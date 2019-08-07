Why You Should Sell NDP Immediately

NDP is not just the worst energy CEF to buy now; it may be the worst CEF to buy now.

NDP's small size gives portfolio managers a growing incentive to terminate this fund, which means losses for investors proportional to the fund's NAV.

NDP has underperformed all indexes, yet it trades at a premium due to misinformed yield hunting investors bidding up the CEF.

Of the 31 energy CEFs tracked by CEF Insider, the Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP) is both one of the smallest and the worst to invest in right now. Much like the Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF), which I recently discussed, NDP is a classic yield trap trading at a very high premium. This combination will end in disaster. Unlike EDF, however, the time frame for NDP’s house of cards to collapse is much shorter.

The reason is simple: NDP is too small to be economically sustainable for its managers. Since inception, this fund has lost over 78% of its assets due to a disastrous performance during a very difficult time for energy funds:

At the fund’s current total assets of $117.1 million, Tortoise Advisors is earning $1.29 million per year in gross revenue for managing this fund. That is simply not enough to warrant managing the fund and incentivizing its 7 portfolio managers:

Source: Tortoise Advisors

This means that Tortoise will have no choice but to shut down this fund eventually. One of the quirks of CEFs is that a fund being shut down can suddenly mean a tremendous pay day for fund holders as the fund’s discount disappears and the fund trades at NAV, since the fund will distribute cash equivalent to its NAV on the day of the fund dissolution.

For funds with a premium, however, the opposite happens. A sudden crash. This is a very big risk for NDP, because of its huge premium.

Note how that premium has grown since its discount disappeared in 2017. When I first observed this, I assumed it was due to illiquidity; the fund perhaps has a lot of people unknowingly holding shares, and they just aren’t selling, so as the fund’s NAV falls and its market price does not, this inefficiency creates a larger and larger premium. In fact, however, volumes for NDP have been slightly rising during this premium-introducing period:

Investors can get out of NDP, and they should. But that is not happening. Which suggests that this is yet another case of yield hunting - and one whose day of reckoning is nigh.

To understand NDP’s appeal to misinformed or ignorant investors, we need only look at two data points. The first is its dividend growth - the dividend has not been cut since inception:

As a result, NDP’s yield has exploded. At 33.8%, this dividend is up nearly nine times from its inception:

It should go without saying that NDP is the biggest yielding energy CEF. It is also the biggest yielding CEF of the ~500 CEFs tracked by CEF Insider, with the Cornerstone funds (CLM, CRF) at second and third with 22% yields.

Unknowing investors may buy NDP thinking that they can capture this yield and “get their money back” in just 3 years. The fund will not last that long, and even if it could, investors would see capital losses similar to their yields. Both total NAV and total price returns for NDP are terrible.

What’s more, this is far worse than the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) or the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE). If you really wanted energy exposure, NDP was the worst way to do it by a massive margin.

If you hold NDP now, you need to sell it ASAP. The current 12.9% premium represents money you will lose as soon as this fund shuts down or is merged with another fund - and Tortoise has a strong financial incentive to shut this fund down. The more money it loses, the bigger their incentive.

NDP may not just be the worst energy CEF to buy now, it may be the worst CEF to buy now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.