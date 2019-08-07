Kinross Gold: Positive Catalysts Overshadow The Negatives

Thesis

Kinross Gold (KGC) has recently reported Q2 2019 results. With the completion of H1 2019, the outlook for full-year becomes clear and KGC looks set to exceed the full-year guidance. The recent gold rally has bode well for the stock and will continue to support the positive momentum in the share price. In addition to its impressive operational performance, KGC is actively pursuing multiple business growth opportunities and this strategy is aligned with its liquidity profile, and therefore, is highly likely to pay off. Nevertheless, the large number of outstanding shares will limit the impact of such opportunities on KGC's share price. Besides, it shouldn't be ignored that gold prices are at an alarming level and a correction might be underway which could also hurt the stock, especially since KGC is trading near its 52-week highs.

Figure-1 (Source: MSN)

Positive Catalysts

At present, there are three positive catalysts that support an investment case in KGC. These include operational strength, expansion opportunities and a rally in gold prices.

Operational strength: KGC's Q2 report was simply great. Quarterly production came out at ~650 Koz of AuEq (read: gold equivalent ounces) and recorded a 7% Y/Y gain. The company performed well on account of Y/Y production, sales volumes, production costs, operating and per-share earnings, and also generated stronger operating cash flows (Figure-2). These numbers are impressive given the fact that Q2 2019 average realized gold prices of $1,307/oz largely remained flat with last year (Q2 2018: $1,306/oz).

Figure-2 (Source: Q2 report)

Further, KGC is on track to meet full-year guidance. In fact, at this point, it seems that KGC will beat the full-year guidance for production, cost of sales, and AISC. It falls short of keeping within the CAPEX guidance (caveat is; an equal amount of CAPEX is incurred in both halves), but only marginally. The higher-than-guidance CAPEX estimate is explained by the recent acquisition of a high potential Russian project, with a price tag of ~$283 MM ($113 MM in cash, and $170 MM in shares). As discussed in the next section, this investment will help fuel KGC's future business growth. The company is doing well with its existing assets (particularly those in Brazil, Russia, and West Africa) but it needs to expand its operations for long-term sustainability in operational excellence.

Figure-3 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

Expansion opportunities: KGC aims to finalize an evaluation of the expansion plan of Tasiast Phase Two by the end of FY 2019. Tasiast Phase One has significantly ramped up KGC's Y/Y gold production. The mine had produced ~250 Koz of AuEq during FY 2018 but had already delivered ~195 Koz of AuEq by H1 2019. This means that annualized production from Phase One may lie within the range of ~390-400 Koz of AuEq. The SAG mill at Phase One is consistently delivering output above quarterly estimates and investors have high hopes from this long-life, low-cost, open-pit mine. In my view, this explains why management is now focusing on the expansion of Tasiast Phase Two. Phase Two expansion would enable KGC to increase mine throughput from 20 Ktpd (read: thousand tons of ore per day) to 30 Ktpd. The expansion plan will focus on cost improvement initiatives, including low CAPEX investments which are a strong management KPI. KGC is determined to secure ~$300 MM of project financing by year-end. Phase Two developments now depend on discussions with GoM (read: Government of Mauritania). The positive momentum in share price is also supported by healthy expectations from Tasiast. If either there's a delay in securing project financing or in obtaining the go-ahead from GoM, then the stock's upward trajectory will slow down or worse, reverse.

Next, KGC's "Americas Development Portfolio" represents a mix of greenfield/ brownfield small-to-mid scale projects that would enable the company to sustain its production levels in the long term (Figure-4).

Figure-4 (Source: Presentation)

Finally, the Chulbatkan development property in Russia will help shape the future of KGC's operations. KGC agreed to acquire the property against purchase consideration of $283 MM (plus 1.5% NSR payments) and the deal seems to be a bargain given the fact that Chulbatkan is expected to contain ~5 Moz of AuEq in indicated and inferred resources. KGC's presence in Russia spans over a quarter of a century and it is well-positioned to leverage from its operating experience in Russia to effectively develop and operate this low-cost, open-pit, heap leach mining project.

Gold prices: Gold has now climbed its 5-year record highs, and seems to be at dangerous levels. Like any other gold pure-play, KGC is soaring higher on the gold rally. I do not advocate a non-stop continuation of this rally but this interesting report indicates that gold may actually rise above $1,600/oz by year-end. That's a very optimistic estimate but then again, who could have thought that gold would climb to ~$1,450+ during the current year?

Negative Catalysts

We have discussed KGC's operational strength and the multi-faceted growth opportunities available to the company in its existing and future projects. What we have overlooked so far, is that KGC has a large number of outstanding shares (~1.25 BB). This limits the impact of solid performance on EPS growth. Readers would appreciate the fact that despite major improvements during Q2 2019 (on a Y/Y basis) on account of production and sales volumes, costs, and earnings, the quarterly EPS only improved from $0 to $0.06 (forward annualized EPS=$0.24). This implies that KGC may not pay a dividend in the near term, to manage its cash flows for the expansion projects. The company has a debt of ~$1.9 BB but it is well covered by KGC's liquidity profile. Interestingly, the debt-to-current assets and debt-to-equity ratios work out at 1.14x (=$1,891/1,662 MM) and 0.4x (=$1,891/4,700 MM).

Investor Takeaway

The above discussion implies that the uptrend in KGC's share price is partially explained by its fundamental strength and a continued rally in gold prices. A large number of outstanding shares would limit the impact of strong fundamental performance on EPS, and KGC's flight is then largely dependent on the positive momentum in gold prices. Gold has already broken its five-year highs and is technically capable of witnessing a correction (Figure-5).

Figure-5 (Source: Infomine)

Consequently, share price growth may actually slow down or temporarily reverse. Nevertheless, the operational strength advocates for long-term operational excellence. What I'm saying is that short-term investors would do well to avoid KGC. For long investors, the company has promising potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.