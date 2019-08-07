Assessing Altria Group's Q2 2019 (Includes Projected 2019 Dividend Increase And Adjusted Diluted EPS)

This article also provides my thoughts and projected impacts on MO's financial statements regarding the company's recent acquisitions of JUUL, CRON, and others.

Focus of Article

The focus of this article is to analyze Altria Group Inc.'s (MO) results for the second quarter of 2019 and compare the company's performance to prior periods. First, this article analyzes MO's income statement (technically speaking the company's "consolidated statement of earnings") for the three-months ended 6/30/2016, 6/30/2017, 6/30/2018, and 6/30/2019. Second, along with an overview of MO's product segments, this article provides a quarterly shipment volume performance analysis for 2016-2019 ("year-over-year" comparison). This includes a discussion of MO's recent measures taken regarding the company's e-vapor/e-cigs products and trade inventory adjustments. This also includes a discussion of MO's recent acquisition of Juice USB Lighting ("JUUL") Labs, Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), and certain companies of Burger Söhne Holding AG. This includes impacts from these recent acquisitions regarding MO's current and future financial statements. Third, this article provides a unique analysis of MO's historical/projected adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), dividend per share rates, and target dividend distributions payout ratio for 2018-2019. This includes my projected per share range regarding MO's upcoming 2019 dividend increase. I will also provide a brief discussion on last year's passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("TCJA") and its impact on MO.

This assessment article will show past and projected data with supporting documentation within three tables. I am writing this article due to the continued requests to provide this type of analysis on MO after the company reports quarterly earnings. This assessment article alone is not the only data/information that should be examined to initiate a position within MO. However, I believe this analysis would be a good "starting-point" to begin a discussion on the topic. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for MO are stated in the "Conclusions Drawn" section at the end of the article.

1) Assessing MO's Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Earnings

To begin this analysis, Table 1 is provided below. The table shows MO's consolidated statement of earnings for the three-months ended 6/30/2016, 6/30/2017, 6/30/2018, and 6/30/2019. Due to the fact MO's performance is "skewed" due to seasonal trends, I believe comparing the company's performance on a year-over-year quarterly basis is the most appropriate type of quantitative analysis for this assessment article. In other words, this type of analysis compares the quarter of one year to the same quarter of a prior year.

Table 1 - MO Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Three-Months Ended 6/30/2016, 6/30/2017, 6/30/2018, and 6/30/2019)

Using Table 1 above as a reference, MO reported "gross profit" (net revenues less cost of sales and excise tax) of $3.0, $3.1, $3.1, and $3.3 billion for the second quarter of 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively (see red reference "A"). In comparison, I projected MO would report gross profit of $3.2 billion during the second quarter of 2019. When calculated, MO increased the company's quarterly gross profit by $0.2 (rounded), less than $0.1, and $0.2 billion during the second quarter of 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively. I believe readers would agree 2016-2019's performance was a fairly consistent, gradual increase in quarterly gross profit. This increase occurred even as various states enacted state excise tax ("SET") increases and the gradual net decrease in overall cigarette shipment volumes over the past several years (discussed in the next section of the article). During 2017, the most notable increase was California's $2.00 SET increase on a pack of cigarettes (20 sticks) which took effect on 4/1/2017 and on other tobacco-related products on 7/1/2017. The following three main factors, within either most or all of MO's product segments, helped contribute to this fairly consistent, gradual increase in gross profit during 2016-2019: 1) various minor net price increases over the past several years; 2) varying shipment volume fluctuations within all product segments over the past several years (will be analyzed later in the article); and 3) minor fluctuations in overall market share.

Consistent with MO's gross profit, the company's "operating income" (gross profit less general operating, administrative, and asset impairment/exits costs) also gradually net increased during 2016-2019. MO reported operating income of $2.4, $2.5, $2.5, and $2.7 billion for the second quarter of 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively (see red reference "B"). In comparison, I projected MO would report operating income of $2.6 billion during the second quarter of 2019. When calculated, MO increased (decreased) the company's quarterly operation income by $0.1, less than ($0.1) (rounded), and $0.2 billion during the second quarter of 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively. I believe readers would agree 2016-2019's performance was a fairly consistent, gradual net increase in quarterly operation income. Simply put, during the second quarter of 2019, MO began to experience more benefits of the company's previously announced cost reduction program. Such benefits include (but are not limited to) the following reductions/closures: 1) marketing/promotions; 2) workforce; and 3) terminated e-cigarette/vapor operations through Nu Mark LLC (Nu Mark).

Moving down Table 1, after accounting for MO's interest expense, earnings from its former/current 27%/10% equity ownership stake in SAB Miller (OTCPK:SBMRY)/Anheuser-Busch InBev ("ABI")/(BUD), earnings from its 45% equity ownership stake in CRON, gain (loss) on CRON-related financial instruments (derivatives), other income (loss), and provision for income taxes (here is where the passage of the TCJA has recently positively impacted MO; lower effective tax rate), the company reported "net earnings" of $1.7, $2.0, $1.9, and $2.0 billion for the second quarter of 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively (see red reference "D"). In comparison, I projected MO would report net earnings of $1.9 billion during the second quarter of 2019. Out of all these accounts, I would "hone in" on the increased earnings from MO's equity investment in ABI/BUD and CRON. MO's equity ownership in ABI/BUD and CRON contributed earnings of $302 and $145 million during the second quarter of 2019, respectively. I anticipate continued earnings from both companies, along with MO's current 35% equity ownership stake in JUUL, in future quarters.

When backing out all non-controlling interests, MO reported earnings of $0.846, $1.032, $0.992, and $1.067 per share ("EPS") for the second quarter of 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively (see red reference ("E / F")). In comparison, I projected MO would report an EPS of $1.018 for the second quarter of 2019. As such, when assessing MO's consolidated statement of earnings, I believe it was a "strong"/outperforming quarter for the company.

While yes, MO's interest expense has nearly doubled when compared to prior years, I would also point out through the company's equity ownership stake in ABI/BUD and CRON (and JUUL in the near future), its net earnings and EPS have reached their highest amount since its spin-off of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) over a decade ago. This even considers the recent more severe decrease in adjusted cigarette shipping volumes (discussed next). I believe these financial statement trends/factors are "positive" in nature. I would also point out MO's performance, as a whole, was modestly-notably more attractive when compared to the first quarter of 2019. Let us move on to the next part of this assessment article.

Overview of MO's Main Product Segments and Current/Proposed Investments

Prior to performing MO's quarterly shipment volume analysis, let us first get accustomed to the company's four main product segments. This includes products that are currently "on the shelves" and are generating meaningful revenue. MO, through the company's subsidiaries and affiliates, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco-related products, and other nicotine-containing products in markets within the United States ("U.S.").

The following are MO's four main product segments: 1) cigarettes (manufactured and sold by Philip Morris USA Inc. and fairly recently acquired Sherman Group Holdings, LLC and subsidiaries [Nat Sherman]); 2) cigars (manufactured and sold by John Middleton Co. and Nat Sherman); 3) smokeless tobacco (most manufactured and sold by U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC [USSTC]); and 4) wine (produced and/or distributed by Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Ltd. [Ste. Michelle]).

MO's cigarettes product segment is led by the iconic brand "Marlboro®" (Marlboro). Simply put, Marlboro accounts for a large proportion of sales/revenue. This includes all products/styles under the Marlboro name (red, gold, silver, black, ice, etc.). This product segment also includes other premium brands such as "Benson & Hedges®", "Parliament®", and "Virginia Slims®" along with discount brands such as "Basic®" and "L&M®".

MO's cigars product segment is led by the brand "Black & Mild®" (Black & Mild). This product segment also includes an "other" sub-classification. However, MO's other cigars product segment accounts for only a fractional share of sales/revenue when compared to Black & Mild. As stated above, MO also fairly recently acquired Nat Sherman which has allowed the company to expand its "footprint" within this product segment; including the super premium cigarette segment.

MO's smokeless tobacco product segment includes brands such as "Copenhagen®" (Copenhagen) and "Skoal®" (Skoal). These two brands account for a majority of sales/revenue within this product segment. This product segment also includes an "other" sub-classification. USTTC's modified risk tobacco product application ("MRTPA") with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") regarding its Copenhagen Snuff Fine Cut product was submitted in March 2018 and was accepted and filed for substantive scientific review in September 2018. In February 2019, USTTC presented at the Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee and it was determined (via vote) that USTTC's modified risk claim is fully supported by scientific evidence. USTTC also recently announced the discontinuation of its "VERVE®" Discs and Chews; mainly due to financial underperformance. USTTC plans to continue to submit applications to the FDA regarding new, innovative products within this segment.

MO's wine product segment includes brands such as "Chateau Ste. Michelle®", "Columbia Crest®", "14 Hands®", and "Stag's Leap Wine Cellars™". This product segment also includes an "other" sub-classification which includes various other brands who individually account for only a fractional share of sales/revenue when compared to the other four brands listed above. For instance, Ste. Michelle also imports and markets brands such as "Antinori"®, Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte™, and Villa Maria Estate™.

In addition, MO recently had/has additional product lines either in the process of being approved by regulators or fully developed that may one day notably contribute to the company's bottom line. Previously, this included the e-vapor products "MarkTen®" (MarkTen), MarkTen Elite, and "Apex®" (Apex) by MarkTen ("pod-based" product). However, mainly due to underperformance of these products and the overwhelming mass appeal of JUUL, MO made the decision to invest in the future by acquiring a 35% equity ownership stake in this sector peer (discussed earlier). As part of MO's notable/sizable investment in JUUL, the company agreed to a non-competitive clause. As such, along with the anticipated benefits of acquiring a significant minority stake in JUUL, MO announced the discontinuation of all MarkTen and "Green Smoke®" (Green Smoke) e-vapor products.

Second, MO has a collaboration/partnership with PM regarding a heated tobacco reduced-risk product ("RRP"), "IQOS®" ("IQOS"). Past progress, albeit slow, continued to show signs of promise as MO/PM awaited the government's "official" response to submitted applications (submitted in March 2017 and began to be reviewed in May 2017). On 4/30/2019, it was publicly disclosed the FDA officially authorized sale of IQOS in the U.S. I believe this was "welcome news" for both MO and PM; especially since this process took several years to complete. Along with the FDA's delay, MO/PM was able to derive U.S. commercialization plans which should allow for a more "streamlined" rollout of this much-anticipated product. In past articles, I projected an IQOS approval in the summer of 2019. As such, the recent announcement was not that much of a surprise. Management reiterates there should be no capacity concerns and minimal delays from the time of the FDA's approval to widespread domestic distribution. Currently, MO anticipates beginning U.S. commercialization of IQOS soon and is opening the company's first store in Atlanta, Georgia in September 2019.

Third, through the business combination with SBMRY and subsequent purchase of shares in late 2016, MO currently has a 10.1% equity ownership stake in ABI/BUD which is the largest beer company in the world. Fourth, as mentioned earlier, MO recently acquired a 45% equity ownership stake (which could be converted to a majority controlling stake of 55% in the future) in a global cannabinoid company, CRON. MO believes CRON is progressing well regarding this company's operational performance and values the overall growth potential of the cannabis product segment as a whole.

Finally, in June 2019, MO announced the company has entered into a definitive agreement with Burger Söhne Holding AG to acquire an 80% equity ownership stake with certain companies/subsidiaries that will globally commercialize an oral tobacco-derived nicotine pouch product, "on! ®"(on!). As such, MO is continuing to diversify the company's dominance in the broader tobacco sector and is investing in a product that is indirectly tied to the smokeable and smokeless tobacco segments. MO expects this acquisition to close towards the end of 2019.

2) Assessing MO's Year-Over-Year Quarterly Shipment Volume Performance

Now that we have a better understanding of MO's product segments and current/proposed investments, let us now perform a year-over-year quarterly shipment volume analysis. To start this analysis, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 - MO Shipment Volume Performance Analysis (By Product Segment; Three-Months Ended 6/30/2016, 6/30/2017, 6/30/2018, and 6/30/2019)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, during the second quarter of 2017, MO had a notable (at or above 10%) increase of 13.09% in the total shipment volume of the company's cigars product segment when compared to the second quarter of 2016. This was mainly due to MO's acquisition of Nat Sherman that was finalized near the start of 2017. In addition, MO had a minor (less than 5%) increase of 1.42% in the total shipment volume of the company's smokeless tobacco segment. However, MO had a minor (less than 5%) decrease of (2.86%) in the total shipment volume of the company's cigarettes product segment when compared to the second quarter of 2016. This minor net decrease was fairly consistent with longer-term industry trends within this product segment. In other words, this decrease was more of a reversion to the mean of an annual decline of (3%)-(5%) in cigarette volumes. In addition, MO had a notable decrease of (14.50%) in the total shipment volume of the company's wine product segment. Simply put, I believe most readers would agree MO's shipment volume experienced attractive growth in the company's cigars product segment, a minor fluctuation in the cigarettes and smokeless tobacco product segments, and a disappointing contraction in the wine product segment during the second quarter of 2017 when compared to the second quarter of 2016.

Moving on, during the second quarter of 2018, MO had a minor increase of 2.71% in the total shipment volume of the company's cigars product segment when compared to the second quarter of 2017. The expansion of Nat Sherman continued to positively MO's cigars product segment. In addition, MO had a modest (at or greater than 5% but less than 10%) increase of 6.33% in the total shipment volume of the company's wine product segment. This was more of a "bounce back" from a weaker first quarter of 2018 versus the first quarter of 2017. However, MO had a notable decrease of (10.81%) in the total shipment volume of the company's cigarettes product segment when compared to the second quarter of 2017. This decline was notably more severe and was above the longer-term industry trends within this product segment (as outlined above). This was mainly due to the California SET increase of $2 per pack which took effect in the spring of 2017 and some negative trade inventory fluctuations. Simply put, MO's premium Marlboro brand experienced a minor retail market share decline as consumers chose cheaper, alternative cigarettes/products. In addition, MO had a minor decrease of (2.40%) in the total shipment volume of the company's smokeless tobacco product segment. This was mainly due to underperformance from the Skoal brand.

Moving ahead, during the second quarter of 2019, MO had a minor increase of 0.33%, 2.64%, and 2.74% in the total shipment volume of the company's cigarettes, cigars, and wine product segments when compared to the second quarter of 2018, respectively. The gradual expansion of Nat Sherman continued to positively impacted MO's cigars product segment. When it comes to the cigarettes product segment, this was more of a bounce back from a weak first quarter and excludes inventory adjustments (will be further discussed in a bit). Even with the recent minor increase in year-over-year shipment volume of the company's wine product segment, management's recent comments stated disappointment regarding the broader "less premium" wine segment as a whole (some shift in consumer sentiment/tastes). This was the main reason for the full impairment of Columbia Crest's trademark during the fourth quarter of 2018. MO had a minor decrease of (3.57%) in the total shipment volume of the company's smokeless tobacco product segment when compared to the second quarter of 2018. This decrease is more of a reversion to the mean of an annual decline of (2%)-(3%) in smokeless tobacco volumes. Management has also stated some smokeless tobacco consumers have shown an interest in both e-vapor and oral nicotine products which likely also led to the slightly larger decline. Digging deeper on brands in this product segment, Copenhagen has continued to experience product strength (34.6% retail market share as of 6/30/2019) while Skoal has continued to underperform (only 15.8% retail market share as of 6/30/2019). Over the years, the retail market share "gap" of these two product brands has gradually widened.

Now, let us go back to MO's cigarettes shipment volume and discuss an important topic. When accounting for trade inventory movements and one additional shipping day during the second quarter of 2019, this caused an approximate negative (6.3%) adjustment to cigarette shipping volumes for an adjusted/net decrease of (6.0%). Market participants should understand this adjusted (6.0%) decline is the more accurate cigarettes shipment volume "portrayal" during the quarter. Since some market participants continue to be confused by this notion, I will provide further clarity. During any given quarter, there are inventory changes within MO's product segments that directly impact reported shipment volumes. There is a direct (as opposed to an inverse) relationship between MO's shipment volume figures and wholesalers' inventories.

For example, if there is a quarterly decrease of a wholesalers' inventories, this equates to a quarterly decrease in MO's shipment volume. In other words, if a wholesalers' inventories decreased, this theoretically means MO shipped a lesser amount of the company's cigarettes to these distributors. Hence, MO's shipment volumes are negatively impacted in this scenario. This type of decrease is what occurred during MO's first quarter of 2019. On the other hand, if there is a quarterly increase/"build up" of a wholesalers' inventories, this equates to a quarterly increase in MO's shipment volume. In other words, if a wholesalers' inventories increased, this theoretically means MO shipped a greater amount of the company's cigarettes to these distributors. Hence, MO's shipment volumes are positively impacted in this scenario. This type of increase is what occurred during MO's second quarter of 2019.

When asked about the more severe adjusted cigarettes shipment volume decline during MO's earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2019, management stated they believed this was due to a combination of the quick "spike" in gasoline prices (which negatively impacts premium brands such as Marlboro), recent excise taxes in Kentucky and Oklahoma (which also negatively impacts premium brands such as Marlboro), and recent e-vapor consumer trends. However, in prepared remarks about the more severe adjusted cigarettes shipment volume decline during MO's earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2019, the company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Howard Willard stated the following:

"…Let me provide you with some perspective on the factors driving category volume declines. Over the past 12 months, U.S. cigarette industry volumes declined by an estimated 5%. This represents a 0.5% increase versus the 12 months ended in the first quarter of 2019, which we estimate as primarily due to increased adult smoker movement to the e-vapor category. We believe this reflects both increased availability of satisfying e-vapor products that began mid-year 2018 and higher levels of exclusive e-vapor use. After considering the latest information, we are revising our 2019 estimate of U.S. cigarette industry volume decline rate to 5% to 6% from a range of 4% to 5%. We have also considered the combined effects of the current acceleration in adult smoker movement across categories and the recent strong national momentum behind raising the legal age to purchase all tobacco products to 21, and our estimated cigarette declines through 2023. Specifically, we expand our five-year compounded annual average rate of category decline estimate to 4% to 6% from our previous range of 4% to 5%..."

From the prepared marks above, I believe MO has now concluded that e-vapor use has taken more of a "foothold" as the main reason for the slightly more severe rate of decline when it comes to cigarettes usage, hence shipment volumes. I believe this made many analysts on the earnings conference call "weary" of the future of the cigarettes product segment as a whole. I state as such because most analysts' questions on the call honed in on this specific metric/were overly "bearish".

However, I have a somewhat different take/reaction on this subject. As I pointed out in the first part of this assessment article, even with the slight increase in the severity of cigarette shipment volume declines, MO still reported attractive profit growth and earnings during the second quarter of 2019. I believe this was correctly "summed up" by Mr. Willard in the following quote:

"…It's informative to compare smokable business results versus historic category volume declines. In the first half, adjusted category volumes were down 5.5% and the smokable segment grew adjusted operating companies income 5.7%. By comparison, over the past four years, adjusted category volumes declined approximately 3% on a compounded annual basis and the smokable segment grew adjusted operating companies income 5.2%. We believe this demonstrates how our strong and resilient smokable platform can deliver profit growth in the current volume decline environment..."

When taking a step back and looking at the bigger picture, I believe the level of adjusted shipment volumes within MO's cigarettes product segment during the second quarter of 2019 was a "cautious" signal that needs to be monitored. The entire cigarette market has continued to experience gradual declines in consumption over a prolonged period of time. I do not believe this trend will change over the foreseeable future. With the recent rise in e-vapor use and the just announced approval of IQOS, I believe "traditional" cigarette volumes will continue to decrease near (or even above) the higher end of MO's recently revised (4%) - (6%) annual range.

However, as evidenced earlier in the article, MO can still generate attractive net revenues and EPS growth with this level of decline in overall cigarette shipment volumes. Now let us move on the final part of this assessment article.

3) Assessing/Projecting MO's Adjusted Diluted EPS, Dividend Per Share Rates, and Target Dividend Distributions Payout Ratio

MO's executive management team has continued to state the company's Board of Directors ("BoD") bases its dividend per share rate directly off of adjusted diluted EPS. This figure is different when compared to the EPS figure analyzed within the first part of this article. MO's adjusted diluted EPS backs out certain "extraordinary/one-time" items in relation to the company's operations. Such items include, but are not limited to, the following: 1) tobacco/health litigation costs; 2) ABI/BUD + CRON special transactions; 3) gains (losses) associated with the extinguishment of debt; 4) gains (losses) associated with derivative and financial instruments; 5) asset impairment and exit costs centered around extraordinary events; and 6) one-time adjustments due to passage of the TCJA (excluding the reduction in the effective tax rate).

MO's executive management team has continued to reiterate the BoD's "annual target distribution" is 80% of the company's adjusted diluted EPS for that given year. There were some "bearish" analysts/market participants that recently thought this methodology/ratio might change with the recent acquisitions of JUUL and CRON. As these acquisition announcements were made, I definitively stated I did not believe a change to this methodology/ratio would occur which I believe has proved to be the correct assumption/projection.

In addition, this metric is very important when considering the recent notable reduction of ABI's/BUD's dividend. Some market participants were/are worried the recent (50%) reduction in ABI'S/BUD's dividend per share rate could directly/eventually impact MO's dividend. This assertion comes from the notion as a direct result of the recent ABI/BUD dividend decrease, MO's proportionate share of equity earnings will automatically decrease. In fact, the following excerpt from a prior Wall Street Journal ("WSJ") article stated the following:

"…Burdened with debt, AB InBev halved its dividend payout late last year, hitting Altria's equity earnings…"

However, technically speaking, this is a false assumption/assertion. Since MO accounts for the company's investment through the equity method of accounting, a reduction in ABI's/BUD's dividend per share rate has NO impact on MO's income statement (via its allocated equity earnings). Simply put, since a dividend reduction has no impact on ABI's/BUD's income statement (only through the equity section of its balance sheet), there is no impact on MO's allocated earnings on its own income statement. When accrued for, ABI's/BUD's dividend SOLELY reduces the value of MO's equity investment on the asset side of the balance sheet. With that being said, ABI's/BUD's recent increase in interest expense impacts MO's allocated equity earnings. However, there is a very important difference between ABI's/BUD's "interest expense" versus "dividends" when it comes to accounting for MO's allocated equity earnings. I just want to make sure readers receive the most accurate/reliable information.

The only possible way a reduced ABI/BUD dividend could negatively impact MO's dividend is if the company did not have enough "cash flow" per se to pay out its dividend. Simply put, that continues to not be an issue for MO (anyone stating otherwise has been misled/is incorrect). Getting back to ABI's/BUD's finances, I would argue with a reduced dividend per share rate, management is focusing on "reigning in" their recent notable increase in debt due to their SBMRY acquisition. As such, with a gradual reduction in debt, ABI's/BUD's interest expense will likely decrease by some extent in the future. Ultimately, when all other variables are held constant, this would positively impact the proportional share of MO's earnings from the company's investment in ABI /BUD.

This was an assertion I presented to readers last quarter. I believe this exact scenario/assertion has already started to play out. In a nutshell, ABI/BUD is eyeing to reduce their elevated debt load via operations, selling certain non-core assets, and possible future spin-offs. As a direct result, ABI's/BUD's interest expense has recently started/will continue to decrease. As a result, ABI/BUD recently reported improved operational performance which has directly attributed to additional earnings being allocated to MO through the company's income statement (which was shown in the first part of this article). I can certainly understand most market participants are not aware of/do not fully understand this concept (and it does not help when certain information sources are providing inaccurate/misleading information). As such, I am more than happy to point this important notion out to readers.

To analyze MO's historical/projected adjusted diluted EPS, dividend per share rates, and target dividend distributions payout ratio, Table 3 is provided below.

Table 3 - MO Adjusted Diluted EPS, Dividend Per Share Rates, and Target Dividend Distributions Payout Ratio (2018-2019)

Using Table 3 above as a reference, let us take a look at MO's reported adjusted diluted EPS and dividend per share rate over the past six quarters and my projections for the remainder of 2019. MO reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.95, $1.01, $1.08, and $0.95 for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018, respectively. When combined, this calculates to an adjusted diluted EPS of $3.99 for 2018 (see blue reference "A" within the left column). When compared to MO's adjusted diluted EPS of $3.39 for 2017, the company increased its annual adjusted diluted EPS by $0.60 or 17.70% during 2018. Simply put, this was a notable increase on a year-over-year basis which was partially attributable to a reduced effective tax rate.

As a direct result of passage of the TCJA, MO's BoD increased the company's quarterly dividend from $0.70 to $0.80 per share beginning in the third quarter of 2018 (its normal annual increase and a "true-up" adjustment). The reasoning behind this "enhanced" increase was due to the fact MO's adjusted diluted EPS directly increased, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2017 (due to a "true-down" tax liability/provision adjustment), from passage of the TCJA.

Last quarter, I projected MO would report the following adjusted diluted EPS range for the second quarter of 2019:

Previously projected adjusted diluted earnings for Q2 2019: $1.04-$1.10 per share (mean = $1.07 per share)

Actual adjusted diluted earnings for Q2 2019: $1.10 per share

As such, MO's adjusted diluted EPS came in $0.03 per share above the mean of my projection and at the top end of my projected range. As such, I would consider MO's adjusted EPS for the second quarter of 2019 as a minor-modest outperformance. For the remainder of 2019, I am currently projecting MO will report adjusted diluted EPS of $1.15 and $1.03 for the third and fourth quarters of 2019, respectively. When combined, this calculates to a projected adjusted diluted EPS of $4.18 for 2019 (see blue reference "A" within the middle column). If this projection comes to fruition, when compared to MO's adjusted diluted EPS of $3.99 for 2018, the company would increase its annual adjusted diluted EPS by $0.19 or 4.76% during 2019. Simply put, this would be a minor (less than 5%) increase in adjusted diluted EPS on a year-over-year basis.

Still using Table 3 above as a reference, my current projection regarding MO's target distribution to shareholders for 2019 is calculated to be $3.34 per share (see blue reference "C" within the middle column). This calculates to a quarterly target distribution of $0.836 per share for 2019 (see blue reference "(C / 4)" within the middle column). Based on the data above, this would calculate to MO declaring a dividend of $0.80, $0.80, $0.84, and $0.84 per share for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2019, respectively. When calculated, this would be an annual dividend distribution of $3.28 per share. As such, when compared to MO's projected target distribution of $3.34 per share for 2019, the company would have an annual underpayment of $0.06 per share. When based on the projected 2019 new "run rate" dividend of $0.84 per share (beginning in the third quarter of 2019), this calculates to an overpayment of ($0.02) per share or a 101% payout of the 80% adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio; consistent with 2018. I currently believe providing a narrow adjusted diluted EPS and dividend per share rate "range" for 2019 is appropriate (considering data within the right column of Table 3). These ranges will be summarized below.

Conclusions Drawn

First, when assessing MO's consolidated statement of earnings for the second quarter of 2019, I believe the company delivered a strong performance. While yes, MO's interest expense has nearly doubled when compared to prior years, I would also point out through the company's equity ownership stake in ABI/BUD and CRON (and JUUL in the near future), its net earnings and EPS have reached their highest amount since its spin-off of PM over a decade ago. This even considers the recent more severe decrease in adjusted cigarette shipping volumes. I believe these financial statement trends/factors are positive in nature. I would also point out MO's performance, as a whole, was modestly-notably more attractive when compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Second, along with an overview of MO's main product segments and investments, this article provided a shipment volume performance analysis for 2016-2019 (year-over-year quarterly comparison). Through this analysis, I believe MO's shipment volume performance for the second quarter of 2019 was positive in regards to the cigars product segment and neutral- cautious in regards to the cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, and wine product segments. However, moving forward (and to remain non-bias), I believe MO's cigarettes product segment's performance needs monitoring in future quarters to determine whether the recent more severe shipment volume declines (precedence on adjusted volumes) continue.

Finally, this article provided a unique analysis of MO's historical/projected adjusted diluted EPS, dividend per share rates, and target dividend distributions payout ratio for 2018 and 2019. The following was MO's reported adjusted diluted EPS for Q1 2018-Q2 2019:

MO's reported adjusted diluted earnings for Q1-Q4 2018, respectively: $0.95, $1.01, $1.08, and $0.95 per share

MO's reported adjusted diluted earnings for Q1-Q2 2019: $0.90 and $1.10 per share

The following was my projected MO adjusted diluted EPS for Q2 2019:

Previously projected adjusted diluted earnings for Q2 2019: $1.04-$1.10 per share (mean = $1.07 per share)

The following is my projected MO adjusted diluted EPS for the remainder of 2019:

Projected adjusted diluted earnings for Q3-Q4 2019, respectively: $1.15, and $1.03 per share

Projected adjusted diluted earnings for 2019: $4.18 per share (range $4.14-$4.22 per share)

The following is my projected MO dividend per share rate for the third-fourth quarters of 2019 (per GAAP):

MO's projected dividend for Q3-Q4 2019: $0.84 per share (range $0.84-$0.86 per share)

When calculated, I am currently projecting MO will increase the company's quarterly dividend by $0.04-$0.06 per share beginning in the third quarter of 2019 (per the accrual method of accounting; GAAP). This is a projected lower per share increase when compared to 2018, due to the fact MO's 2018 adjusted diluted EPS was "enhanced" as a direct result of passage of the TCJA. This was a one-time/extraordinary event. I believe MO's dividend per share rate increase for 2019 will be more towards recent historical trends, excluding 2018. Still, I believe 2019's dividend increase will be attractive for market participants.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation

Supported by stronger earnings for the second quarter of 2019, I believe MO, through a continued dominate retail market share in the cigarettes and smokeless tobacco product segments (both continue to be near or over 50.0%), will continue to provide attractive quarterly/annual results during most quarters.

MO also currently has a 10.1% equity ownership stake in ABI/BUD, the largest brewer in the world. Even with the fairly recently announced (50%) dividend cut, I still believe ABI/BUD is an attractive investment for MO. I believe ABI's/BUD's recent operational performance has been more attractive as the company begins to reduce its elevated debt load. As discussed earlier, this directly equates to additional future earnings for MO. In addition, MO's investors have some exposure to the brewing industry which adds even more "insulation" during a defensive market.

In addition, MO recently acquired a 35%, 45%, and 80% equity ownership stake in JUUL, CRON, and certain companies/subsidiaries of Burger Söhne Holding AG for $12.8, $1.8, $0.4 billion, respectively. Many market participants believed the price MO paid for this percentage stake in JUUL was excessive. While I agree the price paid for JUUL was a bit "steep", I also understand MO's reasonings for wanting to acquire this investment. Simply put, it secures MO's future for years (possibly decades) to come. Using an analogy, with the recent approval of IQOS, MO is basically "hedging its bets" with several promising horses in the field. In addition, I believe management is opportunistically looking towards the future regarding MO's investment in CRON who produces cannabis and cannabis-related products and on! who produces an oral tobacco-derived nicotine pouch. Furthermore, all three investments have the potential for tremendous global growth and opportunity in each company's "area of expertise" per se. However, to remain non-bias, it should be noted these investments will likely take a couple years before having a notable impact on MO earnings (still in infancy-early growth stages).

In addition, there is a high probability MO will continue to repurchase outstanding shares of common stock throughout most (if not all) quarters over the foreseeable future which has cumulative net benefits to shareholders (as exhibited over multiple years). To remain non-bias, I do project the amount of MO share buybacks, from a monetary perspective, will decrease versus the past several years. This is mainly the result of the notable increase in accrued interest expense due to the large increase in MO's senior unsecured notes. However, MO's recent cost reduction program should partially offset this factor to some extent. In addition, future developments regarding competitors' e-vapor/RRPs (such as British American Tobacco p.l.c.'s (BTI) recent Glo™ and Eclipse™ devices) and the FDA (for instance MO's recent acknowledgement the company supports increasing the minimum age to purchase any tobacco product from 18 to 21) need to be carefully monitored (which I intend to do).

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors/catalysts not "fully" discussed within this particular article (for instance all the possible outcomes from recent/potential FDA announcements), I currently rate MO as a SELL when the company's stock price is trading at or greater than $70.00 per share, a HOLD when trading between $60.01 - $69.99 per share, and a BUY when trading at or less than $60.00 per share. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last MO article (approximately three months ago).

Therefore, I currently rate MO as a STRONG BUY. As such, I currently believe MO is notably undervalued from a stock price perspective. My current price target for MO is $70.00 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. Based on MO's closing stock price of $46.16 per share as of 8/6/2019, this calculates to 52% price appreciation. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is $60.01 per share.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

