 750M GBP in free cash flow minus the dividends) and the free cash flow generated by Refinitiv. I do believe the acquisition will be accretive in the long run, but the London Stock Exchange hardly is a bargain right now. That being said, its move to purchase Refinitiv is re-establishing the LSE as a quality company with Tier-1 assets.

