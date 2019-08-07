3M Company: Great Long-Term Investment, But Not Right Now

Last October, 3M Company (MMM) was the first article and first company in my series “Preparing for the end of the cycle” in which I covered high-quality companies, that still were (a little) too overvalued to be a good investment. Since the article was published, the S&P 500 (SPY) gained almost 10% while MMM lost about 11%. As 3M is down more than 30% from its former highs, we should look once again at 3M to determine if this stock is already a good investment in an overvalued market.

(Source: Pixabay)

To anticipate my conclusion, 3M is certainly a great stock for the long run as it has a great business model, but I would wait a little longer before I invest in the company as I expect a little more short-term pain to come. In the following article, I will give several reasons why 3M is a great long-term investment in my opinion and a stock we should invest in. But as mentioned before, there are also a few reasons why we should wait a little longer before we invest as the stock might go down further. And finally, I provide an – updated – intrinsic value calculation for 3M. We start by looking at four different reasons, why 3M is a great long-term investment.

I) Diversified Business Model

A first reason, that speaks for 3M Company as an investment is the business model and diversification of the company. When looking at the results for 2018, which were still solid, we see that 3M could report growth in all four geographic regions and report growth in every single of the five business segments (in April 2019, 3M announced it will report only in four segments in the future). Net sales also grew 3.5%, while the organic local currency sales growth was 3.2%.

(Source: Annual Report 3M 2018)

3M Company produces about 55,000 products and with its extreme diversification in different business segments and different regions all over the world it creates a high level of resilience against problems in one region or one business segment, which adds stability and consistency to the overall business.

II) Impressive Performance

A second aspect making 3M a good long-term investment is the impressive performance of the company in the past. When looking at several metrics during the past decade, we see a company that is performing not only very stable, but also reports above-average numbers.

(Source: Own work based on numbers from Morningstar)

First of all, 3M could report very stable margins during the last 10 years. While the operating margin declined a little bit in the past two years, both margins – operating margin and gross margin – show stability and consistency, which is not only indicating consistency and resilience of the business, but also pricing power. Second, the return on invested capital is really impressive. Not only can 3M report an extremely high RoIC (above 20% in almost every year is really impressive). The consistency of the reported numbers and the little fluctuations of the numbers over the years are also pretty impressive. 3M can’t report similar high growth rates as some other companies (Visa (V) or Mastercard (MA) for example), but it shows extremely high levels of stability and consistency over a long time.

III) Dividend

3M is definitely interesting for every dividend (growth) investor. With a dividend yield of 3.26%, 3M is not only paying a much higher dividend yield than the S&P 500 (which currently has a dividend yield of 1.91%), but the company also increased its dividend for 61 years and payed a dividend for more than a century. The current payout ratio is 58% which is rather high, but no reason to worry. Over the last decade, 3M increased its dividend 10.5% on average. According to the capital allocation plan, 3M plans to pay at least 30% of earnings as dividend and about 40% of earnings are rather flexible (for example share buybacks or acquisitions).

(Source: 3M Investor Presentation)

IV) Wide Economic Moat

When talking about the competitive advantage of 3M Company, people usually mention that research is one of the company’s greatest strengths. As usual, 3M is spending between 5.5% and 6% of revenue on research and development (which is a lot compared to many other companies) and it is also a good sign that 3M increased its capital expenditures in the past few quarters and will spend between $1.6 billion and $1.7 billion in 2019. 3M made smart R&D decisions in the past to keep its own new product development cycle ahead of competitors, but research is not a classical economic moat as it can be challenged by competitors that have the financial strength to spend similar amounts.

What comes along with the research and development process are many different products, that are usually patent protected. And a wide area of patents is certainly creating a wide economic moat around a company. A wide range of different patents also provides a certain strength for the company and no single patent or group of related patents is in itself essential to the company. 3M has a huge number of different patents protecting the company’s business from competitors and is also making the company a bit immune to anybody who might challenge a patent (as 3M has so many of them). The company is also great at branding its products and it is not so much the brand “3M” which is the source for a competitive advantage, but rather the branding of different products like “scotch tape” or “Post-it-notes”

And finally, 3M is profiting from switching costs. The products, 3M sells are often small and cheap products, which are in some cases even security relevant. No CEO will take on the risk of introducing a new product (which is leading to high risks as nobody knows about the quality of the new product) for very little gains (as these products are very cheap compared to the overall costs). These components only represent a very small fraction of the total costs, but are essential for the production process and because of 3M’s performance characteristics and industry-leading reliability, industrial consumers won’t switch.

Although 3M doesn’t have an obvious moat like many other companies, the patents, the branding and the switching costs create a competitive advantage for the company, that is hard to match for competitors (which can also be shown by the numbers mentioned above).

Short Term: Imminent Danger of Recession

We mentioned several reasons why 3M is a great long-term investment: the stable margins, the impressive RoIC, the high dividend yield as well as the history of 61 dividend increases and the wide economic moat. Despite all these positive aspects I wouldn’t invest in 3M right now (although I think it is a great long-term investment).

First of all, the last two quarterly earnings releases were not really reassuring for investors. While the numbers for 2018 were still pretty solid, the first quarter of 2019 was a huge disappointment and the stock really tanked in the days and weeks following the earnings release. A few days ago, 3M reported second quarter results and although the company did beat expectations, the reported numbers are still not great. Net sales decreased 2.6% year over year to $8.2 billion (with organic local-currency growth also being negative – it declined 0.9%) and out of the four segments, two decreased in sales – Transportation & Electronics decreased 1.2% and Safety & Industrial decreased even 5%. Operating income decreased 29.1% to $1.7 billion and the adjusted net income decreased even 30.6% to $1.3 billion for the quarter.

Aside from the rather disappointing numbers, 3M also missed analysts’ expectations quite often in the recent past. While the second quarter was a beat for revenue as well as EPS, in the four quarters before, 3M missed revenue estimates two out of four times and earnings estimates three out of four times. And management also lowered guidance several times in the last quarters. But one can argue, that the disappoint earnings, the lowered analyst’s expectations and the lower guidance is already priced in.

However, I still think the stock could drop a little lower (little meaning at least 15-20% below the current price levels). The reasons are the short-term problems and uncertainties due to potential litigation damages in the unfolding PFAS contamination crisis. On the previous earnings call, the CEO made a sincere attempt to dissuade fears, but uncertainty remains although a few days ago it was reported that a federal court dismissed thousands of lawsuits against 3M, which is good news for the company.

The main reason however, why I assume that 3M will fall even further over the next few months (quarters) is the – in my opinion – upcoming recession, that is upon us in the near future. And hence it makes sense to look at the performance of the company during the last recession. We see that in 2008, sales could still increase compared to the year before, but net income decreased from $4.1 billion in 2007 to $3.46 billion in 2008.The following year, net income as well as revenue decreased compared to 2008. Overall, revenue decreased 8.5% from 2008 to 2009 and net income decreased 22% from 2007 to 2009.

(Source: 3M 10-K 2010)

When we look at the current data, revenue decreased 1.9% and earnings per share decreased 6.7% when using the trailing twelve months numbers. Gross profit margin also decreased from 49.6% to 47.2% and operating profit margin decreased from 22.6% to 20.8% (in the first quarter, operating margin was as low as 14.4%). Especially net income margin decreased from 22.1% to 11.3% in the first quarter of 2019 but could improve again to 13.8% in the current quarter.

Although it doesn’t have to get as worse as during the financial crisis, I think 3M hasn’t reached the bottom yet for several reasons. When entering a recession, the next few quarterly numbers will get even worse and the company might have to lower guidance for 2020 and/or 2021 and this will once again be reflected in the stock price. Additionally, the overall stock market will drag 3M down with it: if the major indices will fall in the mid double digits, 3M will be dragged down with the overall market and maybe the decline of 3M won’t be so steep as the stock already declined more than 30% from its former highs, but I don’t think 3M can stand up to the overall stock market and resist sentiment if the bear should take over.

And when looking at the current valuation of 3M and the declines during past recessions, we see that 3M usually fell between 30% and more than 50% (during the financial crisis). Although the next recession doesn’t have to be as dramatic as the last one and 3M already fell more than 30% there still seems to be room to go down further for one simple reason. While the fundamentals might not get as worse as during the financial crisis, the stock decline might be just as steep as 3M’s decline started at a very high valuation. At the beginning of the financial crisis (in 2007) the P/E ratio was lower as it is today even after a 30% decline (P/E is currently 20.6). And this leaves room for further declines as 3M could very well drop to a P/E ratio of 15 (for example).

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

This scenario is supported by the chart and technical analysis, which gives us some reasons that the stock might drop even lower. When looking at the short line (aqua) in the chart, we might have seen a pullback to the former lows (from December 2018) and the stock is headed lower. A first support level might be between $125 and $135: at this level there are not only several former lows, but also the 38er Fibonacci retracement, which could be a strong support level for the stock and a great entry point. If the stock should fall even further (which is possible), there is very strong support between $90 and $98 as there are several highs (not all visible in the chart) from the years 2011 as well as the time between 2004 and 2007.

(Source: Own work created with Traderfox)

Intrinsic Value Calculation

When looking at the past performance of 3M, we see that free cash flow increased 6.8% annually on average for several decades (and this number is not reflecting share buybacks). In my last article, I assumed that 5% annual growth from now till perpetuity seems realistic and with the free cash flow I used in my calculation I got an intrinsic value of $140 for 3M Company. I still assume that 5% growth seems realistic and will use that growth rate once again. However, I will use a free cash flow as basis, that is a little higher than the last time. I will take the free cash flow from 2018 as basis, a 10% discount rate, the current number of outstanding shares and a 5% growth rate for eternity, which leads to an intrinsic value of $169.26. This makes 3M fairly valued right now, but I would also add a margin of safety of 20% leading to an entry point of $135.41 for 3M.

Conclusion

Of course, we shouldn’t always trust management, the company’s own guidance or the expectations of analysts because all might be biased and for example expect to optimistic revenue and EPS growth rates. But when management is expecting 3% to 5% organic local-currency growth for the next five years, earnings per share to grow between 8% and 11% in the same timeframe and RoIC to be constantly above 20% I think we are on the safe side with 5% assumed growth in our intrinsic value calculation.

(Source: 3M Investor Presentation)

But like I mentioned above, I wouldn’t buy 3M just yet as I expect the stock price to drop further as fundamentals for 3M might get worse, the global economy might enter a recession and considering the still higher valuation for 3M I think an additional 15-20% decline for MMM is realistic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.