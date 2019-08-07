Newtek Business Services: A New 5.75% Baby Bond With An Old Ticker Symbol

Comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed rate and have less than 10 years to maturity.

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Baby Bond issued by Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT). It is a surprise to see the company use this symbol, NEWTL, as it was the ticker symbol of an old issue that was redeemed on March 23 last year.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The New Issue

Before we get into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 497 Filing by Newtek Business Services Corp - the prospectus.

For a total of 2.2M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $55M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.75% Notes due 2024 (NASDAQ: NEWTL) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 6.25%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating but it is expected to carry an "A-" or "BBB+" by the less authoritative Egan-Jones Ratings Co. NEWTL is callable as of 08/01/2021 and will mature on 08/01/2024. The new IPO is currently trading at a price of $25.25 and has a 5.22% Yield-to-Call and 5.52% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 4.35% and 4.60%, respectively.

Here is the product's yield-to-call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Newtek is a direct distributor to the small- to medium-sized business market under the NewtekTM brand. Our mission is to become the premier provider of quality business and financial services to small- and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S. Newtek focuses on providing over 90,000 business accounts with access to financial, management and technological resources that enable them to better grow and compete in today's marketplace. Newtek's products and services include: Electronic Payment Processing: Credit card, debit card, check conversion, and ACH solutions

Web Hosting: Full service web host including domain registration and online shopping cart tools

Business Lending: Business loans to start up, acquire, or expand a business

Insurance Services: Nationwide commercial, health and benefits, and personal lines of insurance

Outsourced Digital Bookkeeping: Bookkeeping and recordkeeping

Accounts Receivable Financing: Receivable purchasing and financing services

Web Design and Development: Customized web design and development services

Payroll: Payroll management processing and employee tax filing

Source: The company's website | Investor Relations

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, NEWT:

Source: Tradingview.com

While the text above provides us with a stepping stone in terms of information about the fund, it means nothing if we do not look at some numbers:

Source: Cefdata.com

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Newtek Business Services Corp.'s capital structure as of its Quarterly Report on March 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1 2019, NEWT had a total debt of $353M, and with the newly issued 2024 notes, the total debt of the company becomes $408 that is senior to the company's equity. This makes the Debt-to-Equity ratio at 1.00, which can be described as satisfying, as the company has enough market capitalization coverage of its debt.

Furthermore, we also want to add one more ratio, the Earnings-to-Debt payments. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. From the income statement, we can see the company had a net income of $36M for the last year with $17M paid of interest expense. So, if we add the $3M yearly interest for NEWTL, we have a ratio of 1.80, which is excellent coverage.

The Newtek Business Services Family

NEWT has two outstanding baby bonds:

Newtek Business Services Corp. 7.50% Notes due 9/30/2022 (NASDAQ: NEWTZ).

Newtek Business Services Corp. 6.25% Notes due 3/01/2023 (NASDAQ: NEWTI).

Source: Author's database

The Company intends using the net proceeds from this offering to fully redeem its outstanding 2022 Notes (NEWTZ) on 08/29/2019. With this refinancing, NEWT is saving itself an annual rate of impressing 1.75%. In the chart below, you can find more information about the other baby bond that will remain outstanding, NEWTI:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

NEWTI also pays a fixed interest at a rate of 6.25%. It is callable as of 03/01/2020 and will mature on 03/01/2023. With the current market price of $25.85, the 2023 Notes have a 1.91% Yield-to-Call and 5.49% Yield-to-Maturity. WIth a Yield-to-Worst of 5.22%, NEWTL looks a lot better than its "older" brother. Moreover, as the price of NEWTI "talks", with this financing at 5.75%, the likelihood that the company will redeem its 6.25% baby bond at its call date is significant.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between the NEWT's securities and the fixed income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). What we see is a lot less volatile behavior and outperformance of the bonds versus the benchmark, which can be simply explained by the fact, they are term securities, maturing at most after 4 years.

Source: Tradingview.com

Fixed-Rated Term Baby Bonds

The next chart contains all baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay fixed distribution and have less than 10 years to maturity with a positive YTC. The baby bonds, issued by Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) (MDLQ and MDLX) are excluded because of their high volatility lately due to shareholders' concern about the potential merger of Medley Capital (MCC), MDLY and Sierra Income Corp. AFHBL is also excluded as it is trading at 64% Yield-to-Maturity with 3 years remaining until maturity.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Business Development Companies

The chart below contains all securities by BDCs:

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

For a better idea, the main group:

Source: Author's database

Asset Coverage Ratio

As a BDC, and pursuant to the approval that we received from our stockholders on July 26, 2018, we are required to not exceed an asset coverage ratio, reflecting the value of our total assets to our total senior securities, which include all of our borrowings and any preferred stock issued by us, under the 1940 Act. Prior to March 23, 2018, Section 61(A) of the 1940 Act (which incorporates the requirements of Sections 18(A)(1) and 18(A)(2) of the 1940 Act) did not permit a BDC to issue senior securities unless, at the time of issuance, the BDC had an asset coverage ratio of at least 200%, taking into account that issuance of senior securities (the “Asset Coverage Ratio”). However, on March 23, 2018, the President signed the Small Business Credit Availability Act (the “SBCA”) into law. The SBCA, among other things, permits BDCs to be subject to a minimum Asset Coverage Ratio of 150% (the “150% Asset Coverage”), if specific conditions are satisfied, when issuing senior securities.

Source: 497 Filing by Newtek Business Services Corp.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index, is in progress of changing its investment objective. The fund is expected to change the underlying index, passing through a Transition index ("ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Transition Index") during the period from February 1, 2019, to October 31, 2019, and, after that, will track the "ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index." The requirements for an addition of the New Index are much likely the same as the old one, with the difference that the New Index will also include notes. However, the market capitalization of $55 is much less than the $100M needed for NEWTL to be included in the PFF holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, NEWTL is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company's debt-to-equity and interest coverage ratios are good. Moreover, it's a BDC that needs coverage of at least 150% of gross assets less all liabilities and indebtedness not represented by senior securities, after each issuance of senior securities. The newly issued 2024 baby bond has the best YTW from the family. However, if we look at all fixed-rate baby bonds and all issued by a BDC, NEWTL doesn't present anything more than the rest issues. Overall, the new baby bond does not fit into my interests.

